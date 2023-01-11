ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nye County, NV

Man who accidentally shot, killed 20-year-old friend will not face charges

By Julia Romero, Vanessa Murphy
 2 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man who accidentally shot and killed his best friend will not face charges.

Case of 20-year-old accidentally shot, killed by friend goes to Nye County DA

Michael Maddock, 20, was shot by a friend who was unloading a gun in February of last year, according to the Nye County’s sheriff.

The Nye County District Attorney’s office said a decision was made and the charges will not be pursued.

I-Team: 20-year-old’s shooting death in Nye County remains unexplained

This is a follow-up to a story the 8 News Now Investigators first broke.

Michael and his close friend had been at a tow yard where they worked together in Pahrump, Michael’s father, David Maddock, said.

A report revealed that the friend was unloading a gun while pointing it at Michael’s face and the gun went off.

Records obtained by the I-Team revealed there was a gunshot wound to the head and neck. The manner of death was ruled as a homicide because Michael was shot by another person.

Logiibear
1d ago

Accidents do happen but pointing the gun at dudes head while doing what he did wasn’t. That’s no accident now a killer is on the lose in my town and I’ll run into him eventually. Pahrump is a small town.

