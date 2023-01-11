ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Holmes matches career-high in points as Dayton beats Fordham on road

By WHIO Story
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41fpAR_0kANiQh400

BRONX, NY — The Dayton Flyers got another solid performance from DaRon Holmes II Tuesday night as they defeated the Fordham Rams, 82-58, at Rose Hill Gymnasium in the Bronx, New York.

Holmes matched his career-high in scoring with 32 points and six rebounds. He made 12-15 shots and converted 8-10 free throws. Toumani Camara added 15 points and eight rebounds, all his scoring came in the second half after sitting much of the first half with two fouls.

Guard Koby Brea came off the bench for UD and scored 12 points and grabbed seven rebounds, making all four of his three-point attempts. It was a homecoming for Brea as he is from Washington Heights, New York.

The Flyers improved to 12-5 overall, 4-0 in the Atlantic 10 and have now won seven straight games.

>>Dayton beats Saint’s Joe’s for 6th straight win

Dayton never trailed throughout, scoring the first 12 points of the game. R.J. Blakney’s steal and dunk helped them to a 4-0 lead. Holmes scored four straight points as UD led, 10-0, forcing Fordham to use a timeout.

Brea knocked down back-to-back treys to increase the Flyer lead to 18-4. His steal set up a Zimi Nwokeji dunk to extend it to 22-4 with 9:12 left in the first half.

Kyle Rose buried a three for Fordham to get the Rams within 11, 22-11, but Dayton increased the advantage to 33-18 at halftime.

>>DaRon Holmes sets career-high in points in Dayton’s win at Davidson

Camara scored nine points to start the second half as UD pushed the lead to 48-27 with 13:48 remaining. Fordham buried back-to-back three-pointers to cut it to 48-33 but Camara’s dunk after breaking the press extend it to 50-33 with 12:57 remaining.

The Flyers got back-to-back dunks from Holmes and Camara to increase it to 56-38. The Rams got as close as 12 points in the second half, 63-51, with 6:19 to go. But Holmes and Amzil combined to score 10 straight points to expand it to 73-51 and they never looked back.

>>Dayton opens A-10 play with home win over Duquesne

R.J. Blakney scored four points but held Fordham’s leading scoring, Darius Quisenberry, to three points. Mustapha Amzil had eight points and Zimi Nwokeji scored seven. Mike Sharavjamts and Koby Brea each had five assists.

Dayton made 29-45 shots, good for 64%. They also made 6-14 from three-point range and 18-23 from the foul line. UD was outrebounded, 33-31.

The Flyers’ next game will be Friday night when they host VCU at the UD Arena. Tip-off is at 9 p.m.

The game will be broadcast on WHIO Radio. You can listen to it here at WHIO.com.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTN

The Wienermobile rolls into the Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The iconic hot dog on wheels is making a few stops in the Miami Valley this weekend! According to a release from Oscar Meyer, the Oscar Meyer Wienermobile will be making two stops in Dayton on Saturday, January 14. From 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., the 27-foot hotdog on wheels will […]
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Dayton police searching for missing Dayton woman after car found in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — The Dayton Police Department is looking for a missing woman after her vehicle was found with her belongings still inside of it in Middletown. According to police, 30-year-old Cierra Chapman was last seen in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, leaving the apartment of her ex-boyfriend in Trotwood, Ohio.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Oregon District restaurant to host two-week Oyster Fest

Oyster Fest is returning to Lily’s Dayton on Wednesday, Jan. 25 and will continue through Sunday, Feb. 5. From East Coast or West Coast oysters on the half shell, oyster shooters and oyster chowder to oysters “Cochon-feller,” fried oysters, oyster pasta and fried oyster po-boys, guests can find a little bit of everything.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Flying Pig Tavern open in Fairborn

A bar owner with 15 years of experience in the industry has opened a new bar in Fairborn with his longtime best friend. James Williams held a grand opening at the beginning of January for Flying Pig Tavern at 136 N. First St. with his business partner, Ray Fulton, owner of Beavercreek Jewelers. The location was formerly known as The Afterburner Lounge.
FAIRBORN, OH
WHIO Dayton

Man pleads guilty to defrauding dozens of Miami Valley residents by stealing identities

CINCINNATI — A former insurance agent plead guilty to defrauding Miami Valley and Cincinnati customers, and the federal government. Seneca Birchmore, 45, of Cincinnati, lost his license as an insurance agent in 2019 after applying unauthorized policies to customers’ plans in order to collect commissions, a spokesperson for the United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio stated.
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

Teen girl dies after collapsing while playing flag football

LAS VEGAS — A report from the medical examiner’s office said that a 16-year-old girl who collapsed while playing flag football died from a rare congenital abnormality. The Clark County Coroner’s Office ruled that Ashari Hughes, 16, died from a congenital heart condition called anomalous origin of right coronary artery from left coronary sinus of Valsalva, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.
LAS VEGAS, NV
dayton.com

New Waffle House restaurant to open in Dayton

A new Waffle House location is opening in April on the corner of Wilmington Avenue and Patterson Road in Dayton. Njeri Boss, vice president of public relations for Waffle House, Inc., confirmed the new restaurant will be located at 1210 Wilmington Avenue and is projected to open mid-April. She said...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
107K+
Followers
151K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy