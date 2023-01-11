ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDIO-TV

Larson on mayoral challenger: “I am the better candidate for the job”

Following the announcement that former state legislator Roger Reinert will run for Duluth mayor, current mayor Emily Larson sent out a statement in opposition:. “Who leads the city matters. How they lead it matters more. Duluth needs a leader focused on solving problems. A leader with good, consistent values and personal relationships, one who has a clear vision for how we move forward together as a community, and a record of effectively getting things done. On these criteria I believe there is a clear choice in this race and I am the better candidate for the job. Our community will always be stronger when we put people over politics, work hard, stay focused, and deliver results. I’m proud of our successes already and I’m committed to continue building a better Duluth, together.”
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Northland’s Largest Baby Shower seeking donations

Duluth – St. Luke’s Building A on the first floor, Cub Foods, Life 97.3 Ministry Center, Revive City Church, Salem Covenant Church, The Landing. There’s an opportunity to give from anywhere using their Amazon gift registry. They’re partnering with the following organizational partners:. Duluth – Women’s...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Weather Sketch: Kayleigh

Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a picture and send it to:. WDIO-TV WEATHER SKETCH.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Lake Superior Zoo 2023 Goals

For Duluth’s very own, Lake Superior Zoo, 2022 was a year of progress, prospect, renewal, and victories. Over 95,000 people interacted with the Zoo in 2022, with over 89,000 on site visitors and volunteers. At the beginning of each year, the board and its members gather for their annual meeting and review accomplishments and losses from the previous year. So what is one of the biggest priorities of 2023?
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Duluthians invited to apply for Citizen Police Academy

For those interested in understanding police operations, the Duluth Police Department is looking for 25 people to attend the 2023 Citizen Police Academy. The academy happens every Wednesday from March 8 until May 24, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. DPD says the Academy offers citizens both in-field and in-classroom...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Looking ahead to the Homegrown Winter Fiasco

Looking ahead to the Homegrown Winter Fiasco, which starts this Friday, local bands are gearing up to take the stage at almost 5 different locations. This year’s event features 15 bands the five different venues in Duluth’s Lincoln Park Craft District. Interim Co-directors Cory Jezierski and Derrick Murphy-Williams...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Berlin, the beloved polar bear has died

Berlin, the polar bear who captured the hearts of many, has died. According to the Lake Superior Zoo, Berlin, at 33, was the oldest polar bear in human care in the United States. For the last 10 years, she had been living at the Kansas City Zoo. Berlin was one...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Break-in at post office in Esko, several stolen packages and mail

Early Tuesday morning, there was a break-in at post office in Esko, resulting in several stolen packages and mail. Marilyn Miller, a resident in Esko talked about this incident is a scary concern to many in the community. “They did break in and they went into the post office. The boxes of the residents that went there and they did some damage and stuff, some of the equipment won’t work. So it sounds like they might have to lock all the doors at night for a while.” Miller said.
ESKO, MN
WDIO-TV

Three teens in custody for firing pellet guns in Skywalk stairwell

Duluth Police say they arrested three teens, with riot charges pending. Officers were dispatched to a stairwell within the Duluth Skywalk, with callers reporting the three had a gun. Others called police, saying the teens were shooting at people with what appeared to be pellet guns. Police say the three...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Duluth men face attempted murder, assault charges related to stabbing

Dustin and Tristan St. Clair face attempted murder charges. The two men are accused of breaking into a home on W Arrowhead Road on Friday morning, and stabbing two people inside. A third victim suffered injuries from being hit in the head with a glass coffee pot. This allegedly stems...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

UMD football’s Ojile, Laing rake in postseason awards

On Tuesday afternoon, The Don Hansen Football Committee released the 2022 Don Hansen All-American Teams. Minnesota Duluth captains Zach Ojile and Brent Laing were among the honorable mentions. The Don Hansen All-American team carries out the legacy of long-time small college football advocate Don Hansen; who passed on Aug. 29,...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Superior girl’s basketball wins 10th straight

On Tuesday the Duluth Marshall girl’s basketball team hosted the Superior Spartans looking to snap a two game skid. The Spartans came into the game with a nine game winning streak. The game was tied at 15-15 before the Spartan’s Emma Raye put the match back in their favor....
DULUTH, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy