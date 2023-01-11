Read full article on original website
Congresswoman Bourdeaux secures funding for 14 community projects
U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux recently secured $13 million in funding for community projects....
Military.com
New Law Expands VA Program for Veterans to Buy Vehicles Adapted for Their Disabilities
Retired Army Chief Warrant Officer Neal Williams has owned several vehicles in the last 25 years that were modified to accommodate his wheelchair and let him drive with hand controls. For his first vehicle, Williams, who is paralyzed as the result of a combat injury in Vietnam, used a one-time...
Trahan Secures Renewal of Federal Youth Suicide Prevention Act
A youth suicide prevention bill, championed by Congresswoman Lori Trahan was signed into law by President Joe Biden last Friday as part of the year-end omnibus package. Trahan a member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee’s Health Subcommittee, hailed the passage of the Garrett Lee Smith Memorial Reauthorization Act.
WNYT
Hochul’s chief judge pick controversial for some lawmakers
Gov. Hochul has selected Justice Hector LaSalle to be chief judge. If approved, he would be New York’s first chief judge of Puerto Rican heritage. Some state senators have opposed LaSalle before a public hearing or discussion – claiming they’re not interested in another prosecutor, but someone more in line with the values of the majority of the Senate.
Dr. Joyce holds roundtable to address Fentanyl crisis
PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Congressman John Joyce, M.D. (PA-13) led a House Energy and Commerce Committee roundtable discussion to address the fentanyl crisis that has become the leading cause of death for Americans between the ages of 18 and 49. The roundtable took place on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Two of the witnesses participating in the roundtable […]
KDRV
RCC receives grant from Congress for new health training facility
GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Rogue Community College will receive a $3.61 million grant from Congress for its new Allied Health Training Facility. With help from senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, the new facility will offer courses for RCC students interested in careers in the healthcare industry. In turn, graduates will help ease the shortage of healthcare workers in the region.
AMA
Jan. 13, 2023: National Advocacy Update
One month until AMA National Advocacy Conference: Register now. The AMA National Advocacy Conference is only a month away—Feb. 13-15 at the Grand Hyatt in Washington, D.C. Register now to make your voice heard on the crucial issues impacting medicine, including the need for systemic Medicare payment reform that ends unsustainable payment rates and reduction of administrative burdens like prior authorization that delay care and drive physician burnout.
