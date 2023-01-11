Read full article on original website
Golden Globes viewers complain Jennifer Coolidge ‘spoiled’ The White Lotus in acceptance speech
Jennifer Coolidge shocked some Golden Globes viewers after she dropped a major White Lotus spoiler during her acceptance speech.The actor was accepting the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie when she gave away a key plot point from the season two finale of the hit HBO series.Coolidge beat her co-star Aubrey Plaza to the prize during Tuesday night’s (10 January) ceremony, which also saw Claire Danes (Fleishman Is in Trouble), Daisy Edgar-Jones (Under the Banner of Heaven), and Niecy Nash-Betts (Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story) nominated in the same category.Spoilers follow for The...
Colin Farrell Takes Time Out of His Golden Globes Speech to Rave About Presenter Ana de Armas
"I just thought you were extraordinary," Farrell told Armas, for her portrayal of Marilyn Monroe in Blonde Colin Farrell may have won the award for best actor in a musical or comedy at the 2023 Golden Globes, but he started his speech with a rave about presenter Ana de Armas. "I just thought you were extraordinary," Farrell told Armas — who was nominated for best actress in a motion picture drama for her portrayal of Marilyn Monroe in Blonde — before accepting his award. "I cried myself to...
Eddie Murphy Explains Why He Name-Dropped Will Smith During His Golden Globes Speech
Almost a year after The Slap, the discourse surrounding Will Smith and Chris Rock continues... even by Eddie Murphy.
Jerrod Carmichael Reveals His $500k Paycheck & Calls Out Golden Globes Over Diversity Scandal In Opening
Jerrod Carmichael made sure he was getting a plush paycheck before signing on to host the 2023 Golden Globe Awards, held Jan. 10 at the Beverly Hilton. The Emmy-winning stand-up, 35, revealed he was getting paid $500k to host the gig during his opening monologue, where he directly dissed the awards for their past diversity scandal.
Katherine Heigl says she felt 'betrayed' when people turned on her after controversial comments about 'Grey's Anatomy' and 'Knocked Up'
Katherine Heigl said by constantly apologizing for her "Grey's Anatomy" and "Knocked Up" comments, she "just kept giving the whole thing a heartbeat."
Angela Bassett's Golden Globe success makes her first actor to win major award for Marvel movie
Angela Bassett has won a Golden Globe for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Brendan Fraser Loses Golden Globe for ‘The Whale’ After Protesting Event
Brendan Fraser lost at the Golden Globes on Tuesday night for his performance in The Whale. The actor was up for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association award for Best Actor in a Drama Motion Picture, but was beaten out for the trophy by Elvis star Austin Butler. Fraser famously declined to attend the event after he accused the organization’s former president Philip Berk of groping him in 2003. “I cannot believe I’m here right now. I just want to thank the Hollywood Foreign Press for this honor. I want to also say to my fellow nominees: you have turned in...
Regina Hall Cracks Up Over Why Kevin Costner Wasn't at Golden Globes
The "Girls Trip" star trended on Twitter for laughing uncontrollably while trying to read the teleprompter and accept on Costner's behalf. Sometimes we all just need a laugh. On Tuesday's "80th Golden Globe Awards," Regina Hall managed to give everyone a big laugh by laughing uproariously herself. It was a...
Golden Globes 2023: Complete winners list
The Golden Globe Awards returned in 2023 after it was canceled last year due to the HFPA having no Black members. Here's a complete winners list, including Austin Butler, Steven Spielberg and Jennifer Coolidge.
The "Abbott Elementary" Cast Reunite at the Golden Globes
Quinta Brunson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Chris Perfetti, Lisa Ann Walter, Tyler James Williams, and Janelle James were class acts at this year's Golden Globe Awards. The beloved "Abbott Elementary" stars reunited at the Los Angeles ceremony on Tuesday night, looking as glamorous as ever outside of their usual school setting. Brunson dazzled in a black-and-pink ruffled gown, while Ralph — who brought her 28-year-old daughter, Ivy Maurice, as her date — shone bright in a custom Aliétte dress. Meanwhile, Williams sported a blue striped blazer and matching pants, Perfetti looked dapper in an all-black ensemble, Walter was a vision in blue, and James wore a gorgeous navy blue, form-fitting dress with a floor-length cape.
2023 Golden Globe Awards Best Moments: From Snubs to Drunk Speeches
Hollywood’s funniest and most talented were recognized Tuesday night at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards. Hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael at LA’s The Beverly Hilton, viewers were inundated with diamonds and Barbiecore looks galore as well as our favorite, rowdy jokes and acceptance speeches. Per usual, there...
