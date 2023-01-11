Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Major League Baseball Star DiesOnlyHomersScottsdale, AZ
Once Popular Seafood Restaurant Now ClosedGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Arizona witness describes hovering cigar-shaped object overheadRoger MarshArizona State
Man in critical condition after shooting in Tempe: Police searching for cluesEdy ZooTempe, AZ
Mercy Care, Mercy Care Advantage Hosting FREE Phoenix Shred-A-ThonABSEESITALLPhoenix, AZ
Related
fox10phoenix.com
Fiery I-10 semi crash in Chandler leaves 5 dead; eastbound lanes closed for hours
CHANDLER, Ariz. - The eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 were shut down for hours near Chandler on Jan. 12 due to a fiery crash involving semi trucks, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety. The crash happened near the Chandler Boulevard exit, according to officials, and five people are...
ABC 15 News
Serious crash shuts down portion of I-10 near Queen Creek Road
CHANDLER, AZ — A multi-semi-truck crash has shut down a portion of eastbound I-10 near Queen Creek Road in Chandler Thursday morning. The incident occurred around 3:30 a.m. Arizona Department of Transportation video shows multiple semi-trucks involved in the collision. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say there was...
fox10phoenix.com
Series of crashes shut down I-10 in Chandler area
A series of crashes shut down Interstate 10 in the Chandler area this morning - including a fiery crash involving semi trucks that left at least one person dead. FOX 10's Anita Roman reports.
AZFamily
DPS: 5 dead after semi crashes car into another semi in south Phoenix
Scottsdale PD: Man who shot lieutenant was suspect in rape of 70-year-old woman. The man who shot a Scottsdale officer serving a warrant in Phoenix was a suspect in the rape of a 70-year-old woman. Anthem man waiting over a year for back surgery bill to be paid. Updated: 22...
ABC 15 News
Man hit, killed by public bus along Scottsdale Road Tuesday night
SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Scottsdale police say a man was hit and killed by a public bus Tuesday evening. The incident occurred on Scottsdale Road near Thunderbird Road around 7:30 p.m. Police say a man, identified as 52-year-old Jamie D. Slocum, was in the roadway when he was struck by...
fox10phoenix.com
3 people hospitalized after Phoenix crash that possibly involved pedestrians: FD
PHOENIX - Fire officials say two men and a woman were taken to the hospital following a crash in West Phoenix. The crash, according to Phoenix Fire Captain Joe Huggins, happened in the area of 79th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road. "Early reports indicate two of the patients might have...
AZFamily
GRAPHIC: Chandler police release video of deadly officer-involved shooting
Mesa-based company use virtual reality to train crews for water rescues. Priority 1 Air Rescue in Mesa uses virtual simulations to train first responders for swift water rescues. New proposal from Democrats would repeal Arizona's right-to-work law. Updated: 45 minutes ago. |. Democrats have a new bill that would ditch...
ABC 15 News
Glendale police: Man shot while driving near 51st Avenue and Camelback Road
GLENDALE, AZ — Police are investigating after a man was shot while driving in Glendale on Tuesday. The incident occurred near 51st Avenue and Camelback Road around noon. Glendale police said the victim, only said to be a man, was driving in the area when he was shot in the stomach by an unknown suspect.
fox10phoenix.com
Police sergeant shot in Downtown Phoenix: Scottsdale PD officials talk about events leading up to incident
The shooting, which happened on Jan. 6, 2023, resulted in a police sergeant being taken to the hospital for gunshot injuries. A day later, the suspect in the case, 37-year-old Kenneth Hearne, was shot and killed by authorities in Tempe. FOX 10's Brian Webb reports.
