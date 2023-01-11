Man who accidentally shot, killed 20-year-old friend will not face charges
Michael Maddock, 20, was shot by a friend who was unloading a gun in February of last year, according to the Nye County’s sheriff.
The Nye County District Attorney’s office said a decision was made and the charges will not be pursued.I-Team: 20-year-old’s shooting death in Nye County remains unexplained
Michael and his close friend had been at a tow yard where they worked together in Pahrump, Michael’s father, David Maddock, said.
A report revealed that the friend was unloading a gun while pointing it at Michael’s face and the gun went off.
A report revealed that the friend was unloading a gun while pointing it at Michael's face and the gun went off.

Records obtained by the I-Team revealed there was a gunshot wound to the head and neck. The manner of death was ruled as a homicide because Michael was shot by another person.
