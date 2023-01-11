INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 01-08-2023 | 11:15 PM LOCATION: 202 Red Mountain & 44th Street CITY: Phoenix DETAILS: One AZDPS Trooper has been hospitalized and one suspect is in custody after DPS rammed a vehicle traveling wrong-way towards oncoming traffic. The trooper initiated a traffic stop on a white sedan near 40th Street and the 202 access road around 11:15 pm. For unknown reasons, the vehicle began traveling wrong way on the 1 way only access road eastbound towards 44th Street. The trooper followed the vehicle with his emergency equipment activated as the vehicle approached an occupied intersection. The trooper setup for a PIT maneuver but quickly realized the suspect was driving directly towards oncoming vehicles. The trooper quickly made the decision to perform “vehicle intervention” and rammed the suspects vehicle from behind successfully stopping it from entering an occupied intersection and potentially entering the freeway in the wrong direction. The female driver was taken into custody and is currently undergoing tests to determine impairment. The trooper was transported to a local hospital as a precaution, fire crews also evaluated the suspect but did not transport her. A 3rd vehicle entering the 202 on ramp from 44th Street was struck and sustained minor collision damage however the driver did not sustain injury. Troopers are currently on scene investigating the incident, the Westbound 202 on ramp and access road are closed at 44th Street. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO