Man who accidentally shot, killed 20-year-old friend will not face charges

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man who accidentally shot and killed his best friend will not face charges.

Michael Maddock, 20, was shot by a friend who was unloading a gun in February of last year, according to the Nye County’s sheriff.

The Nye County District Attorney’s office said a decision was made and the charges will not be pursued.

Michael and his close friend had been at a tow yard where they worked together in Pahrump, Michael’s father, David Maddock, said.

A report revealed that the friend was unloading a gun while pointing it at Michael’s face and the gun went off.

Records obtained by the I-Team revealed there was a gunshot wound to the head and neck. The manner of death was ruled as a homicide because Michael was shot by another person.

