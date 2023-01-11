KINGSTON, RI — After being down by 10 with 3:29 remaining in the game, St. Bonaventure made an impressive comeback, going on an 11-0 run before Rhode Island knocked down two free throws to secure a 68-67 victory. “Against any team on the road, it’s hard to come back, and we keep putting ourselves in that position,” St. Bonaventure head coach Mark Schmidt said. “We battled back and just came up a little short.” After a back-and-forth first half, Rhode Island began to separate themselves in the second half, building a double-digit lead. Then, with 33 seconds remaining, Daryl Banks III capped the run...

SAINT BONAVENTURE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO