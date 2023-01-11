Read full article on original website
Related
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
Cowboys Trade for DeAndre Hopkins? Better $20 Million Idea Than OBJ
The Cardinals have reportedly put receiver DeAndre Hopkins up for trade. Should the Cowboys make a call to Arizona to inquire about the three-time All-Pro?
NBC Sports
Jaguars list Trevor Lawrence as questionable
Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been limited in practice for several weeks due to a toe injury, but hasn’t missed any playing time because of it. Just as Jacksonville did for the de-facto AFC South championship game against the Titans last week, the Jaguars have listed Lawrence as questionable for Saturday night’s playoff matchup against the Chargers.
NBC Sports
NFL picks against the spread for every Wild Card Weekend game
Pick: 49ers -9.5 The 49ers ended the season on a 10-game win streak. They are the hottest team in the league and haven't missed a beat with third-string quarterback Brock Purdy leading the offense. San Francisco went 2-0 against Seattle in the regular season, outscoring its division rival 48-20. The Seahawks lost three of their last five regular season games and scored just 17.8 points per matchup over that span. They also went 1-7 ATS in their last eight games.
Dolphins-Bills Thursday injury report ahead of wild-card matchup
On Thursday, the Miami Dolphins held another practice in anticipation of their Sunday afternoon, playoff meeting with the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion), left tackle Terron Armstead (toe/pec/knee/hip), left guard Liam Eichenberg (hand), offensive tackle Kendall Lamm (ankle), running back Raheem Mostert (thumb) and offensive tackle Brandon Shell (knee/ankle) were the non-participants.
NBC Sports
Ron Rivera: We’re going into this offseason’s QB search in a much better place
The Commanders went into the 2022 offseason looking for the right answer at quarterback and they didn’t find it. A trade for Carson Wentz didn’t spark a rebound in the quarterback’s play and Taylor Heinicke‘s run of wins after Wentz’ finger injury ran into a brick wall in the final week of the season. That led to a move back to Wentz for Week 17 and rookie Sam Howell made his NFL debut in Week 18.
Wild Card Week Tuesday Injury Report: Chargers vs. Jaguars
With the Chargers playing on Saturday, they had their first practice on Tuesday ahead of the Wild Card playoff game against the Jaguars. But since it was a walkthrough practice rather than the typical full-speed practice, the first injury report is an estimation of participation had Los Angeles held a full practice.
David Shaw lands NFL head coach interview for interesting reason
David Shaw has landed an NFL head coach interview, and it’s for an interesting reason. Shaw, the longtime coach at Stanford, resigned in late November from his position. There have not been many rumors involving him until now. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday that Shaw interviewed with the Denver Broncos for their head coach... The post David Shaw lands NFL head coach interview for interesting reason appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBC Sports
Carroll’s amusing reaction to facing 49ers in wild-card round
Pete Carroll was ecstatic to learn that his Seattle Seahawks secured a playoff spot after the Detroit Lions pulled off the 20-16 Week 18 win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. That is until he came to a significant realization. The win meant the No. 7 seed and a...
NBC Sports
NFL’s new postseason overtime rule means game doesn’t end with a TD on first possession
In last year’s playoffs, the Bills and Chiefs played one of the greatest games in NFL history, but it was a game that left many fans feeling unfulfilled: It ended with the Chiefs receiving the overtime kickoff and scoring the game-winning touchdown on the opening possession. Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who had played a brilliant game, never touched the ball in overtime.
Chargers' Mike Williams Misses Practice Again Thursday
The Los Angeles Chargers could be without one of their biggest receiving threats on Saturday. Mike Williams missed practice for the third straight day ahead of LA’s wild-card game in Jacksonville against the Jaguars, making his availability very much in doubt. Williams was, of course, injured in the Bolts’...
NBC Sports
Former NFL running back, 1979 Heisman Trophy winner Charles White dies at 64
Former NFL running back Charles White, who won the 1979 Heisman Trophy, died of cancer Wednesday in Newport Beach, California, USC announced. White was 64. White, who led the Trojans to the 1978 national championship, remains the school’s career rushing yards leader with 6,245. He scored 49 touchdowns. He...
NBC Sports
Report: 49ers' Ryans to be 'picky' choosing head-coaching job
As the leader of the top-ranked 49ers' defense, it's no surprise defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans is one of the hottest names flying around for the five open NFL head-coaching jobs. The Denver Broncos and Houston Texans reportedly have requested to interview Ryans. Meanwhile, the Carolina Panthers, Indianapolis Colts and Arizona...
NBC Sports
Shanahan spells out Purdy's mentality for 49ers' playoff run
SANTA CLARA — Everything changes this week for the 49ers. But the priority for coach Kyle Shanahan is to make sure that nothing changes. As rookie Brock Purdy prepares for his first NFL playoff game, Shanahan does not want anyone -- especially his young quarterback -- to overthink the importance of the game.
Chargers WR Mike Williams is questionable vs. Jaguars
When the Jacksonville Jaguars traveled to play the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 3, the latter was without star receiver Keenan Allen due to a hamstring injury. In the postseason rematch, the Chargers may be without their other star wide receiver. On Thursday, Los Angeles listed Mike Williams as questionable...
NBC Sports
Why Ward could be 49ers' most valuable defensive back
SANTA CLARA — The position Jimmie Ward plays on the 49ers' defense might be uncertain at times, but his ability to succeed is a given. While most players would be upset or unable to adjust to a new role on the field, Ward has shown his ability to thrive in whatever circumstance is thrown at him. Being able to play the nickel back role is just another talent the veteran safety can add to his resume.
NBC Sports
Purdy's PFF grades vs. Cards show he thrives under pressure
The 49ers' 38 -13 domination of the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday is reflected in their PFF grades, which also offer insights on rookie quarterback Brock Purdy’s abilities. Purdy completed 15 of his 20 attempts for 178 yards and three touchdowns, giving him a 141.2 passer rating -- his highest of the season. While Purdy’s average yards per attempt was 8.9, his average depth of target was his lowest since Week 14 at 6.4 yards.
NBC Sports
Garrett Bradbury has full participation Thursday; Cameron Dantzler remains out
Vikings center Garrett Bradbury had a full practice Thursday, putting him on track to return to game action this weekend. Bradbury was limited in Wednesday’s work, his first practice since Dec. 15. Bradberry has not played since Dec. 4 and was working his way back from his lower back...
NBC Sports
Chargers designate Rashawn Slater for return
The Chargers may be getting a big piece of their offensive line back in the playoffs, but it won’t be this Saturday. Left tackle Rashawn Slater was designated for return from injured reserve on Tuesday. The move allows Slater to start practicing with the team for the first time since he went on injured reserve in September with a ruptured biceps tendon.
Comments / 0