ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Source: Texans request interview with Giants OC Mike Kafka

By Aaron Wilson
SportsTalk 790 KBME
SportsTalk 790 KBME
 2 days ago

The Texans have requested an interview with New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, according to a league source.

Kafka, 35, is in the mold of a younger offensive coach that’s been popular in recent hiring cycles, including the Philadelphia Eagles’ Nick Sirianni. He has also been requested for an interview by the Carolina Panthers.

Kafka follows previous requests from the Texans for potential replacements for coach Lovie Smith, who was fired Sunday night after a 3-13-1 season. They have also requested interviews with Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, regarded by many around the league as a leading candidate for the AFC South franchise after interviewing twice, Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen, San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, a former Texans linebacker, Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero and Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, according to league sources.

Kakfa, a former Eagles backup quarterback, worked for Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid as a passing game coordinator, quarterbacks coach and offensive quality control coach.

He was hired by Brian Daboll as his play-caller despite not having worked together in the past.

The Giants finished 15th in total offense, averaging 21.5 points per game, and quarterback Daniel Jones had a resurgent season.

‘In the end, it’s a leadership position,” Texans general manager Nick Caserio said during a Monday night press conference at NRG Stadium. “The head coach’s responsibility is to consistently, continually message the players, create belief, create a vision for the team, work in concert with as many people that are in the building. My role is a supplementary role to be as big and as much of a resource as possible. It has to be a collaborative effort, and it will be a collaborative effort.

“Everybody has different strengths, everybody has qualities, everybody has areas that they’re more accomplished than others. In the end, we have to figure out what’s the best thing for the Houston Texans at this present time, what’s the best for our situation, what’s the best for our building, what’s the best for our coaches, what’s the best for our players.”

Aaron Wilson is a contributor to Sports Talk 790.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JziiJ_0kANiBhP00
Photo: Getty Images

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision

With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
OnlyHomers

Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Sean Payton set for interview with 2nd team

Sean Payton has received permission to speak with a second NFL team as he looks to get back into coaching. The Arizona Cardinals have requested and received permission from the New Orleans Saints to speak to Payton, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The #AZCardinals have received permission to speak with #Saints coach Sean... The post Sean Payton set for interview with 2nd team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Comeback

Deion Sanders makes major mistake

The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEMPE, AZ
bvmsports.com

Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans receive permission to interview Sean Payton, per reports

Filed under: Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans receive permission to interview Sean Payton, per reports Payton’s interviews are lining up fast. By BrendenErtle@BrendenErtle Jan 11, 2023, 4:30pm CST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans receive permission to interview Sean…
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Would reuniting Deshaun Watson and DeAndre Hopkins be a wise investment?

The NFL offseason has begun for the 18 teams that did not qualify for the postseason. With that, the rumor mill has started up and reports are saying that Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is available via trade. The connection to the Cleveland Browns is obvious they need more talent at the position and Hopkins has a past relationship with quarterback Deshaun Watson when they were in Houston.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Correa finally addresses 'shocking' Giants, Mets ankle concerns

Carlos Correa officially is back with the Minnesota Twins, and the All-Star shortstop finally broke his silence on what certainly was a whirlwind free-agency ride. The question on many reporters' minds centered around Correa's surgically-repaired right ankle, which contributed to deals with first the Giants and then the New York Mets ultimately falling through after his physicals with both teams.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Comeback

Texans GM explains firing multiple Black coaches after one season

When people say that the NFL coaching world is a different game for Black head coaches, the Houston Texans are the prime example. For the second season in a row, the franchise has fired a Black head coach after one season. While both coaches had losing records in their solo stint with the franchise, that’s Read more... The post Texans GM explains firing multiple Black coaches after one season appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Colts, Texans, Titans, Ryan Tannehill

When asked if there is a quarterback at the top of the draft the team would want, Colts GM Chris Ballard said the team would pull the trigger on making a trade: “Yes. I’d do whatever it takes.” (Zak Keefer) Ballard was asked if his desire to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Larry Brown Sports

Jets make big coaching change on offense

The New York Jets have made a big coaching change on offense. The Jets have parted ways with offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday. While the Jets’ defense was fourth in the NFL in both points allowed and yards allowed this season, their offense struggled. The offense was 29th in... The post Jets make big coaching change on offense appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK STATE
The Spun

Look: Mets' Final Offer To Carlos Correa Revealed

The Carlos Correa sweepstakes are hopefully done. According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, Correa has signed a six-year $200 million deal with the Minnesota Twins, pending a physical. It comes after deals with the San Francisco Giants and New York Mets fell through due to issues with his physical. Thanks ...
BALTIMORE, MD
SportsTalk 790 KBME

SportsTalk 790 KBME

Houston, TX
2K+
Followers
559
Post
311K+
Views
ABOUT

Houston's Home for Your Astros, Rockets, & Your Home Teams

 https://sportstalk790.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy