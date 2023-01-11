Netflix Becomes First Streamer to Win Golden Globe for Animated Feature With ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’

Ever since it became available for streaming, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery has been the #1 movie on Netflix for two weeks. The Rian Johnson murder mystery has been pulling in huge viewership numbers since it premiered right before Christmas, but a new film has arrived and very quickly stolen the crown, the new Christian Bale-starring movie The Pale Blue Eye. Bale stars as a retired detective in 1830 who is hired to solve a murder at West Point, New York, and is lent a hand by none other than Edgar Allan Poe, a cadet at the military academy. This new movie just premiered on Netflix on Friday but audiences are already flocking to it in a big way.

5 DAYS AGO