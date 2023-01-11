Travis Kelce denies being stingy with ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole: ‘Don’t buy into that s-t’

Travis Kelce isn’t buying into the rumors that he’s cheap.

The Chiefs’ superstar tight end refuted reports that he and longtime girlfriend Kayla Nicole split because he made her pay for “ half of everything .”

“How crazy is that?” the 33-year-old said on “ The Pivot ” podcast on Tuesday. “Don’t buy into that s-t!”

Travis Kelce says he and ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole weren’t stingy with one another. Getty Images

“I would never say that I was supporting her,” Kelce told hosts Channing Crowder, Fred Taylor and Ryan Clark. “She had a very financially stable life and what she was doing in her career. You’ve got to be crazy if you think I’d never helped or gave her a couple dollars to grab some food or she gave me some money… We were in a relationship for five years. A hundred dollars here and hundred dollars there wasn’t even thought about, which is ridiculous.”

Nicole, 30, also shot down the rumor in May.

Kelce confirmed on The Pivot podcast that he and Kayla Nicole split after five years. Getty Images

“Not sure where y’all got this nonsense from, but it’s absurd and very false,” the Savage x Fenty ambassador tweeted .

Kelce, who’s made $64 million over 10 NFL seasons — with another $42.5 million due over the next three — is a three-time first-team All-Pro, eight-time Pro Bowler and won a Super Bowl with Kansas City in 2020. He also starred in his own reality dating show, “Catching Kelce,” on the E! Network in 2016.

Once his season ends — the top-ranked Chiefs have a first-round bye in the playoffs — it may be time to resurrect the show, as Kelce confirmed he’s an eligible bachelor once again.

“I’m in the free market right now,” he said with a smirk. “I’m out there just enjoying life, focused on my profession. Got my feet up outside of football.”