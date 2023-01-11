ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma County, CA

No power, no heat: For these Russian River residents, blackout is biggest hardship

By MARTIN ESPINOZA THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
The Press Democrat
The Press Democrat
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wZFp3_0kANhBjc00

MONTE RIO — The receding waters of the lower Russian River offered only partial consolation Tuesday to those who are still without electricity here.

It’s been a week since intense winds and torrential rain brought down trees and toppled power lines, casting thousands of households across western Sonoma County into darkness.

While many of those customers have had their power restored, for many others, the wait goes on.

To the flood-hardened residents in communities like Monte Rio, Guerneville and Rio Nido, that has been the biggest hardship — enduring day after day without electricity, poor cell service, cold baths and no heat.

Sugaree Abrams, 27, of Monte Rio said she’s never had to weather both flood and a blackout for such a long period of time. She said the semi-rural block where she and her partner, Jon Barackman, live has been without power since last Wednesday.

“I’ve lived out here my whole life, but honestly I’ve never been without power,” she said. “To have it off for so long, you ask yourself ‘Is anyone really doing anything? Are there boots on the ground?’”

On Tuesday, the two visited the community support center in Guerneville, where they received blankets, portable phone charging banks, water snacks and freeze-dried meal packs.

Abrams and Barackman said they have a gas oven fueled by propane, but they’ve been unable to use it because the controls are electronic.

They’ve been relying on a portable, propane-fueled heater to stay warm.

Everything in their refrigerator has spoiled by this point, so they have been living on cans of soup. “Anything you don’t have to refrigerate,” Abrams said.

“I just feel like dead in the water, just staying afloat,” said.

It was unclear Tuesday exactly how many people along the river and in the surrounding Sonoma Coast hills remained without power.

Wind gusts in those hills hit as high as 88 mph in the Jan. 4 storm, leaving a sprawling mess for fire, road and utility crews to navigate in the days since, even as rain poured down.

On the Sonoma Coast, around Stewarts Point and The Sea Ranch and across the county line into Gualala, up to 1,000 customers — meaning about 2,000 or more people — remained without power Tuesday afternoon.

Closer to the Russian River, Pacific Gas & Electric’s outage maps showed numerous pockets with anywhere from a handful of customers to more than a hundred households without power.

For many, the wait for electricity could extend into next week, according to officials.

“It’s crazy to me that it’s 2023 and some west county residents may be facing multiple weeks of power outage,” county Supervisor Lynda Hopkins said Monday. “It’s rather stunning to see how fragile our electrical grid is in western Sonoma County.”

On Moscow Road in Monte Rio, Tim Cahn and his husband Minh Ta have been living in relative dark since last Wednesday.

The westbound lane of Moscow Road, just east of their home, was destroyed by a curbside redwood tree that gave way into the river during one of the recent storms. Similarly, a section of Moscow Road just west of their home was damaged during the 2019 flood.

Cahn and Minh have lived in the house full-time since 2013. Before that, they split their time between Monte Rio and their home in Noe Valley, San Francisco. Minh, a massage therapist and artist originally from an island off the southern end of Vietnam, said he knows what it’s like to live in rustic conditions.

“I grew up in a country where there was only electricity from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., so this is bringing back those memories,” he said.

Cahn, an attorney who is also on the board of the Monte Rio Fire Protection District, said life in Monte Rio, among redwood trees, vineyards and the calm of the river, is usually a “sort of paradise.” The occasional flood, he said, is a tradeoff.

“But this atmospheric stuff, getting so much rain so quickly — that’s kind of new,” Cahn said. “Every passing year and continuing climate challenges,” he added, are making that life much harder.

In Guerneville, 37-year-old Daniel Cicchetto, who lives off Drake Road and lost power on Tuesday, said he and his neighbors have come together this past week to help each other out. Some without a generator will allow their neighbors to draw power to charge their phones or battery packs.

Cicchetto said he has a neighbor who is currently away and he’s using their generator. Many homes are vacation rentals, which means it’s often up to full-time residents to flood-proof homes and lift objects to higher ground.

“I find it warming and uplifting, neighbors coming together,” Cicchetto said.

Longtime river residents say that season of helping is likely just getting started.

Steve Baxman, Monte Rio’s veteran fire chief, spent part of Tuesday afternoon watching young firefighters conduct water rescue training on the swollen river.

Baxman said the river corridor’s peak flood period won’t wind down for months. The historic 1986 flood occurred in mid-February and the area has seen giant floods as late as April.

