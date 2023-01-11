Read full article on original website
FOX 21 Online
What’s in Store for Cirrus Aircraft?
DULUTH, Minn. — Less than four months ago Cirrus Aircraft announced that it’s refurbishing a 189,000 square foot building north of the airport to be its Innovation Center. Innovations to the company’s planes have been an integral part of the company’s growth and its future. At this afternoon’s Duluth Chamber of Commerce’s Let’s Do Lunch event, Cirrus Aircrafts president Patrick Waddick, told those in attendance, “Here in Duluth this coming spring we’re going to move into new innovation center that is just fantastic because we have a lot of airplanes to make, but we also have to design the airplanes of the future. The innovation piece is incredibly important to our growth.”
Is Popeyes Actually Opening A Duluth Location In 2023?
It's been nearly two years since we first heard the news that a Popeyes location would be opening in the Duluth area! However, ever since the news first broke in early 2021, there hasn't been much traction on the fast food chain. In the years that have followed, there have...
WDIO-TV
Drainage ditches in Meadowlands increase taxes, upsetting farmers
Farmers in meadowlands have found it difficult to deal with the amount of water in drainage ditches along roadways and on their lands. Now, residents are outraged at St. Louis County Public Works, for increased taxes to fix what they say is a long overdue issue. Tom Horvath, a farmer...
8 Bad Online Reviews Of Park Point In Duluth
Park Point in Duluth is a very popular destination for both tourists and locals in the warmer months. Some people, aren't fans. Park Point can be found on Minnesota Avenue on the other side of the Aerial Lift Bridge. The beach house and park can be found at the end of Minnesota Avenue. The park includes sand volleyball courts, different pavilions, and even some grills that are available for reservation.
FOX 21 Online
Locally Laid Egg Company Owner Talks About High Egg Prices
WRENSHALL, Minn. — Inflation has upped the prices on a lot of products at the grocery store, including eggs, but one farm in the Northland says it’s trying to keep prices down. The Locally Laid Egg Company has a farm in Wrenshall and also partners with Amish farms...
WDIO-TV
Northland’s Largest Baby Shower seeking donations
Duluth – St. Luke’s Building A on the first floor, Cub Foods, Life 97.3 Ministry Center, Revive City Church, Salem Covenant Church, The Landing. There’s an opportunity to give from anywhere using their Amazon gift registry. They’re partnering with the following organizational partners:. Duluth – Women’s...
Duluth Offers Free Career Training Sessions For High-Demand Fields
2023 could be the year of change for you! There are plenty of high-demand career fields that have openings to fill right now in the Duluth area. If you've been considering a career change or are looking for a different job, this could be right opportunity. Many of the open...
WDIO-TV
Local grocery store shelves in the Northland are stocked with a lot of local produce
Grocery store shelves across the Northland have items from local produce companies with everything from meat, vegetables, bread, and much more. For one local company, it means a lot to see their products on the shelves. “For us here in Superior, to be able to grow our own local produce,...
FOX 21 Online
Former Lake Superior Zoo Polar Bear Dies
DULUTH, Minn. — The Lake Superior Zoo is grieving the loss of a beloved Polar Bear who spent over 20 years in their care. Berlin came to the zoo when she was only one in 1990. She spent the last 10 years at the Kansas City Zoo after having to leave when the 2012 floods destroyed her habitat.
WDIO-TV
Weather Sketch: Kayleigh
Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a picture and send it to:. WDIO-TV WEATHER SKETCH.
FOX 21 Online
Roger Reinert Launches Campaign For Duluth Mayor
DULUTH, Minn. — Roger Reinert made it official Thursday morning in Duluth. He is running for Mayor. FOX 21’s Dan Hanger first reported the news Wednesday, and today Reinert appeared with supporters to say he would campaign under the slogan, “Expect More-Do Better.”. The announcement ended any...
FOX 21 Online
Restaurants Have the Help Wanted Sign Out for Cooks
DULUTH, Minn. — The New London Café and Duluth Grill are restaurants that are locally owned, and both are known for serving tasty food. But expansion is in the works for both these establishments. New London Café will be adding dinner service in just a few months. The owners of The Duluth Grill own other restaurants and will be relocating one in the not-too-distant future.
agupdate.com
Beckers continue to battle winter conditions, prepare for sale
ASKOV, Minn. – If the rest of winter is anything like December 2022, farmers could be pushing a lot of snow. Two big December snowstorms created extra work for livestock farmers across east central Minnesota. At Beckers Angus, a registered Angus farm in Pine County, the Dec. 13-17 storm...
northernnewsnow.com
Long wait times for motorists in need of car repairs
The Voyageurs National Park visitors center is set to receive over $80,0000 in clean-up funds. The Duluth Fire Department is taking steps to stamp out cancer among their ranks for Firefighter Cancer Awareness month.
WDIO-TV
Lake Superior Zoo 2023 Goals
For Duluth’s very own, Lake Superior Zoo, 2022 was a year of progress, prospect, renewal, and victories. Over 95,000 people interacted with the Zoo in 2022, with over 89,000 on site visitors and volunteers. At the beginning of each year, the board and its members gather for their annual meeting and review accomplishments and losses from the previous year. So what is one of the biggest priorities of 2023?
northernnewsnow.com
New parking regulations aim to encourage more buildings in Duluth
DULUTH, MN -- A newly proposed plan from the city of Duluth aims to increase development by removing parking regulations. “One of the things that’s been talked about is the high cost of constructing parking and some of the ways in which the regulations do and don’t serve the community,” said Adam Fulton, the deputy director of Planning and Economic Development for the city of Duluth.
hot967.fm
Space Heaters May Have Started St. Louis County House Fire
(Solway Township, MN) — Space heaters may be to blame for a fire that destroyed a home Wednesday morning near Cloquet in northeastern Minnesota. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says crews from six area fire departments and the Air National Guard battled the fire, but the house in Solway Township is considered a total loss. The homeowner told firefighters that he was using three space heaters when the fire broke out. No injuries were reported.
WDIO-TV
Larson on mayoral challenger: “I am the better candidate for the job”
Following the announcement that former state legislator Roger Reinert will run for Duluth mayor, current mayor Emily Larson sent out a statement in opposition:. “Who leads the city matters. How they lead it matters more. Duluth needs a leader focused on solving problems. A leader with good, consistent values and personal relationships, one who has a clear vision for how we move forward together as a community, and a record of effectively getting things done. On these criteria I believe there is a clear choice in this race and I am the better candidate for the job. Our community will always be stronger when we put people over politics, work hard, stay focused, and deliver results. I’m proud of our successes already and I’m committed to continue building a better Duluth, together.”
Indoor Playground And Fun Space Opening In Superior
If you have kiddos that are going a little crazy indoors this winter, or any winter for that matter, there may be a solution for you! A new play space is opening in Superior this weekend and it looks awesome. The spot is holding a grand opening on Saturday, January...
Details About Christina Milian’s Duluth Movie Released
Duluth may just be the new Hollywood. After the successful Christmas movie that filmed here in 2022 and premiered on Hulu, more people are catching on that the Northland is a one-of-a-kind place to make movie magic. Merry Kiss Cam is that movie, in case you didn't already know. The...
