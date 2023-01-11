Netflix Becomes First Streamer to Win Golden Globe for Animated Feature With ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’

Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Glass Onion Dethroned as #1 Netflix Movie by Christian Bale's Latest
Ever since it became available for streaming, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery has been the #1 movie on Netflix for two weeks. The Rian Johnson murder mystery has been pulling in huge viewership numbers since it premiered right before Christmas, but a new film has arrived and very quickly stolen the crown, the new Christian Bale-starring movie The Pale Blue Eye. Bale stars as a retired detective in 1830 who is hired to solve a murder at West Point, New York, and is lent a hand by none other than Edgar Allan Poe, a cadet at the military academy. This new movie just premiered on Netflix on Friday but audiences are already flocking to it in a big way.
From ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’ to Wolf in ‘The Bad Guys,’ Animated Feature Contenders Talk Character Design
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (Netflix) The proportions of his eponymous stop-motion character are gangly and childlike, in the words of Guillermo del Toro. “They lend themselves to these sort of haphazard rhythms of walking and running that are very endearing. In his apparent simplicity, is a very complex work of design keeping those few elements alive and on top with the raw wood that is simulating hair and branches, and the nails on his back are very expressive and unique and feel almost elemental.” Director Mark Gustafson points out that in the story, he’s carved by a drunken Geppetto making Pinocchio “very...
Watch Nicolas Cage as freaky vampire in ‘Renfield’ trailer
Nicolas Cage’s turn as a vampire has been heavily anticipated. The actor, known for picking dramatic and strange roles, seems like the perfect fit for a comedy horror film that centers on Dracula’s henchmen. Still, the results are better than anyone expected. “Renfield” has just released its...
Aftersun's Paul Mescal to star in Ridley Scott's Gladiator sequel
The 2000 historical action drama won the Academy Award for Best Picture
Iñárritu Defends the Small Screen: ‘Watch Fellini or Godard on Your Computer, It’s Still a Great Movie’
Alejandro González Iñárritu is weighing in on the state of cinema amid the streaming era. The “Bardo” director called out criticisms that movies are diluted based on viewing platforms, adding that films by the likes of Jean-Luc Godard or Federico Fellini still succeed on a small screen. “What I’m concerned about is less the technology, and the ways that people are watching cinema, but that there’s a dictatorship of ideas behind that. It’s about the movies that are being made to please that media,” Iñárritu told Deadline while in conversation with fellow directors Guillermo del Toro and Alfonso Cuarón. “If you watch...
Collider
Nicolas Cage Reveals the Plot of ‘Face/Off’ 2 [Exclusive]
Last year's release of The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent gave Nicolas Cage fans the chance to revisit his most iconic roles in an incredibly entertaining, self-aware way. The finished product was a masterpiece and the only way you could truly pay tribute, in cinematic form, to one of Hollywood's last true originals. One of the roles that was prominently featured in the film was his role as Castor Troy in the cult classic Face/Off.
Alfonso Cuarón, Guillermo Del Toro & Alejandro G. Iñárritu, The “Three Amigos”, Take Us On An Odyssey Through Their History And The Future Of Cinema
The last time Mexican filmmakers Alfonso Cuarón, Guillermo del Toro, and Alejandro G. Iñárritu released three new movies in the space of the same year was 2006. By then, their reputations at home had been established by early successes like Y tu mamá también (Cuarón), The Devil’s Backbone (del Toro) and Amores Perros (Iñárritu) and they had each worked in the U.S., with del Toro and Cuarón stepping into blockbuster cinema with Hellboy and Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban respectively, and Iñárritu directing Sean Penn and Naomi Watts to Oscar nominations with 21 Grams. When they donned tuxedos to...
Collider
Eli Roth Directing 'Thanksgiving' Film Based on His 'Grindhouse' Trailer
Eli Roth is known for his horror movies. He is infamously the director of The Green Inferno, a movie that was delayed and banned for its violence in many places. He's got a unique style when it comes to his take on the genre and has had many projects in the works. Most recently, he was working on an adaptation of the game Borderlands starring Cate Blanchett, Jamie Lee Curtis, Edgar Ramirez, and more. But Roth is passing along the reins for the reshoots to Tim Miller so that he can make way on his next feature-length film: Thanksgiving.