“This is just a warmup,” Baxman said, pointing at the brown waters rushing under the Monte Rio Bridge. “This is just high water … I’ve seen it flood four times in one season.”

You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pressreno.

Comments / 0

Related
KTVU FOX 2

2 men die in Sonoma County during storms, gas generator left on

SEA RANCH, Calif. - Two men have died in Sonoma County during the pending storms, prompting them to turn on their gas generators inside the home, the sheriff said. The men were found dead Wednesday about 11:30 a.m. on the 300 block of Spinnaker Close in Sea Ranch, a remote area an hour north of Jenner, according to Deputy Rob Dillion.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

Two more atmospheric rivers to hit Sonoma County

This rain, rain won’t go away. Not just yet, anyway. The National Weather Service is says two more atmospheric rivers will hit Sonoma County, with the first to impact the county with rain and strong winds beginning today, Wednesday, Jan. 11. “Following another day of heavy precipitation and gusty...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
bdmag.com

MBK Rental Living Acquires Land in Sonoma County, California For a 134-Unit Solar-powered Luxury Apartment Project

The Haven at Deer Creek, slated to open in spring 2024, will bring style, sustainability, and much-needed housing to the North Bay region. MBK Rental Living, one of California’s most successful and innovative private developers, has announced the acquisition of a 4.71-acre site in Petaluma, California. The Haven at Deer Creek has both three-story garden style and three-story podium style apartments. All buildings will be solar powered for maximum efficiency. The Haven at Deer Creek is located north of San.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

New storm soaks Bay Area; Body found in submerged car; Storm surge slams Stinson Beach

SAN RAFAEL -- The relentless parade of storms continued Wednesday as another plume of moisture rolled into the Bay Area, further elevating fears of flooding, toppling trees and mudslides.Authorities in Sonoma County said a woman was found dead inside a vehicle submerged in floodwaters in Forestville Wednesday morning. Sheriff's deputies and water rescue crews had been searching for a submerged vehicle since Tuesday after a 9-1-1 call reporting a car trapped in floodwaters. It's believed to be the 18th death statewide associated with the series of atmospheric river storms.Forecasters said the North Bay would bear the brunt of this latest...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
KRCB 104.9

Remote failure risks lurk as Lake Hennessey fills to capacity

Lake Hennessey inundation map courtesy California Division of the Safety of Dams photo credit: Large areas of downtown Napa, along with much of the valley would be submerged in a dam failure There's something of a rare sight to see right now in the hills north of Napa.    Thanks to a string of atmospheric river storms, Lake Hennessey has risen high enough to reach the dam's spillway, something celebrated by more than a few locals.    Joy Eldredge is deputy utilities director for the City of Napa, which owns the reservoir.    "First of all, it hasn't spilled for four years, so we're...
NAPA, CA
ksro.com

Russian River Hasn’t Reached Flood Stage But Still Seeing Flooding Throughout Sonoma County

The Russian River has yet to swell past its banks as much as initially feared. There were no reports of major flooding on Monday night, however, some tributaries backed up, causing minor flooding in vineyards and low-lying areas in west Sonoma County. Evacuation orders are no longer planned for residents along the lower Russian River between Healdsburg and Jenner. However, the National Weather Service says that could change with one to two inches of rain expected Wednesday. Sonoma County has received more than a foot of rain in the past two weeks. The North Bay is still under a flood watch through four o’clock this afternoon.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
The Mendocino Voice

Two storm-related fatalities reported in Mendocino County — more heavy weather in forecast

MENDOCINO Co., 1/12/23 — Heavy weather has claimed at least two lives in Mendocino County over the last week, as well as a third fatality involving a Ukiah woman who appears to have drowned in a vehicle submerged in floodwaters in Sonoma County. These deaths include a woman struck by a falling tree north of Fort Bragg and a PG&E contractor killed in a commercial vehicle rollover. The staff at The Voice extends our condolences to the loved ones of the deceased.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Marin County's Reservoirs Are at Capacity With More Rain on the Way

All of Marin County's operated reservoirs were at capacity Wednesday, which could be both a blessing and a curse. For lots of locals, the nearly-continuous rain is mostly good news, especially after years of drought. Water was seen rushing down the Nicasio Reservoir spillway Wednesday, a welcome sight for some...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Arborist tells homeowners about signs of tree failure they should look for during storms

