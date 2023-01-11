Read full article on original website
Kaptain Robbie Knievel has passed away and Roanoke residents recall when he was in the Star CityCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Southwest Virginia Weather FolkloreCheryl E PrestonBotetourt County, VA
Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke asks for public help after a Bald Eagle is found dead at Carvins CoveCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Airbnb is becoming popular in RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
WWE: Saturday Night Main Event comes to the Berglund Center after being sold to Saudi ArabiaCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
WSET
Have you seen it? Deputies on the hunt for stolen truck in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford County Sheriff's Office is looking for a stolen vehicle. According to deputies a 2014 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup- Brown/Green in color was stolen Friday night. Deputies said it was stolen from the Blue Ridge area of Bedford County. Deputies also said the...
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg Police name officers involved in New Year’s Eve shooting incident
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department has named the three patrol members who fired their department-issued guns during a New Year’s Eve incident along Memorial Avenue. A spokesperson for the agency said in an email that the three officers, Officer Joshua Massie, Officer Raymond Shelton and Officer...
WSLS
Body found in New River in Pulaski County, deputies say
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office a male body was pulled from the New River in Pulaski County on Saturday. They say it happened in the 4000 block of Clarks Ferry Road in the Delton area. The body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Officer in...
WDBJ7.com
Rockbridge Co. crash closes exit along I-81S
ROCKBRIDGE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A Rockbridge Co. crash along I-81S is causing delays at mile marker 180.5. The 180A exit is closed, according to VDOT.
WDBJ7.com
Normal traffic resumes along 581N after Roanoke brush fire
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The 581N right lane and shoulder are no longer closed. EARLIER STORY: A Roanoke brush fire closed the right lane and shoulder along 581N Sunday. The fire was at mile marker 1. Check back for updates.
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke man arrested and charged with second-degree murder
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke Police Department is investigating a homicide that left one man dead in a home on Wenesday, Jan. 11. Police say they went to the 2300 block of Delaware Avenue NW. around 10:40 p.m. for a report of a person with a gunshot wound. Officers say when they got to the home they found a man with what appeared to be a critical gunshot wound.
wfxrtv.com
Deputies investigate a shooting in Troutville
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office says one man is hospitalized after a shooting occurred near the Westview area of Troutville on Thursday, Jan. 12. Deputies say around 1:21 p.m. they received a report of shots fired regarding a domestic-related incident. They say one...
wfxrtv.com
Man in custody after high-speed chase in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police say a man is in custody after a high-speed chase where he hit a police car. Police say they attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Jan. 10 on Malcolm L. Harrison, 32, who was already a suspect in a shooting that happened last June. The traffic stop was initiated by police near 12th Street SE and Campbell Avenue SE.
wfxrtv.com
Juvenile arrested during LPD search warrant
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department’s Tactical Unit and Criminal Investigations Unit says teams executed a search warrant in the area of Third Street and Page Street on Thursday morning causing two Lynchburg City schools to go into a brief lockdown. Officials report shortly before 10:30...
wfxrtv.com
Deputies search for shoplifting suspect in Campbell Co.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a woman. Deputies say the woman is a suspect in several shoplifting incidents. Officials ask anyone with additional information about this woman to call dispatch at 434-332-9514 and leave...
WSET
Vehicle fire on Orange Street: Firefighters
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — There was a vehicle fire on Friday morning. The Bedford Fire Department said this incident happened at the 600blk of Orange Street at 10:55 a.m. According to firefighters, the fire was located in the engine compartment. Firefighters said the fire was quickly put out. There...
WDBJ7.com
Boy arrested after search warrant served; schools put on lockdown
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A boy is in custody after a search warrant was served in Lynchburg Thursday. At 10:28 a.m. January 12, 2023, members of the Lynchburg Police Department’s Tactical Unit and Criminal Investigations Unit served a search warrant in the area of 3rd Street and Page Street. The boy, whose age has not been released, was arrested on scene on three outstanding warrants:
WSLS
29-year-old dies in fatal Danville crash, police say
DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville Police Department is investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash that left a 29-year-old dead. On Wednesday, a deputy with the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office found an overturned 2016 Hyundai Elantra on U.S. 58 exit toward Martinsville, according to Danville police. We’re told that Kevin...
wfxrtv.com
One hospitalized after structure fire in Salem
SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — A person was hospitalized after a structure fire in Salem early Saturday morning. Salem Fire-EMS says they responded to the 1200 block of West Main St. at approximately 4:07 a.m. on Jan. 14 for a structure fire. Firefighters say they arrived within six minutes of receiving the 911 call and found the fire on the first floor of the building. The fire rapidly spread to the attic but firefighters say they had it under control within 15 minutes.
wfxrtv.com
Witnesses and victims say they’re afraid to cooperate with police in Roanoke City
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Law enforcement officials in Roanoke say there are several ongoing investigations where witnesses or victims won’t cooperate with the police. Police say communication from community members can make a huge difference during an investigation. But some believe it won’t help or might even hurt when it comes to violent crime.
WSLS
Bedford police searching for man wanted on multiple charges across Central Virginia
BEDFORD, Va. – The Bedford Police Department is asking for the community’s help to locate a man they say is wanted on multiple charges in Central Virginia. Police said William Carr, also known as Hank, is a suspect involved in a series of crimes in several jurisdictions. We’re...
WSET
In case you missed it: Here are the top 5 stories from January 9 through 15
(WSET) — Here are the top 5 stories from January 9 through 15. ABC13 investigates sky-high power bills, the answers from Appalachian Power company. Hundreds are looking for answers after their Appalachian Power bills skyrocketed in the last few months of 2022. "I just froze, and my heart just...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke group looks to spread information about cardiac arrest response
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke organization is making sure residents have access and information about how to save a life. The Compress and Shock Foundation hosted a free CPR and AED training Saturday afternoon for communities that have been impacted by cardiac arrest. A Carilion Clinic physician led the training at Williams Memorial Baptist Church.
WSLS
Bedford County man seeking change after incident with neighbor’s gun range
EVINGTON, Va. – A Bedford County man is hoping for a new ordinance after he says a bullet nearly hit his home from a backyard gun range. Grant Winman wants the Bedford County Board of Supervisors to create an ordinance about the use of firearms near homes. Winman says...
wfxrtv.com
Bedford Police asking the community to help locate a wanted man
BEDFORD, Va. (WFXR) — The Bedford Police Department is requesting the community’s help in locating a man wanted on multiple felonies and misdemeanors in several jurisdictions. Police say the wanted man is William Franklin Carr who also goes by “Hank”. Information provided by police was limited.
