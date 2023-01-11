Read full article on original website
Thunder Outshoot Heat But Lose in Miami
The Miami Heat set an NBA record by going 40-for-40 at the free throw line and used a 6-0 run to end the game to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 112-111 on Tuesday night at FTX Arena in Miami, Florida.
Indiana plays Atlanta, looks for 7th straight home win
Atlanta Hawks (19-22, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (23-19, seventh in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Indiana hosts Atlanta looking to extend its six-game home winning streak. The Pacers are 16-10 in conference games. Indiana has a 12-14 record against teams over .500. The Hawks have gone...
Milwaukee Bucks at Miami Heat odds, picks and predictions
The Milwaukee Bucks (27-14) and Miami Heat (22-20) meet Thursday at The Arena. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Bucks vs. Heat odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. The Bucks covered the spread as 4.5-point favorites Wednesday...
Miami Heat Player Suspended For Thursday’s Game
On Thursday evening, the Miami Heat are hosting the Milwaukee Bucks in Florida. For the game, they will be without center Dewayne Dedmon, as Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reports that he has been suspended. Charania: "Miami’s Dewayne Dedmon has been suspended one game, in consultation with the...
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
Charles White, USC's Heisman-winning tailback, dies at 64
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Charles White, the Southern California tailback who won the Heisman Trophy in 1979, died Wednesday. He was 64. USC announced the death of White, who is still the Trojans' career rushing leader with 6,245 yards. The nine-year NFL veteran died of cancer in Newport Beach, California, the school said.
Dedmon ejected after bizarre sideline scene in Miami
MIAMI (AP) — The short-handed Miami Heat became even more depleted in the second quarter of their game Tuesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder, when backup center Dewayne Dedmon was ejected. The Heat had only nine players available for the game and Dedmon was one of eight they used in the first half. He entered late in the first quarter, then was subbed out with 9:25 left in the half. That prompted an argument on the Heat sideline and Dedmon swatted at one of the massage guns behind the bench. The device sailed onto the court — coming to rest about 35 feet from where Dedmon was standing — while play was happening. Dedmon was ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct. “We’re all a bunch of gnarly personalities,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “That part was unfortunate. Everything before that, that’s the Miami Heat. That part was unacceptable.”
Paul Finebaum names B1G program best positioned to become the 'next Georgia'
Paul Finebaum believes there is one program out of the B1G that is actually well-positioned to become the “next Georgia.” By that, he means there is one program that has the firepower and resources to go on a run of national titles in the future. Appearing on ESPN’s...
Cleveland visits Portland following Mitchell's 46-point showing
Cleveland Cavaliers (26-16, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (19-21, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland visits the Portland Trail Blazers after Donovan Mitchell scored 46 points in the Cavaliers' 116-114 loss to the Utah Jazz. The Trail Blazers have gone 9-7 at home. Portland...
NBA Odds: Thunder vs. Heat prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/10/2023
The Oklahoma City Thunder (18-22) visit the Miami Heat (21-20) on Tuesday night. Action tips off at 7:30 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Thunder-Heat prediction and pick. Oklahoma City has won three of its last four games but still sits in 13th place in...
TNT drops national TV coverage of Chicago Bulls-Charlotte Hornets game on January 26
TNT is pulling the plug on its live national broadcast of the Chicago Bulls-Charlotte Hornets game scheduled for January 26.
NBA Fans React To Miami Heat Smashing NBA Free Throw Record By Going 40-40
The Miami Heat just won one of the most bizarre national TV games of the season when they hosted the Oklahoma City Thunder and eked out a 1-point 111-112 win on the night. Miami struggled to score from open play, but they excelled at getting to the line at a historic rate.
Spoelstra floats idea for 100K fans at outdoor game in Miami
MIAMI (AP) — Upon hearing that the San Antonio Spurs and Golden State Warriors will have an NBA-record crowd of about 68,000 fans at their game Friday night, Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra set a new goal. He’d like to see 100,000 at a game. “One of these days we’ve got to do something outside and pack 100,000 down here in south Florida,” Spoelstra said after the Heat beat the Milwaukee Bucks 108-102 on Thursday night. “Let’s do that. Make that happen.” And a few seconds later, he even had the site picked out: loanDepot Park, home of baseball’s Miami Marlins. The stadium has a retractable roof, though it would take quite a bit of extra seating — the ballpark has a listed capacity of about 37,000.
"A Typical Jazz Night" | Five Things To Know Following Utah's Victory Over Cleveland
It’s rare, but Tuesday night might’ve been the best of both worlds for the Utah Jazz. Not only did they honor former Jazzman Donovan Mitchell in his return to Vivint Arena — and he put on a show — the Jazz were able to overcome their late-game struggles and pick up the 116-114 win in dramatic fashion.
Miami's Dewayne Dedmon suspended for one game after ejection for tossing massage gun on the court vs. Thunder
Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon will be suspended for one game, following his ejection from Tuesday night's win over the Oklahoma City Thunder, per The Athletic. It what was one of the strangest ejections you'll ever see, which unfolded after a heated discussion with Miami's coaching staff in the second quarter.