onscene.tv
Trooper Hospitalized After Ramming Wrong Way Driver | Phoenix
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 01-08-2023 | 11:15 PM LOCATION: 202 Red Mountain & 44th Street CITY: Phoenix DETAILS: One AZDPS Trooper has been hospitalized and one suspect is in custody after DPS rammed a vehicle traveling wrong-way towards oncoming traffic. The trooper initiated a traffic stop on a white sedan near 40th Street and the 202 access road around 11:15 pm. For unknown reasons, the vehicle began traveling wrong way on the 1 way only access road eastbound towards 44th Street. The trooper followed the vehicle with his emergency equipment activated as the vehicle approached an occupied intersection. The trooper setup for a PIT maneuver but quickly realized the suspect was driving directly towards oncoming vehicles. The trooper quickly made the decision to perform “vehicle intervention” and rammed the suspects vehicle from behind successfully stopping it from entering an occupied intersection and potentially entering the freeway in the wrong direction. The female driver was taken into custody and is currently undergoing tests to determine impairment. The trooper was transported to a local hospital as a precaution, fire crews also evaluated the suspect but did not transport her. A 3rd vehicle entering the 202 on ramp from 44th Street was struck and sustained minor collision damage however the driver did not sustain injury. Troopers are currently on scene investigating the incident, the Westbound 202 on ramp and access road are closed at 44th Street. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
fox10phoenix.com
Mom, kids injured in Tempe hit-and-run crash
TEMPE, Ariz. - Police are looking for a driver in connection to a hit-and-run crash in Tempe that left a mother and two of her children injured. According to police, the crash happened just before 10 p.m. on Jan. 9 near Kyrene and Baseline Roads. Investigators say the mother and...
AZFamily
Suspect arrested after Make-A-Wish statue stolen from Phoenix office, destroyed
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man has been arrested in connection to the theft of a bronze statue from a Make-A-Wish office in Phoenix earlier this month. Part of the statue was also found but has been destroyed. Phoenix police say 32-year-old Troy Burke was arrested following an investigation...
12news.com
New picture of man suspected of killing Valley teacher released
PHOENIX — Investigators have released a new picture of who they suspect shot and killed a Valley teacher and coach. David Denogean, a teacher with the Phoenix Union High School District, was killed while walking his dog near 12th Street and Maryland Avenue on Nov. 25. Denogean has been...
AZFamily
Dirty Dining: Maricopa County worker found cooking food with cut finger
Cody Allan Smestad, 30, was carrying a rifle when he was shot by officers who were investigating a possible break-in at a Chandler home. Downtown Phoenix shooting suspect tied to sex assault of elderly woman, police say. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Kenneth Hearne, 37, was shot by officers in...
AZFamily
DPS trooper injured in Phoenix after ramming into car to stop alleged wrong-way driver
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -– Investigators say an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper was injured after ramming a wrong-way driver’s car in Phoenix late Sunday night. According to DPS, the crash occurred on the westbound Loop 202 at 40th Street around 11:30 p.m. Investigators said that a trooper tried to pull over 52-year-old Kelley McNaughton when she looped around and started driving the wrong way to lose the trooper. The trooper performed a pit maneuver where troopers tactically ram into a vehicle to stop the other driver, often in pursuits. Investigators say that when the trooper crashed into her car, McNaughton collided with another vehicle. She was taken into custody. The driver of the third vehicle wasn’t hurt.
AZFamily
Missing 12-year-old girl found safe, Phoenix police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a missing 12-year-old girl has been located in Tucson and is safe. Jane Darrenkamp was last seen on Tuesday in the area of 31st Avenue and Columbine Drive, and was believed to be with 45-year-old Joseph Henderson. In an update late Tuesday night, Phoenix police say she was found in Tucson and that she would soon be reunited with her family. Other details regarding the investigation have not been released.
AZFamily
Tents pitched outside emergency room of St. Joseph's hospital in Phoenix
Phoenix area nonprofit in need of "big brother" mentors for kids. Jessica Whitney, with BBBSCA, said there are 160 boys ranging from ages six to 18 years-old waiting to be matched in Maricopa and Pinal counties. Experts seeing Phoenix homes staying on market for longer, selling for less. Updated: 2...
allaboutarizonanews.com
Missing Endangered Phoenix Girl Found Safe in Tucson
On Tuesday morning police put out information on a missing 12-year-old Phoenix girl who was believed to been in contact with a 45-year-old man. The search for the missing endangered child led police to Tucson where she was found safely on Tuesday night. Prior to her discovery, Jane Aubry Darrenkamp...
AZFamily
Phoenix police confirm human remains found at Shadow Mountain over the weekend
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police have confirmed to Arizona’s Family that a hiker found human remains at Shadow Mountain, just east of Cave Creek Road and Sweetwater Avenue, Saturday afternoon. According to Sgt. Brian Bower, officers responded just after 12:30 p.m. after the hiker told officers that they...
ABC 15 News
Newly released image in murder of Valley track coach
Police have released a new image of the alleged suspect behind the murder of a beloved track coach, David Denogean. "Kind of made our hearts drop, you know, when you see an image of a person — even though the image isn't as clear as we would like it to be. — but you see an image that basically took our son away," says Frank Denogean, David's father.
Comments / 0