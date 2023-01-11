Read full article on original website
When Isobel* first heard the rumours that there may be more to Kim Kardashian’s recent weight loss than a dedicated healthy eating and workout routine she was intrigued. The 37-year-old PR from Swindon had always kept in shape with the guidance of a personal trainer. ‘But time for myself has become more limited since becoming a mum and working for myself,’ she explains, noting that a busy schedule had stifled regular gym visits and encouraged 9pm sweet cravings, leaving her persistently 1.5 stone above her goal.
New year, new you! If you’re like most of us, you probably have some lofty resolutions for yourself in place–and if weight loss is on that list, it’s time to get serious about the food you’re putting into your body. However, figuring out exactly what you should and shouldn’t eat can be tricky. If you find yourself struggling to put together a weight-conscious grocery list, we can help you out a bit by bringing in some expert advice about exactly what to leave on the shelf.
The content creator and model, 27, opened up about her doctor prescribing the medication, and how it eventually made her binge eating worse Remi Bader is getting candid about her past experience with Ozempic now that she noticed it's become "this trendy drug." The content creator and model, 27, was a guest on the latest episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast and revealed to host Amanda Hirsch that she was a bit annoyed that the medication has become so popular recently after she was previously prescribed it for "actual...
Anyone who doesn’t like rigorous workouts can take a deep breath of relief. Research has found that walking is often just as beneficial a workout (and in a few cases even more). What’s more, to walk, you don’t need to pay gym fees or try to adjust to someone else’s schedule. All you need is […]
Picture this: you’ve just finished an intense workout. Your heart is pumping, your forehead is sweating… and now you’re ready for something to eat. A killer workout can also work up a killer appetite. However, if weight loss is your goal, it’s important to choose your after-workout meal or snack wisely. In fact, nourishing your body with the right foods post-exercise can even take your weight loss efforts to the next level by boosting your energy, promoting faster recovery, and allowing you to burn more calories.
RALEIGH, N.C. — Every year, millions of Americans commit to dieting in January to lose the weight gained over the holidays and start the new year in a healthy way. As a gastroenterologist and obesity medicine specialist, I’m often asked about which diets I personally recommend this time of year. The short answer is…none.
You’ve heard it hundreds of times before: breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Then why do so many people skip it? We get it, sometimes you forget to set your alarm and wake up late so you barely have time to grab a granola bar and coffee before you’re running out the door. But, skipping a nutritious breakfast might be the reason you’re struggling to lose weight.
Gastric sleeve weight reduction surgery can be an effective technique to shed a lot of weight and enhance general health. People occasionally experience weight reduction plateaus or weight increases after the surgery, though. Following gastric sleeve surgery, you might find it helpful to restart your weight loss efforts with the following advice:
This article originally appeared in Axios Finish Line, our nightly newsletter on life, leadership and wellness. Sign up here. Occam's razor teaches us that the simplest explanation is usually the right one. Here's the new Axios' Razor: The simplest way of doing things is usually the right one. Why it...
It’s January, the holiday season is over, and it’s time to get back in shape! With the new year, many people’s resolutions are to eat healthier, work out more, and lose weight. We agree: the best way to start the year is to stay fit and healthy! Unfortunately, it can be challenging for those who went overboard with eating during the holidays to get back on track with weight loss goals–even if you tried to prepare a weight-loss-friendly holiday meal, weight gain always slips through the cracks. One tried-and-true method for losing the holiday bloat is detoxing.
Millions of adults spend too much time at a desk or in front of a screen, and experts have long advised them to sit less, move more. But if lower blood pressure, lower blood sugar and a mood boost are the goals, what's the bare minimum of movement that will get the job done?
Knowing how to fuel your body for physical activity can be tricky business. Plus, add figuring out what to eat after the gym to the mix, and you've got a whole other layer of complexity. While pre- and post-workout nutrition can be confusing, it doesn't have to be. The main thing to understand is that the food you put in your body before, during and after a workout significantly impacts your performance, recovery and overall health. And when it comes to sports nutrition, carbohydrates (or carbs, for short) are the king macronutrient (sorry, protein!)—both before and after training sessions. Keep reading to find out which carbs deliver a quick energy source before hitting the gym, if you should replenish carbs during exercise, the best carbs to eat post-workout and whether or not meal timing matters.
Intermittent fasting has become one of the most buzzed-about diets over the last several years. (The other? Keto, we're looking at you.) In its simplest terms, intermittent fasting—or IF, for short—doesn't sound revolutionary: You designate a certain number of hours per day where you don't eat. But what...
Regularly snacking on almonds may help ease pain and stiffness after an intense workout if your body isn’t used to such exertion, according to a small study published on January 9 in Frontiers in Nutrition. Researchers found that people who ate 2 ounces (oz) of almonds each day for...
EXERCISE won't help you lose weight and it's what you eat that counts, a scientist has claimed. Professor Tim Spector, a top epidemiologist and dietician, said exercise was "no use on its own" for those wanting to shed a few pounds. Prof Spector, from King's College London, said exercise –...
THURSDAY, Jan. 12, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- So, after a month of holiday eating, your pants are too tight and you're desperate to lose the extra weight as quickly as possible, but how much can you lose in a month?. Experts say there is no speedy way to shed pounds.
In an industry-funded study, researchers say eating a couple of handfuls a day of almonds can help your body recover from exercise. The researchers said study participants who ate almonds reported less muscle damage and fatigue after their workouts. Experts agree that almonds have a number of health benefits, but...
Researchers say 5-minute walks every half-hour can counteract some of the health hazards of prolonged sitting. They add that shorter walks and even standing can have health benefits. Experts say you can get in your exercise during the workday by walking around the building, climbing stairs, or doing deep knee...
(BPT) - Now that winter is officially in full swing, cold weather and shorter days are upon us, which can make it harder to stick to your wellness goals and resolutions. However, Registered Dietitian and Nutritionist Dawn Jackson Blatner offers the following tips that can help you invest in your well-being and stick to your health goals this season.
Regular exercise is known to have numerous health benefits for people who are aging. Exercise can help to improve strength, flexibility, and balance, which can, in turn, improve overall physical function. Many of the health problems that seem to come with age can be delayed by exercise. Though the cellular...
