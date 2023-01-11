Read full article on original website
JJC
1d ago
Until parents are held accountable for the neglect and behavior of their minors, crime will continue to escalate. Paying parents to parent has only made things worse it seems.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
20 Harrison Band Students Selected for 2023 District Honor BandDeanLandMarietta, GA
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Cheapest Gas Prices In Atlanta, GAJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
“Most Haunted Roads In Atlanta, Georgia”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSAtlanta, GA
Top Google Searches By People Atlanta In 2022Jodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Related
Savannah Police Department seeks woman in child custody case
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department’s Special Victims Unit is asking for the public’s help. Jimaya Jackson, 21, is wanted in connection to a child custody case. She’s believed to be in the Savannah area or possibly in Gwinnett County, Georgia. Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact detectives at 912-651-6742.
Fulton Co. teacher charged with 3 counts of child molestation in Cobb Co., jail records show
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A former Fulton County Schools teacher is facing charges in connection with a Cobb County sex abuse case involving a child, Cobb County jail records show. Charges against Holly McQueen include child molestation and enticing a child. 11Alive is reaching out to Cobb County police...
WSB Radio
DFCS said 12-year-old ‘not in danger’ months before being killed near Atlantic Station
ATLANTA — Georgia Division of Family and Children Services reports shed new light on the home life of Zyion Charles, the 12-year-old boy shot and killed near Atlantic Station in November. According to the reports, the boy’s mother, De’Erica Charles, asked case workers for help with her son....
Atlanta police add suspect in November shooting to ‘APD’s Most Wanted’ list
ATLANTA — Atlanta police announced Wednesday that the suspect wanted for a deadly shooting that occurred in late November is now on the department’s most wanted list. Police said on Nov. 28 at 12:20 a.m., officers received reports of someone who had been shot on Moore Street. [DOWNLOAD:...
Police make quick arrest in deadly DeKalb shooting
A man is in jail after a shooting in a DeKalb County neighborhood left another man dead shortly after midnight Thursday,...
Man arrested after posting magic mushrooms, gun to social media, police say
COBB COUNTY, Ga — A man was tracked down and arrested by Cobb County police after showing off “magic” mushrooms and a pistol on social media, according to officials. On December 29, 2022, a Cobb County police officer was scrolling social media for leads when he saw a post by someone he recognized and saw a post where the man, identified as Joseph Rodriguez, was showing a bag of psilocybin mushrooms and a pistol on his waist.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Fight between roommates ends in deadly shooting in DeKalb County
DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person is dead after a fight between roommates overnight in DeKalb County. It happened around 1:30 a.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Meadowlark Drive in Decatur. The male victim was taken to the hospital where he later died. He is believed to...
Murder conviction rate falls to 57% in Gwinnett as DA says she’s ‘bringing justice and equity’
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County’s murder conviction rate fell below 60% in 2022 as the county’s top prosecutor is pushing back amid concerns with how cases have been prosecuted. In 2022, as courts begin to recover from a pandemic-related backlog of cases, there were eight murder...
Atlanta Police seek identity of suspect seen on surveillance video damaging, entering cars at Planet Fitness
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a suspect seen on surveillance video breaking into vehicles in a Planet Fitness parking lot. The incident in question stems from Dec. 7, when a suspect was spotted on surveillance cameras damaging and entering several cars...
fox5atlanta.com
Suspect makes off with thousands worth of DeKalb County church equipment
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are looking for whoever broke into a church and stole thousands of dollars worth of equipment. "The house of God is the last place you would think crime would occur," Reverend Tracey Fletcher said. It’s still hard for Reverend Tracey Fletcher to process...
NE Ga police blotter includes drug bust in Jackson Co, stolen mail arrest in Hall Co
A man from Jefferson and a woman from Winder are arrested on drug charges in Jackson County. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says Gerald Standridge and Falon Carew were taken into a custody after a traffic stop in which what are called substantial amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl were found.
Inmates set fire inside of dorm within Fulton County Jail, officials say
ATLANTA — Fulton County Jail officials say inmates set a fire inside of their dorm Thursday morning. Officials say a small, contained fire, was intentionally set by two inmates within the jail. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Deputies moved the inmates from that dorm,...
Second prosecutor leaving Fulton DA’s office ahead of YSL trial
For the second time in three months, a Fulton County prosecutor assigned to the major gang case involving rapper Young T...
APD asks for help finding 2 men seen robbing man at Circle K
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help finding two men who were seen on video robbing a man at gunpoint at an Atlanta gas station. On Dec. 26, 2022, two men were seen taking a man’s white bag and cell phone at gunpoint before running away.
Police use ‘Find my iPhone’ app to arrest 2 alleged armed robbers in Clayton
Clayton County police used the “Find my iPhone” app to locate and arrest two armed robbery suspects accused of stealing a cellphone from a man in Jonesboro, authorities said Wednesday.
19-year-old shot, found lying on kitchen floor: Flowery Branch police
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Police are investigating after a man was found shot at a Flowery Branch apartment complex Tuesday night. Officers were called to Tree Park Apartments just before 9 p.m. When they arrived, they found a 19-year-old lying down on the kitchen floor. He had been shot, according to a release from the Flowery Branch Police Department.
fox5atlanta.com
Man stabbed to death at Norcross extended stay, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police are working to figure out why a man was stabbed to death at an extended stay hotel in Norcross. Police found 28-year-old Tyler Summerour with stab wounds at Norcross Extended Stay on Wednesday at 2250 Pelican Drive. Police arrested a 50-year-old man, Marvin Hollie, for his murder. He's charged with aggravated assault, malice murder and felony murder.
Remains found in Clayton County identified as homeless man from Illinois
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Months after the remains of a man were found in Clayton County, police have identified him as a 25-year-old man from Illinois. Officers found the decomposed remains off Hunter Ridge Drive on Nov. 13. The man has now been identified as Jon M. Reed. [DOWNLOAD:...
28 cars broken into overnight in Decatur, police asking for surveillance footage
DECATUR, Ga. — Police are asking for the community's help after 28 cars were broken into overnight in Decatur. Shadowmoor and Hilldale Drives as well as the Heatherdown and Derrydown areas of Decatur were targeted, according to a Facebook post from the Decatur Police Department. Investigators are asking residents...
Former Atlanta mayor, police chief named in lawsuit regarding deadly shooting of Secoriea Turner
ATLANTA — A former mayor of Atlanta and police chief were named in a lawsuit concerning the deadly shooting of an eight-year-old in 2020. Fulton County court records show the lawsuit was filed by the family friend Omar Ivery, who was driving in Atlanta when eight-year-old Secoriea Turner was killed.
Comments / 1