Golden Globes: Jerrod Carmichael hosts show short on jokes, long on speeches
It was a night at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards when diversity held sway among the winners, the presenters and the host, and that proved to be the theme of the ceremony and telecast pretty much from beginning to end – no surprise given the fact that the very future of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association was resting on it. Did it make for an interesting show? Yes and no. The ceremony was uneven but serviceable and spirited, with much more earnestness than true laughs. But there were no embarrassing gaffes, either, which has to be a considerable relief for...
Everything to know about the 2023 Golden Globes
For the first time in nearly two years, the 2023 Golden Globes will air live on NBC and Peacock. In February 2021, one week before the 78th Golden Globes broadcast, the Los Angeles Times ran an exposé that uncovered that there were no Black members among the HFPA's 87-member votership. The organization faced backlash from various Hollywood heavy hitters, including Tom Cruise, who returned his three Golden Globe statuettes in protest. NBC later decided it wouldn't air the telecast in 2022. And following that decision, 102 Hollywood publicity firms issued a joint statement pledging not to work with the HFPA until it took action for equity.
Tom Cruise: How Many Golden Globes Does He Have?
Tom Cruise, 60, is up for one award at the upcoming 2023 Golden Globe Awards, as a producer for Top Gun: Maverick. But Tom was snubbed in the acting category and fans think it’s because of his reaction to the controversy involving the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. If you remember, Tom returned all of his Golden Globe trophies back in 2021, after it was revealed that the HFPA — who are a group of international journalists who vote on the Golden Globes — had no Black members. The Golden Globes were cancelled in 2022 but they’re returning to NBC on January 10, and Tom is one of the biggest names that is nominated.
What TV didn't show at the Golden Globes: Jennifer Coolidge swarmed, Austin Butler can't quit Elvis
LOS ANGELES – The Golden Globes partied in primetime Tuesday night. After NBC declined to air the awards show in 2022 due to the scandal-plagued Hollywood Foreign Press Association, TV viewers saw Hollywood glitz and awards season gravitas – with Steven Spielberg's "The Fabelmans" and "The Banshees of Inisherin" setting the pace with two major movie wins each.
Angela Bassett, Quinta Brunson, Zendaya & Other Big 2023 Golden Globe Winners
Checkout the full list of big winners from last night's 2023 Golden Globe Awards hosted by Jerrod Carmichael.
Golden Globes diversity wins: Ryan Murphy honors LGBTQ stars; Ke Huy Quan, more earn prizes
The Golden Globes are learning from the past. The awards show returned Tuesday night a year after NBC dropped the broadcast amid reports about the the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s lack of diversity. Apart from its internal changes – the HFPA announced it was adding 21 ethnically-diverse members in...
What's the point of the Golden Globes anymore? The awards show should never have returned
The Golden Globes came back last night. We were better off without them. Yes, I'm talking about that awards show that's like the Oscars, only drunker, cruder and crasser. The Globes are like your least favorite uncle at a family Thanksgiving – everyone has to tolerate the show as a part of the Hollywood adulation machine, but they're also a bit embarrassed by it.
Casket Sharp: A Rundown Of Golden Globe’s Killer Drip
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s annual awards event, more famously known as the Golden Globes, aired Jan. 10 after a short hiatus in 2022. MADAMENOIRE took inventory of the Black celebrity’s who turned up looking casket sharp for the event. The annual award show, in its 80th year, was an incredible moment for Black artists. Comedian Jerrod Carmichael hosted the ceremony, as Black people took center stage with nominations and wins in major categories. Quinta Brunson took home two awards for her starring role and creation of ABC’s hit sitcom Abbott Elementary. Angela Bassett’s performance as Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever made history for Marvel Studios as it garnered its first acting win. It was a night of Black excellence and abundance, but the fashion moments, themselves, are deserving of its own recognition. Get into this drip.
Golden Globes Live Blog: Real-Time Takes on the HFPA, the Host and the Winners
After a year off the air due to controversy, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s Golden Globe Awards — which honor achievements in film and on television — are back on NBC on Tuesday evening, with the 80th edition emanating from the Beverly Hilton. Scott Feinberg, THR’s executive editor of awards, will be updating this post throughout the night with his take on the show. Follow along below! * * *More from The Hollywood ReporterGolden Globes: Winners List (Updating Live)Vera Wang and Brad Goreski Talk About Mom-to-Be Kaley Cuoco's Golden Globes Look (Exclusive)Watch the Golden Globes Red Carpet Live Stream 8:19 p.m. And thus...