TIBURON -- As tree trimming companies scrambling to keep up with all the fallen trees brought down by the rainstorms, the demand for tree inspections has spiked as well.That increase in tree inspection requests is largely due to one tragic incident during the recent storms.These days, when the large Treemasters truck shows up at a house, it feels like the cavalry has arrived.ALSO READ: Arborist puzzled by condition of storm-downed trees in East Bay"Let's take a look up top," said company owner Tadd Jacobs as he trudged up the steep driveway with a worker.  He deploys his troops like they're going...
TIBURON, CA
sonomamag.com

Burgers and Wine a Perfect Pairing at Santa Rosa Restaurant

Lamb burger: 2020 Saint Cosme Cotes du Rhone Syrah Blend. Beef burger: Textbook Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley. Turkey burger: Loimer “Lois” Grüner Veltliner. Tuna burger: Villa Maria EarthGarden Sauvignon Blanc. Fried pickles: Heinz Eifel Riesling Kabinett or Pierre Sparr NV Brut Reserve Sparkling. Chicken burger or salmon...
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

Santa Rosa Whole Foods evacuated due to fire

(KRON) — A Whole Foods store in Santa Rosa has been evacuated due to a fire, according to a tweet from the Santa Rosa Fire Department. Santa Rosa firefighters are on the scene of the fire at the store in Coddingtown Center. The fire involved the store’s HVAC unit and roofing materials. This is a […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

2 men found dead in Sonoma County house after tree falls

SEA RANCH, Calif. (KRON) — Two men were found dead inside a house nestled in a picturesque forest near the Sonoma County coast. It’s unclear how long the men had been deceased inside the Sea Ranch house on Spinnaker Close before their bodies were found by a tree trimming crew on Wednesday. “A tree crew […]
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Body of North Bay fisherman who went missing on Christmas Day found

MARIN COUNTY – Marin County officials announced Thursday of the discovery of a man's body who went missing on Christmas Day after he headed out into San Pablo Bay for a day of fishing.William Hady Chebib, 32, from Petaluma, launched his fishing boat at approximately 8 a.m. Dec. 25 from the Black Point Boat Launch in Novato to do some fishing near China Camp State Park. At 3:30 p.m., Chebib contacted his family to say that he was about to return to the boat launch, but he never arrived. Chebib's boat was discovered on Dec. 26 near Point San Pablom...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Nearly 8,000 Customers in Sonoma County Without Power Due to Storm Damage

Weather-related power outages are still impacting parts of Sonoma County. About 7900 homes and businesses in west county are without power this morning. Some residents in the area have been without electricity for a week now. PG&E doesn’t have an estimate for when power will be restored, saying repairs still might take days in some areas. The utility is providing power to about 63-hundred Sonoma and Humboldt County residents with large-scale temporary generators. The nonprofit Russian River Alliance is also buying generators for Guerneville residents in need.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KRCB 104.9

Protected and Connected - Residents call for increased spending on climate friendly bike infrastructure

photo credit: Bart Everson/Wikimedia Each year Santa Rosa takes public input on goals and priorities for the city budget. One group is pushing the city to make good on previous promises.   Cris Eggers is a volunteer with that group: Bikeable Santa Rosa.   "Bikeable is a volunteer group who think that Santa Rosa is ready for a protected and connected bike network so that people who want to ride their bikes to go to places [can], not just the fearless riders," Eggers said. "But we're talking about the other 70% of people who would like to ride their bikes, would like to see their...
SANTA ROSA, CA
ksro.com

Mary’s Pizza Shack Closing Three Locations Across the North Bay

A Sonoma-based pizza chain that has served the area for more than six decades is closing some of its locations. Mary’s Pizza Shack announced over the weekend that its Dixon, Novato and Napa locations are now permanently closed. In a Facebook post, the company said the closures are “a necessary action” as it looks toward its future. Mary’s Pizza Shack cited increased food and labor costs as two of the reasons that led to the decision. The other Sonoma County locations along with the Vacaville and Fairfield locations will remain open.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KRCB 104.9

Help on standby as deluge pounds region

photo credit: Courtesy United States Geological Survey If you're feeling a little weather whiplash, you're not hallucinating.   The switch from a desiccated landscape to an inundated one has been swift. Officials with the state department of water resources say more storms are on the way. That's after five have slammed into California since late December.    "California is experiencing, coincidentally, both a drought emergency and a flood emergency," said Carla Nemath, director California's Department of Water Resources, at an online press conference Monday afternoon.    Statewide, rivers at nine sites were exceeding flood stage. She said crews have been busy shoring up a levee along the Consumes River....
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Press Democrat

The Press Democrat

Santa Rosa, CA
8K+
Followers
294
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Press Democrat

Comments / 0

Community Policy