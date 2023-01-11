Read full article on original website
Local grocery store shelves in the Northland are stocked with a lot of local produce
Grocery store shelves across the Northland have items from local produce companies with everything from meat, vegetables, bread, and much more. For one local company, it means a lot to see their products on the shelves. “For us here in Superior, to be able to grow our own local produce,...
Larson on mayoral challenger: “I am the better candidate for the job”
Following the announcement that former state legislator Roger Reinert will run for Duluth mayor, current mayor Emily Larson sent out a statement in opposition:. “Who leads the city matters. How they lead it matters more. Duluth needs a leader focused on solving problems. A leader with good, consistent values and personal relationships, one who has a clear vision for how we move forward together as a community, and a record of effectively getting things done. On these criteria I believe there is a clear choice in this race and I am the better candidate for the job. Our community will always be stronger when we put people over politics, work hard, stay focused, and deliver results. I’m proud of our successes already and I’m committed to continue building a better Duluth, together.”
Drainage ditches in Meadowlands increase taxes, upsetting farmers
Farmers in meadowlands have found it difficult to deal with the amount of water in drainage ditches along roadways and on their lands. Now, residents are outraged at St. Louis County Public Works, for increased taxes to fix what they say is a long overdue issue. Tom Horvath, a farmer...
Northland’s Largest Baby Shower seeking donations
Duluth – St. Luke’s Building A on the first floor, Cub Foods, Life 97.3 Ministry Center, Revive City Church, Salem Covenant Church, The Landing. There’s an opportunity to give from anywhere using their Amazon gift registry. They’re partnering with the following organizational partners:. Duluth – Women’s...
Weather Sketch: Kayleigh
Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a picture and send it to:. WDIO-TV WEATHER SKETCH.
Lake Superior Zoo 2023 Goals
For Duluth’s very own, Lake Superior Zoo, 2022 was a year of progress, prospect, renewal, and victories. Over 95,000 people interacted with the Zoo in 2022, with over 89,000 on site visitors and volunteers. At the beginning of each year, the board and its members gather for their annual meeting and review accomplishments and losses from the previous year. So what is one of the biggest priorities of 2023?
Duluthians invited to apply for Citizen Police Academy
For those interested in understanding police operations, the Duluth Police Department is looking for 25 people to attend the 2023 Citizen Police Academy. The academy happens every Wednesday from March 8 until May 24, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. DPD says the Academy offers citizens both in-field and in-classroom...
Looking ahead to the Homegrown Winter Fiasco
Looking ahead to the Homegrown Winter Fiasco, which starts this Friday, local bands are gearing up to take the stage at almost 5 different locations. This year’s event features 15 bands the five different venues in Duluth’s Lincoln Park Craft District. Interim Co-directors Cory Jezierski and Derrick Murphy-Williams...
Berlin, the beloved polar bear has died
Berlin, the polar bear who captured the hearts of many, has died. According to the Lake Superior Zoo, Berlin, at 33, was the oldest polar bear in human care in the United States. For the last 10 years, she had been living at the Kansas City Zoo. Berlin was one...
Break-in at post office in Esko, several stolen packages and mail
Early Tuesday morning, there was a break-in at post office in Esko, resulting in several stolen packages and mail. Marilyn Miller, a resident in Esko talked about this incident is a scary concern to many in the community. “They did break in and they went into the post office. The boxes of the residents that went there and they did some damage and stuff, some of the equipment won’t work. So it sounds like they might have to lock all the doors at night for a while.” Miller said.
Mt. Iron man faces seven felonies dating back to alleged crimes from the 1970s
On Wednesday, in the St. Louis County Courthouse in Virginia, a Mt. Iron man appeared for a settlement conference. Spencer Main faces seven felonies for alleged sexual conduct crimes against children from the 1970s. He rejected a plea deal that would keep him out of prison, and instead is headed...
No. 2 Hermantown rallies late to protect unbeaten record over No. 20 St. Cloud Cathedral
The No. 2 Hermantown boy’s hockey team rallied to knock down No. 20 St. Cloud Cathedral 4-1 Thursday in front of a home crowd. The Crusaders scored first in the second period, before the Hawks would tally four unanswered goals starting with one from George Peterson to improve to 10-0-1 on the season.
Three teens in custody for firing pellet guns in Skywalk stairwell
Duluth Police say they arrested three teens, with riot charges pending. Officers were dispatched to a stairwell within the Duluth Skywalk, with callers reporting the three had a gun. Others called police, saying the teens were shooting at people with what appeared to be pellet guns. Police say the three...
Duluth men face attempted murder, assault charges related to stabbing
Dustin and Tristan St. Clair face attempted murder charges. The two men are accused of breaking into a home on W Arrowhead Road on Friday morning, and stabbing two people inside. A third victim suffered injuries from being hit in the head with a glass coffee pot. This allegedly stems...
UMD football’s Ojile, Laing rake in postseason awards
On Tuesday afternoon, The Don Hansen Football Committee released the 2022 Don Hansen All-American Teams. Minnesota Duluth captains Zach Ojile and Brent Laing were among the honorable mentions. The Don Hansen All-American team carries out the legacy of long-time small college football advocate Don Hansen; who passed on Aug. 29,...
No. 9 Duluth Marshall girls hockey win in OT; Duluth Northern Stars and CEC tie
In prep girls’ hockey on Thursday, No. 9 Duluth Marshall girls win in overtime against No. 14 Moose Lake Area Rebels. The Duluth Northern Stars and Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Lumberjacks went into overtime resulting in a tied game. Rebel’s Hallie Klavu netted the first goal on the night. The Hilltoppers took...
Prep Boy’s Basketball: Wrenshall tops Carlton in final rivalry game, Duluth East hands Hermantown first loss
In prep boy’s basketball action on Tuesday Wrenshall and Duluth East both picked up big home wins. Wrenshall downed Carlton 56-54 in their final battle for the “little brown jug”, a rivalry game dating back to 1951. After this season the two programs, along with all Wren and Bulldog athletics, will merge into the Raptors.
Superior girl’s basketball wins 10th straight
On Tuesday the Duluth Marshall girl’s basketball team hosted the Superior Spartans looking to snap a two game skid. The Spartans came into the game with a nine game winning streak. The game was tied at 15-15 before the Spartan’s Emma Raye put the match back in their favor....
Olesiak makes history as South Ridge girls’ basketball wins nail-biter; Grand Rapids tops Duluth Marshall
In prep hockey, once beaten Cromwell-Wright went hunting for their 7th straight win against the South Ridge Panthers. In a nail-biter of a game, the Panthers walked away winning 59-58. During the second half of the game, Panther’s Adella Olesiak became South Ridge girl’s and boy’s basketball’s all-time leading scorer...