National Society of Film Critics Awards: ‘TAR’ and Cate Blanchett complete sweep
“Tár” was named Best Picture, its titular lead Cate Blanchett was honored as Best Actress and Colin Farrell was voted Best Actor this weekend by the National Society of Film Critics at its 57th annual awards. The wins for “Tár” and Blanchett gave the film and its star a rare trifecta as both earned wins late last year from the New York Film Critics Circle and Los Angeles Film Critics Association in addition to the NSFC. Also earning a clean sweep of the three prestigious critics honors was Ke Huy Kwan, who pulled off the hat trick as Best Supporting...
‘M3GAN’ is a cult icon — and a cautionary tale against SF tech culture
Director Gerard Johnstone consulted Bay Area tech companies to bring the AI villain to life.
‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’, ‘Rings of Power’, ‘Stranger Things’ Lead Sound Editing Nominations
“Everything Everywhere All at Once” led all films in nominations for the Motion Picture Sound Editors’ 70th annual Golden Reel Awards, the MPSE announced on Monday. The film received three nominations, while “The Batman,” “Elvis,” “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” each received two.
thedigitalfix.com
Scorsese is entitled to his superhero movies opinion, says MCU star
The debate over what certain filmmakers think about the rise of superhero movies feels as though it has been going on since the dawn of time, but we aren’t done yet. Don’t worry, though. This time Martin Scorsese’s thoughts on the genre have been amicably accepted by one MCU movie star.
A sequel to the movie "Twister" is coming July 2024
A release date for the sequel of Twister has been announced and will come to theatres on July 19, 2024. Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment will team up to develop the sequel titled Twisters with co-financing of the film from Warner Bros. Entertainment. Mark L Smith, the writer of The Revenant has written the script for this new sequel. Universal and Amblin Entertainment were originally talking to director Joseph Kosinski to direct this movie, the director of Top Gun: Maverick, but he passed on the offer to continue work on a Formula One movie starring Brad Pitt according to Kevin Fraser of JoBlo. It has recently been announced that Lee Isaac Chung, who directed Minari will likely be the director of this film.
Ranked: The 10 best movies of 2022, from Tom Cruise's 'Top Gun: Maverick' to 'The Whale,' 'RRR'
Blockbusters made a comeback, in quantity and quality. Here are 2022's 10 best movies, from "Top Gun: Maverick" to "The Banshees of Inisherin."
PGA Awards Nominations: ‘The Whale’ and Four Blockbuster Sequels Recognized, Films Directed by Women Shut Out
The 2023 Producers Guild of America Award nominations stunned on Thursday with a shocking inclusion of the Brendan Fraser best-actor vehicle “The Whale” making the lineup, in addition to four sequels — “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” and “Top Gun: Maverick.” A24 led the tally for all movie studios with the Daniels’ “Everything Everywhere All at Once” joining “The Whale” in best picture. The animation live-action hybrid “Marcel the Shell With Shoes On” made the list of animated features, which also included “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio,” “Minions: The Rise of Gru,”...
ASC Awards Nominations Include ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, ‘The Batman’ & ‘Elvis’
The American Society of Cinematographers has unveiled the nominations for its 37th annual ASC Awards, honoring the year’s best in feature film, documentary and television cinematography. The society’s marquee Theatrical Feature Film nominees are Roger Deakins for Empire of Light, Greig Fraser for The Batman , Darius Khondji for Bardo, Claudio Miranda for Top Gun: Maverick and Mandy Walker for Elvis. Fraser won the ASC’s top prize last year for Dune, en route to winning the Cinematography Oscar. The ASC film winner has won the Academy Award nearly half of the time — 17 times in its 36 years. On the small-screen front, the only program...
New movies in 2023: The best films coming out this year
What are the best new movies coming out in theaters this year?. New films in 2023 include superhero fare like “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” “The Marvels,” “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” and “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”; blockbuster action titles ranging from “Mission: Impossible 7″ and “Fast X” to “John Wick: Chapter 4″ and “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.” For the family, mark your calendars for “Barbie,” “The Little Mermaid” and “The Super Mario Bros. Movie.”
