Phoenix, AZ

ABC 15 News

Serious crash shuts down portion of I-10 near Queen Creek Road

CHANDLER, AZ — A multi-semi-truck crash has shut down a portion of eastbound I-10 near Queen Creek Road in Chandler Thursday morning. The incident occurred around 3:30 a.m. Arizona Department of Transportation video shows multiple semi-trucks involved in the collision. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say there was...
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

GRAPHIC: Chandler police release video of deadly officer-involved shooting

Mesa-based company use virtual reality to train crews for water rescues. Priority 1 Air Rescue in Mesa uses virtual simulations to train first responders for swift water rescues. New proposal from Democrats would repeal Arizona's right-to-work law. Updated: 45 minutes ago. |. Democrats have a new bill that would ditch...
CHANDLER, AZ
onscene.tv

fox10phoenix.com

Mom, kids injured in Tempe hit-and-run crash

TEMPE, Ariz. - Police are looking for a driver in connection to a hit-and-run crash in Tempe that left a mother and two of her children injured. According to police, the crash happened just before 10 p.m. on Jan. 9 near Kyrene and Baseline Roads. Investigators say the mother and...
TEMPE, AZ
12news.com

New picture of man suspected of killing Valley teacher released

PHOENIX — Investigators have released a new picture of who they suspect shot and killed a Valley teacher and coach. David Denogean, a teacher with the Phoenix Union High School District, was killed while walking his dog near 12th Street and Maryland Avenue on Nov. 25. Denogean has been...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

DPS trooper injured in Phoenix after ramming into car to stop alleged wrong-way driver

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -– Investigators say an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper was injured after ramming a wrong-way driver’s car in Phoenix late Sunday night. According to DPS, the crash occurred on the westbound Loop 202 at 40th Street around 11:30 p.m. Investigators said that a trooper tried to pull over 52-year-old Kelley McNaughton when she looped around and started driving the wrong way to lose the trooper. The trooper performed a pit maneuver where troopers tactically ram into a vehicle to stop the other driver, often in pursuits. Investigators say that when the trooper crashed into her car, McNaughton collided with another vehicle. She was taken into custody. The driver of the third vehicle wasn’t hurt.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Missing 12-year-old girl found safe, Phoenix police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a missing 12-year-old girl has been located in Tucson and is safe. Jane Darrenkamp was last seen on Tuesday in the area of 31st Avenue and Columbine Drive, and was believed to be with 45-year-old Joseph Henderson. In an update late Tuesday night, Phoenix police say she was found in Tucson and that she would soon be reunited with her family. Other details regarding the investigation have not been released.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Tents pitched outside emergency room of St. Joseph's hospital in Phoenix

Phoenix area nonprofit in need of "big brother" mentors for kids. Jessica Whitney, with BBBSCA, said there are 160 boys ranging from ages six to 18 years-old waiting to be matched in Maricopa and Pinal counties. Experts seeing Phoenix homes staying on market for longer, selling for less. Updated: 2...
PHOENIX, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

ABC 15 News

Newly released image in murder of Valley track coach

Police have released a new image of the alleged suspect behind the murder of a beloved track coach, David Denogean. "Kind of made our hearts drop, you know, when you see an image of a person — even though the image isn't as clear as we would like it to be. — but you see an image that basically took our son away," says Frank Denogean, David's father.
PHOENIX, AZ

