kaynewscow.com
PC Board of Commissioners approve PCPS rezoning petition
PONCA CITY — The Board of Ponca City Commissioners conducted a public hearing Monday and approved a rezoning petition submitted by the Ponca City School District. Chris Henderson, Development Services Director, said the petition is for the property located in the 500-600 block of east Brookfield Ave. The now...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden Invites All to Coffee With The Sheriff
You're invited to come have coffee with Sheriff Eddie Virden on Tuesday, January 17, at 8am at at Buffalo Joe's in Pawhuska. This is an open invitation to sit down with Sheriff Virden and enjoy some coffee in a relaxed atmosphere. Bring your questions and/or concerns.
readfrontier.org
Oklahoma health officials will take back management of a troubled laboratory
After more than two years marked with staffing shortages and citations from federal inspectors, management of the Oklahoma Public Health Lab will shift back from a private nonprofit vendor to the State Department of Health at the end of January. Prairie One Solutions, a nonprofit formed under the Oklahoma State...
kaynewscow.com
Prosecutors plan to appeal court’s ruling in former Peckham School Superintendent case
PERRY — The case against former Peckham Superintendent Gary Young is now pending. Young was charged on Dec. 18, 2019 with five charges of lewd or indecent acts to children under 16. A hearing in the matter was held last week in Perry. As a result, one charge was...
kaynewscow.com
Law enforcement logs Jan. 9-10
The following information is provided by the Kay County Sheriff’s Department. At 1:11 a.m. the sheriff’s department received a report of a domestic in progress in the 7500 block of south 44th Street. Deputies responded an arrested Joel Hembree. At 8:20 a.m. the Department of Corrections Probation and...
KOKI FOX 23
Pawhuska’s Pioneer Woman Mercantile undergoing complete remodel
PAWHUSKA, Okla. — The Pioneer Woman Mercantile started a large remodeling project on Monday that will feature a brand new layout, once finished. The business, now open for six years in Pawhuska, said on social media that the The Mercantile restaurant and bakery has temporarily moved down the block to The Mercantile event space for the next several weeks while the restaurant and bakery undergo a complete remodel.
pdjnews.com
After arrest, Deer Creek Public Schools teacher resigns
Just before the Deer Creek Public Schools Board of Education was supposed to meet Monday night, teacher Sarah Hull-Degroat, who had been suspended for allegedly using Google Docs to have a conversation with a student that was sexual in nature, resigned from the district. According to the agenda for Monday’s...
kaynewscow.com
Oak Ridge Boys coming to NOC on Feb. 16
TONKAWA — The Grammy Award winning Oak Ridge Boys will perform at Northern Oklahoma College at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 16 in the Kinzer Performing Arts Center as part of the Renfro Spring Lectureship Series. The 2023 Front Porch Singin’ Tour marks the 50th Anniversary of The Oak Ridge...
kaynewscow.com
Four face drug trafficking charges in connection to Braman marijuana facility
NEWKIRK — Four people are facing drug trafficking charges in connection with search warrants that were conducted at the medical marijuana facility in Braman last year. Wei Ming Jiang, 63, Marianne QI Jiang, 56, May Lam, 52, all of Ponca City, and Hongrui Qian, 32, Liverpool, Cailf., are all facing charges of trafficking in illegal drugs, cultivation of controlled substance, conspiracy to traffic and cultivate marijuana and procuring or offering false instruments to be filed.
KOCO
Police capture loose cow outside Stillwater Olive Garden
STILLWATER, Okla. — Police helped wrangle a cow that got loose Thursday morning in Stillwater. Authorities said police and officers with Stillwater Animal Welfare responded to the area of the Olive Garden near Perkins and Lakeview roads about a loose cow. Open the video player above to see some...
bartlesvilleradio.com
New Details in Osage Co. Murder Investigation
We are learning new details about an Osage County Murder investigation after a man was found dead in a pasture. Six people are already behind bars for killing Corey Sequichie, but Sheriff Eddie Virden said more arrests are coming. Dacia Dorris, Justin Jordan, Robert McCully, Randy McDonald, Nolan Osten and...
Silver Alert Issued For Missing 74-Year-Old Man Last Seen In Stillwater
A Silver Alert has been issued by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol for a missing 74-year-old man who was last seen in Stillwater on Wednesday night. OPH issued the alert on behalf of the Stillwater Police Department. According to police, 74-year-old Franklin Kendrick was last seen around 9 p.m. near North...
