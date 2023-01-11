PAWHUSKA, Okla. — The Pioneer Woman Mercantile started a large remodeling project on Monday that will feature a brand new layout, once finished. The business, now open for six years in Pawhuska, said on social media that the The Mercantile restaurant and bakery has temporarily moved down the block to The Mercantile event space for the next several weeks while the restaurant and bakery undergo a complete remodel.

