Monson, MA

Mega Millions: What to do if you’re a lucky winner

By Kristina D'Amours
 2 days ago

MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – If you end up being that lucky winner in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing, then what should you do next?

22News spoke with Dan Moriarty, President & Chief Executive Officer of Monson Savings Bank, who said the best thing to do is not rush to the lottery headquarters but to build an advisory team. This should consist of an attorney, a financial advisor, and an accountant.

Moriarty says together, they can help you decide exactly what to do with all that money and whether your bank can still work with you.

“If somebody won $1.1 billion and they took the lump sum of money… and they needed a bank to deposit that into,… an estate planner or an attorney would reach out to the bank to see if they can even accept that large deposit,” he explained.

Moriarty also recommends keeping your earnings quiet and your ticket safe.

To find out if you are the lucky winner, click here.

