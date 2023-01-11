ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ponca City, OK

kaynewscow.com

PC Board of Commissioners approve PCPS rezoning petition

PONCA CITY — The Board of Ponca City Commissioners conducted a public hearing Monday and approved a rezoning petition submitted by the Ponca City School District. Chris Henderson, Development Services Director, said the petition is for the property located in the 500-600 block of east Brookfield Ave. The now...
PONCA CITY, OK
kaynewscow.com

Law enforcement logs Jan. 9-10

The following information is provided by the Kay County Sheriff’s Department. At 1:11 a.m. the sheriff’s department received a report of a domestic in progress in the 7500 block of south 44th Street. Deputies responded an arrested Joel Hembree. At 8:20 a.m. the Department of Corrections Probation and...
KAY COUNTY, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Pawhuska’s Pioneer Woman Mercantile undergoing complete remodel

PAWHUSKA, Okla. — The Pioneer Woman Mercantile started a large remodeling project on Monday that will feature a brand new layout, once finished. The business, now open for six years in Pawhuska, said on social media that the The Mercantile restaurant and bakery has temporarily moved down the block to The Mercantile event space for the next several weeks while the restaurant and bakery undergo a complete remodel.
PAWHUSKA, OK
pdjnews.com

After arrest, Deer Creek Public Schools teacher resigns

Just before the Deer Creek Public Schools Board of Education was supposed to meet Monday night, teacher Sarah Hull-Degroat, who had been suspended for allegedly using Google Docs to have a conversation with a student that was sexual in nature, resigned from the district. According to the agenda for Monday’s...
DEER CREEK, OK
kaynewscow.com

Oak Ridge Boys coming to NOC on Feb. 16

TONKAWA — The Grammy Award winning Oak Ridge Boys will perform at Northern Oklahoma College at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 16 in the Kinzer Performing Arts Center as part of the Renfro Spring Lectureship Series. The 2023 Front Porch Singin’ Tour marks the 50th Anniversary of The Oak Ridge...
TONKAWA, OK
kaynewscow.com

Four face drug trafficking charges in connection to Braman marijuana facility

NEWKIRK — Four people are facing drug trafficking charges in connection with search warrants that were conducted at the medical marijuana facility in Braman last year. Wei Ming Jiang, 63, Marianne QI Jiang, 56, May Lam, 52, all of Ponca City, and Hongrui Qian, 32, Liverpool, Cailf., are all facing charges of trafficking in illegal drugs, cultivation of controlled substance, conspiracy to traffic and cultivate marijuana and procuring or offering false instruments to be filed.
PONCA CITY, OK
KOCO

Police capture loose cow outside Stillwater Olive Garden

STILLWATER, Okla. — Police helped wrangle a cow that got loose Thursday morning in Stillwater. Authorities said police and officers with Stillwater Animal Welfare responded to the area of the Olive Garden near Perkins and Lakeview roads about a loose cow. Open the video player above to see some...
STILLWATER, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

New Details in Osage Co. Murder Investigation

We are learning new details about an Osage County Murder investigation after a man was found dead in a pasture. Six people are already behind bars for killing Corey Sequichie, but Sheriff Eddie Virden said more arrests are coming. Dacia Dorris, Justin Jordan, Robert McCully, Randy McDonald, Nolan Osten and...
OSAGE COUNTY, OK

