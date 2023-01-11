Read full article on original website
$2.5 million grant awarded to help promote public understanding of religion in Mississippi
A new $2.5 million grant has been awarded to for the promotion, and interpretation of the role of religion in Mississippi history and culture. The Lilly Endowment Inc. has awarded the money to the Foundation for Mississippi History to help the Mississippi Department of Archives and History support and promote programs, activities, and projects focused on religion in Mississippi history and culture.
theclintoncourier.net
Lott receives Medgar Evers Award
The Mississippi State Conference NAACP has honored Clinton Ward 6 Alderman James Lott with its Medgar Evers Award. The presentation was made at the Freedom Fund Awards Banquet during the organization’s 77th Annual State Convention in Jackson in November. The award is named in memory of the NAACP’s Mississippi field secretary, who was assassinated in 1963, and the NAACP said it’s given to “the individual or organization contributing to uplifting the entire community.”
Vicksburg mayor talks crime, water infrastructure
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, Vicksburg’s mayor hosted what he called the first of many town hall meetings this year. Crime and infrastructure were the main topics discussed by not only Mayor George Flaggs, but by the residents of Vicksburg, too. Flaggs hosted a town hall meeting to talk to residents about where the […]
vicksburgnews.com
Private Mark Dave recognized for 10 years of service to community
Private Mark Dave was recognized on Tuesday for 10 years of service to Vicksburg and Warren County. The Vicksburg Fire Department took to social media to express their gratitude to have Dave on their team. Dave was also recognized during Tuesday’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting and presented with...
vicksburgnews.com
MDOC shuttles women inmates from metro facility to Delta prison
Incarcerated women are being moved from the state’s designated women’s prison in central Mississippi to a formerly decommissioned prison in the Delta more than a hundred miles away. Nearly 300 women at Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Pearl have been relocated to the Delta Correctional Facility in Greenwood....
Trial for former Madison County engineer moved to April
MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – The federal trial against former Madison County Engineer Rudy Warnock was pushed back to April 3, 2023. The Madison County Journal reported Warnock’s attorneys filed a motion to continue in December 2022. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Mississippi agreed to continue the case. Warnock faces up to […]
WLBT
Chief tells city council it’s time for another pay raise; says JPD ‘got more out of less’
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Less than a year after the Jackson City Council approved significant pay increases for its police department, the chief says it’s time to bump up salaries again. At a city council meeting on Thursday, Davis reported that the city had an overall crime reduction of...
Large pipe leak found on Chastain Road in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A large leak has been discovered in the area of Chastain Road in Jackson. Third party manager Ted Henifin said emergency utility crews are responding in order to fix the issue. Henifin said updates will be provided as more information is learned about the impact about the pipe break.
Two killed in separate Jackson homicides on Wednesday
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating two separate homicides that happened Wednesday evening. The first homicide happened just before 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 11 in the 3000 block of Charleston Drive. Officer Sam Brown said police and the U.S. Marshals task force responded to the home after receiving a call about a […]
Mississippi has some amazing people and places — listen to this video for proof.
A Vicksburg resident walked into one of Mississippi’s most beautiful treasures and transformed the space with his amazing voice. Photographer Marty Kitrell sang “How Great Thou Art” inside the Illinois Memorial on the grounds of the Vicksburg Military Park and recorded the concert for social media. Kittrell...
Jackson neighbor believes recreational activities could be solution to crime
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson ended 2022 with more than 100 homicides. For the past three years, the city has recorded more than 100 homicides each year. Organizations across the city, as well as city leaders, have held meetings or town halls to discuss how to decrease the crime rate in Jackson. […]
Over 1,600 Rankin County residents under boil water notice
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) announced the Taylorsville Water Association issued a boil water notice for 1,692 customers in the Rankin County area. Water system officials notified MSDH about a system wide pressure loss due to one or more leaks. When a distribution system loses pressure, contaminants can […]
WAPT
Funeral arrangements set for former JPD officer
JACKSON, Miss. — The visitation and funeral for murdered former JPD Officer James Thomas have been set. Visitation is this Friday at New Horizon Church on Ellis Avenue. The funeral is also Friday, immediately following visitation at 2 p.m. The Jackson native was killed in Atlanta two weeks ago...
WLBT
City of Madison issues boil water notice
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - According to the Mississippi State Department of Health, the city of Madison issued a boil water notice Tuesday. The notice affects around 3,200 customers east of Crawford Street to Rice Road as well as north and south to the city limit. Water system officials notified the...
Two injured in shooting at I-55 gas station in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after two people were shot inside a vehicle. The incident happened on Wednesday, January 11 at a gas station in the 4600 block of Interstate 55 North. Officer Sam Brown said two people were sitting inside a white pickup truck when multiple gunmen began shooting at them. […]
WDAM-TV
Gov. calls special election to fill 15th District Circuit Court seat
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves announced Wednesday that a special election has been scheduled on Nov. 7 to fill the vacant seat on the 15th District Circuit Court. The vacancy officially opened Jan. 1 after Judge Anthony Mozingo resigned to become executive director of Homes of Hope...
WLBT
Missing Jackson woman identified as victim of December house fire
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating the death of a missing Jackson woman. JPD says a body was found during a house fire on Thomas Catching Drive in December of 2022. According to JPD, the body was later identified as 23-year-old Kiajuana Keunya Nakedra Levy. A...
WLBT
Jackson judge to owner: Demolish Briarwood building or face jail time
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - All around the Briarwood One building, signs of life can be found, from wood assembled for a makeshift campfire to shopping carts with stripped wires and clothing littering the nearby sidewalk. Those signs of life aren’t what Jackson’s code enforcers nor elected officials want to see...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Arrested woman calls 911 for help
A woman under arrest by the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office called 911 for assistance Tuesday as she was being taken to jail. A deputy was checking the speeds of vehicles on Interstate 20 about 4:30 p.m. when he clocked a black Nissan at 89 miles per hour in a 70 mph zone. After the deputy issued a citation for speeding, the driver, Jontreka L. Westmoreland, 30, of Flowood, Mississippi, refused to sign it. After the deputy explained the signature was a promise to appear in court and not an admission of guilt, Westmoreland continued to refuse to sign.
More than 3,000 Madison customers under boil water notice
MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison leaders announced parts of the city have been placed under a precautionary boil water advisement. According to city leaders, the advisement affects customers east of Crawford Street to Rice Road, and north and south to the city limit. Customers on Bear Creek or Pearl River Valley are not affected by […]
