Boston 109, Brooklyn 98
BOSTON (109) Tatum 7-22 4-4 20, Williams 4-8 4-4 12, Williams III 4-7 0-0 8, Smart 4-12 6-7 16, White 5-10 1-2 15, Hauser 1-2 0-0 2, Kornet 5-5 0-0 11, Brogdon 7-13 0-0 16, Pritchard 4-7 0-0 9. Totals 41-86 15-17 109.
Arizona St. 90, Oregon 73
ARIZONA ST. (14-3) Washington 3-3 4-5 10, Dev.Cambridge 6-9 1-2 14, Des.Cambridge 8-16 2-2 21, Collins 3-8 2-2 9, Horne 5-11 0-0 15, Gaffney 0-1 0-0 0, Neal 0-2 1-2 1, Nunez 4-5 0-0 9, Brennan 1-2 1-1 3, Muhammad 3-6 0-0 8, Boakye 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-63 11-14 90.
Wright St. 99, Green Bay 67
WRIGHT ST. (10-8) Noel 14-17 4-4 32, Braun 2-2 1-2 5, Calvin 7-13 1-2 16, A.Davis 6-8 3-3 15, Finke 5-6 2-4 13, Huibregtse 3-4 1-2 9, Welage 2-3 0-0 4, Norris 1-1 0-0 2, Neff 0-1 1-2 1, Sisley 0-1 0-0 0, Wilbourn 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 41-57 13-19 99.
Bonnies' Comeback Falls Short Against Rhode Island
KINGSTON, RI — After being down by 10 with 3:29 remaining in the game, St. Bonaventure made an impressive comeback, going on an 11-0 run before Rhode Island knocked down two free throws to secure a 68-67 victory. “Against any team on the road, it’s hard to come back, and we keep putting ourselves in that position,” St. Bonaventure head coach Mark Schmidt said. “We battled back and just came up a little short.” After a back-and-forth first half, Rhode Island began to separate themselves in the second half, building a double-digit lead. Then, with 33 seconds remaining, Daryl Banks III capped the run...
Bridgeport boys down North Marion for sixth straight win
RACHEL, W.Va. (WV News) — Behind 32 points from Anthony Spatafore, the Bridgeport Indians picked up their sixth win in a row Thursday on the road at North Marion, defeating the Huskies, 66-55. The Indians have not lost since Dec. 20 at home against Fairmont Senior, and behind an 11-of-17 performance from the floor and 7-of-9 from the free-throw line from Spatafore, Bridgeport was able to keep things rolling Thursday against their Big 10 foes from North Marion.
Freeman scores 28, Milwaukee downs Northern Kentucky 80-75
MILWAUKEE (AP) — BJ Freeman had 28 points and Milwaukee beat Northern Kentucky 80-75 on Thursday night. Freeman also contributed seven rebounds for the Panthers (12-5, 6-1 Horizon League). Kentrell Pullian scored 15 points and added eight rebounds. Ahmad Rand shot 4 of 4 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points.
North Dakota State defeats Denver 90-70
DENVER (AP) — Grant Nelson's 17 points helped North Dakota State defeat Denver 90-70 on Thursday night. Nelson added nine rebounds and four blocks for the Bison (7-11, 4-2 Summit League). Boden Skunberg added 15 points while shooting 5 for 13 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line, and he also had nine rebounds. Jacari White shot 5 for 9 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points.
Framingham Hoospters Defeat Brookline 62-46
BROOKLINE – The Framingham High girls basketball team had a great road victory tonight, January 10, in Brookline. “The beginning of the game started pretty rocky, as the Warriors started with a 17-2 run on us,” said Flyers Coach Kristen Fucarile. “After re-gathering ourselves in a timeout, we started to come back with poise and composure.”
Williamstown over Deptford - Boys basketball recap
Landon Eaton scored 17 points and pulled down seven rebounds as Williamstown held off Deptford 64-59 for a much-needed win in Williamstown. Cristian Mazzamuto added 13 points and seven boards and Owen Denton also scored 13 for Williamstown, which snapped a four-game losing streak and improved to 4-7. Sammy Sanford...
Amherst girls rally in fourth quarter to upend Alma
AMHERST — The Amherst girls have been on a slippery slope recently, losing two in a row and three of the last four. Undefeated Alma spent three quarters Tuesday night waxing the Broncos’ skis. Then came the fourth quarter and what Amherst coach Brandon Rohr hopes will be...
New Philadelphia boys basketball defeats Dover
DOVER — New Philadelphia combined an air-tight defensive effort with a 22-point outburst by guard Colton Slaughter to upend rival Dover 45-30 before a packed house in the Crimson Tornadoes’ gym on Wednesday night. “I think they [the Quakers] are really, really good,” said Dover (10-2) coach Bob...
