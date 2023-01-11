ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Santa Barbara County to begin sediment deposit operations at Goleta Beach on Jan. 11

By Andrew Gillies
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XsHjL_0kANibSB00

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Public Works Department will start sediment deposit operations at Goleta Beach on Jan. 11 following heavy rains across the county.

Santa Barbara County Flood Control Director Walter Rubalcava said, “Monday’s storm delivered a substantial amount of material through the watershed. Most of today will be spent clearing out the rocks and sediment from the basins to decrease the potential for runoff to vulnerable areas during future storms.”

These nourishment operations are attempts to limit erosion and will be conducted Monday through Friday with potential weekend work used to complete the process faster and minimize beach closures.

Sediment replenishment operations have occurred at Goleta Beach since 1994 and the Public Works Department has monitored the environmental status of the beach since 2003.

Weekly reports using sediment and ocean water samples are sent to regulatory agencies as part of beach nourishment operations.

For more information on Santa Barbara County Water Resources Division and the Flood Control District click this link to their website .

The post Santa Barbara County to begin sediment deposit operations at Goleta Beach on Jan. 11 appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara County issues advisory message for expected weekend rain storms

"If you are concerned that this storm may cause unsafe conditions to your local roads and your home, leave the area before rain starts," wrote the county's advisory message. "Do not wait for an official evacuation notification to leave." The post Santa Barbara County issues advisory message for expected weekend rain storms appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Lake Cachuma Expected to Fill and Spill in Wake of Major Storms

Swelled by heavy runoff from recent large storms, Lake Cachuma is expected to fill and spill by this weekend, according to Santa Barbara County officials. The lake level continued to rise at the rate of about one foot per hour on Tuesday, and by 7 p.m. was at 78% of capacity, and about 15 feet below spill level, according to the county Public Works Department.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara county issues beach closure for West Beach after sewage leak during rainstorms

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department has issued a beach closure notice for West Beach from Santa Barbara Harbor to 2,000 feet east of the eastern Mission Creek outfall due to a release of at least 5,000 gallons of sewage into Mission Creek. The post Santa Barbara county issues beach closure for West Beach after sewage leak during rainstorms appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Highway 101 South Reopens, North Expected to Open Soon

Highway 101 southbound is now open with one northbound lane planned to reopen at 5:00 p.m. Tuesday. California Highway Patrol (CHP) Captain Michael Logie announced the reopening during a 2:00 p.m. press conference. Logie said Caltrans and crews are working diligently to get both lanes of Highway 101 north open...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Solvang Vet Hospital took direct hit by flood overflow

SOLVANG, Calif. – The owners of Solvang Vet Hospital say the flood overflow damaged the building, impacting the animals. At this time, they are trying to clean up the aftermath. The owners are also dealing with their commute route every day as a result of this week's storm. The post Solvang Vet Hospital took direct hit by flood overflow appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SOLVANG, CA
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy