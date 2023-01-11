Holmes matches career-high in points as Dayton beats Fordham on road

BRONX, NY — The Dayton Flyers got another solid performance from DaRon Holmes II Tuesday night as they defeated the Fordham Rams, 82-58, at Rose Hill Gymnasium in the Bronx, New York.

Holmes matched his career-high in scoring with 32 points and six rebounds. He made 12-15 shots and converted 8-10 free throws. Toumani Camara added 15 points and eight rebounds, all his scoring came in the second half after sitting much of the first half with two fouls.

Guard Koby Brea came off the bench for UD and scored 12 points and grabbed seven rebounds, making all four of his three-point attempts. It was a homecoming for Brea as he is from Washington Heights, New York.

The Flyers improved to 12-5 overall, 4-0 in the Atlantic 10 and have now won seven straight games.

Dayton never trailed throughout, scoring the first 12 points of the game. R.J. Blakney’s steal and dunk helped them to a 4-0 lead. Holmes scored four straight points as UD led, 10-0, forcing Fordham to use a timeout.

Brea knocked down back-to-back treys to increase the Flyer lead to 18-4. His steal set up a Zimi Nwokeji dunk to extend it to 22-4 with 9:12 left in the first half.

Kyle Rose buried a three for Fordham to get the Rams within 11, 22-11, but Dayton increased the advantage to 33-18 at halftime.

Camara scored nine points to start the second half as UD pushed the lead to 48-27 with 13:48 remaining. Fordham buried back-to-back three-pointers to cut it to 48-33 but Camara’s dunk after breaking the press extend it to 50-33 with 12:57 remaining.

The Flyers got back-to-back dunks from Holmes and Camara to increase it to 56-38. The Rams got as close as 12 points in the second half, 63-51, with 6:19 to go. But Holmes and Amzil combined to score 10 straight points to expand it to 73-51 and they never looked back.

R.J. Blakney scored four points but held Fordham’s leading scoring, Darius Quisenberry, to three points. Mustapha Amzil had eight points and Zimi Nwokeji scored seven. Mike Sharavjamts and Koby Brea each had five assists.

Dayton made 29-45 shots, good for 64%. They also made 6-14 from three-point range and 18-23 from the foul line. UD was outrebounded, 33-31.

The Flyers’ next game will be Friday night when they host VCU at the UD Arena. Tip-off is at 9 p.m.

The game will be broadcast on WHIO Radio. You can listen to it here at WHIO.com.

