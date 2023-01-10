ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Bob Stoops Predicts When Nick Saban Will Retire

Alabama head coach Nick Saban will be turning 72 years old during the 2023 college football season. So how many more years in the game does Saban have left? In an interview with On3 Sports, former Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops weighed in on Saban's near-30-year run as a head coach between college ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Larry Brown Sports

Alabama reportedly eyeing big names for DC position

The Alabama Crimson Tide are suddenly in need of a defensive coordinator, and they are already being linked to some big names who might fill the position. Reports Friday indicated that Pete Golding, who has spent the last four years as the Crimson Tide defensive coordinator, was leaving to take the same position at Ole... The post Alabama reportedly eyeing big names for DC position appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Look: Arch Manning Already Made 1 Freshman Mistake

Former five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning hasn't been on the University of Texas campus for long, but he's already made his first mistake. The star quarterback suffered a freshman fault this week - one that was plastered all over social media. Manning appeared to have misplaced his student ...
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

Tennessee Quarterback Reportedly Enters Transfer Portal

Tennessee quarterback Tayven Jackson is entering the NCAA transfer portal, per college football insider Bruce Feldman. Jackson was a four-star recruit in the 2022 class and spent his freshman season as a reserve option for the Volunteers. When then-Heisman contending quarterback Hendon Hooker ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Alabama Reportedly Makes Notable Coaching Hire

Shortly after losing defensive coordinator Pete Golding to Ole Miss, Alabama added some firepower to its coaching staff.  According to Brandon Marcello of 247Sports, Alabama has hired Southern Miss defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong.   Southern Miss finished the 2022 season ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Predicts College Football's 'Next Georgia'

Paul Finebaum's pick is in. While Georgia appears to be ready to dominate college football for years to come, the ESPN college football analyst sees one program as the "next Georgia." Finebaum believes Ohio State is best situated to do so. "They have everything you need to contend," Finebaum said ...
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders' Major Transfer

Deion Sanders landed another huge upgrade through the transfer portal. Edge rusher Jordan Dominceck announced his commitment to Colorado early Sunday morning. After four seasons at Georgia Tech, he tallied 7.5 sacks, 9.5 tackles for a loss, and two forced fumbles for Arkansas in 2022. Onlookers are ...
BOULDER, CO

