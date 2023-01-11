SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — A person was hospitalized after a structure fire in Salem early Saturday morning. Salem Fire-EMS says they responded to the 1200 block of West Main St. at approximately 4:07 a.m. on Jan. 14 for a structure fire. Firefighters say they arrived within six minutes of receiving the 911 call and found the fire on the first floor of the building. The fire rapidly spread to the attic but firefighters say they had it under control within 15 minutes.

