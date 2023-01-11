ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

WSLS

Body found in New River in Pulaski County, deputies say

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office a male body was pulled from the New River in Pulaski County on Saturday. They say it happened in the 4000 block of Clarks Ferry Road in the Delton area. The body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Officer in...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Rockbridge Co. crash closes exit along I-81S

ROCKBRIDGE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A Rockbridge Co. crash along I-81S is causing delays at mile marker 180.5. The 180A exit is closed, according to VDOT.
wfxrtv.com

Roanoke man arrested and charged with second-degree murder

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke Police Department is investigating a homicide that left one man dead in a home on Wenesday, Jan. 11. Police say they went to the 2300 block of Delaware Avenue NW. around 10:40 p.m. for a report of a person with a gunshot wound. Officers say when they got to the home they found a man with what appeared to be a critical gunshot wound.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Deputies investigate a shooting in Troutville

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office says one man is hospitalized after a shooting occurred near the Westview area of Troutville on Thursday, Jan. 12. Deputies say around 1:21 p.m. they received a report of shots fired regarding a domestic-related incident. They say one...
TROUTVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Man in custody after high-speed chase in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police say a man is in custody after a high-speed chase where he hit a police car. Police say they attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Jan. 10 on Malcolm L. Harrison, 32, who was already a suspect in a shooting that happened last June. The traffic stop was initiated by police near 12th Street SE and Campbell Avenue SE.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Juvenile arrested during LPD search warrant

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department’s Tactical Unit and Criminal Investigations Unit says teams executed a search warrant in the area of Third Street and Page Street on Thursday morning causing two Lynchburg City schools to go into a brief lockdown. Officials report shortly before 10:30...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Deputies search for shoplifting suspect in Campbell Co.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a woman. Deputies say the woman is a suspect in several shoplifting incidents. Officials ask anyone with additional information about this woman to call dispatch at 434-332-9514 and leave...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
WSET

Vehicle fire on Orange Street: Firefighters

BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — There was a vehicle fire on Friday morning. The Bedford Fire Department said this incident happened at the 600blk of Orange Street at 10:55 a.m. According to firefighters, the fire was located in the engine compartment. Firefighters said the fire was quickly put out. There...
BEDFORD, VA
WDBJ7.com

Boy arrested after search warrant served; schools put on lockdown

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A boy is in custody after a search warrant was served in Lynchburg Thursday. At 10:28 a.m. January 12, 2023, members of the Lynchburg Police Department’s Tactical Unit and Criminal Investigations Unit served a search warrant in the area of 3rd Street and Page Street. The boy, whose age has not been released, was arrested on scene on three outstanding warrants:
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

29-year-old dies in fatal Danville crash, police say

DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville Police Department is investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash that left a 29-year-old dead. On Wednesday, a deputy with the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office found an overturned 2016 Hyundai Elantra on U.S. 58 exit toward Martinsville, according to Danville police. We’re told that Kevin...
DANVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

One hospitalized after structure fire in Salem

SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — A person was hospitalized after a structure fire in Salem early Saturday morning. Salem Fire-EMS says they responded to the 1200 block of West Main St. at approximately 4:07 a.m. on Jan. 14 for a structure fire. Firefighters say they arrived within six minutes of receiving the 911 call and found the fire on the first floor of the building. The fire rapidly spread to the attic but firefighters say they had it under control within 15 minutes.
SALEM, VA
wfxrtv.com

Witnesses and victims say they’re afraid to cooperate with police in Roanoke City

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Law enforcement officials in Roanoke say there are several ongoing investigations where witnesses or victims won’t cooperate with the police. Police say communication from community members can make a huge difference during an investigation. But some believe it won’t help or might even hurt when it comes to violent crime.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke group looks to spread information about cardiac arrest response

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke organization is making sure residents have access and information about how to save a life. The Compress and Shock Foundation hosted a free CPR and AED training Saturday afternoon for communities that have been impacted by cardiac arrest. A Carilion Clinic physician led the training at Williams Memorial Baptist Church.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Bedford Police asking the community to help locate a wanted man

BEDFORD, Va. (WFXR) — The Bedford Police Department is requesting the community’s help in locating a man wanted on multiple felonies and misdemeanors in several jurisdictions. Police say the wanted man is William Franklin Carr who also goes by “Hank”. Information provided by police was limited.
BEDFORD, VA

