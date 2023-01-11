Read full article on original website
Duke's Jones brothers put on show in Memphis
Two Duke basketball greats and brothers, Memphis Grizzlies point guard Tyus Jones and San Antonio Spurs point guard Tre Jones, battled on Monday night in the Grizzlies' 121-113 home win. It was the first time each of the Jones brothers had drawn a starting nod for one of their meetings. And it's ...
Recap: Lakers Return Home & Suffer Thrilling Double-Overtime Loss To Mavericks
The Los Angeles Lakers returned to Crypto.com Arena on Thursday night, hosting the Dallas Mavericks to begin a five-game homestand. In a matchup featuring two of the league’s biggest stars in LeBron James and Luka Doncic, it was the Mavericks that came out on top with a thrilling 119-115 double-overtime victory.
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Turns in massive double-double
Markkanen logged 25 points (6-18 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 12-14 FT), 16 rebounds, one assist and one steal in 39 minutes during Tuesday's 116-114 win over the Cavaliers. Markkanen was unable to find his shooting touch in this one, but he still managed to finish with 25 points. He also cleaned up on the glass by securing 13 of his 16 rebounds on the defensive end. Markkanen has been on a tear in January, as he's now averaging 30.2 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists through five games.
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Pulls down 18 rebounds
Adams accumulated 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 FT), 18 rebounds, five assists, three blocks and one steal over 33 minutes during Wednesday's 135-129 victory over San Antonio. Adams and Jaren Jackson combined for 30 rebounds, but Adams was the driving force on the glass for a Memphis team that had to grind out a tight win over a combative Spurs team. With a career-worst 33 percent mark from the free-throw line on 2.9 attempts per game, Adams has been toxic in that particular area, but he retains higher value in points formats or in category leagues in which managers are punting free-throw percentage. His 11.5 rebounds per game are the best mark of his career by a full rebound and a half.
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Dominates glass with 18 boards
Jokic produced 21 points (10-15 FG, 1-3 FT), 18 rebounds, nine assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 126-97 victory over the Suns. Jokic was well on his way to yet another triple-double by halftime with 12 points on 6-of-9 shooting to go along with nine rebounds and six assists. The reigning MVP added nine points, nine boards and three dimes in the third quarter, falling just one assist shy of notching his 12th triple-double of the season after sitting for all of the final period. Jokic posted game highs in rebounds (18) and assists (9) and has scored at least 20 points in eight of his last 11 contests.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
NBA Scores: Donovan Mitchell put on a show in Utah, but the Jazz stole the W
Steph Curry returned to action, Donovan Mitchell returned to Utah, and the Los Angeles Clippers returned to their winning ways. Maybe. Let’s see if they can win more than one in a row after losing half a dozen straight. All of that and more, coming right up in today’s...
Rockets Kevin Porter Jr. Exits Game vs. Kings With Left Foot Contusion
Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. sustained a left foot contusion, which ended his night early against the Kings.
Highlights: Nikola Jokic helps Denver rout Suns, 126-97
DENVER —— The Denver Nuggets continued their impressive run of form with a convincing 126-97 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night. [BOX SCORE]. The win was the Nuggets’ 12th straight at home and 14th in their last 17 games, putting them in a tie for the Western Conference lead with the Memphis Grizzlies at the halfway point of the season. Read more: Latest NBA results on Jan. 6.
Bears GM Ryan Poles says Chicago would need to be 'absolutely blown away' to take a QB at No. 1
Chicago, you are on the clock. After the Bears fell to the Vikings and Houston came away with a last-minute victory over the Colts in Week 18, the Bears find themselves with the top overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. Now that they've acquired that pick, the question becomes what they'll do with it.
Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio: Looks good in season debut
Rubio closed Thursday's 119-113 win over the Trail Blazers with nine points (3-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and one assist over 10 minutes. Rubio logged 10 minutes off the bench, making his first appearance of the season after recovering from a knee injury. Despite missing more than 12 months, he looked relatively locked in, connecting on a pair of corner threes while running the offense in true Rubio style. The Cavaliers are going to ease him back slowly given the depth they have at the guard position. It is unlikely he becomes anything more than a streaming option in standard fantasy formats, and managers may have to wait a few weeks before we even reach that point.
Lakers will reportedly work out Meyers Leonard, who has been out of NBA since 2021 after anti-semitic slur
The Los Angeles Lakers are working out Meyers Leonard on Friday to potentially join their roster, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. Leonard, a nine-year NBA veteran who has played for the Portland Trail Blazers and Miami Heat, has been out of the NBA since early 2021, when he used an anti-semitic slur during a video game live stream.
49ers' Tyrion Davis-Price: Disappointing rookie campaign
Davis-Price finishes his rookie season with 34 rushing attempts for 99 yards and no touchdowns or receptions across six active games. Davis-Price had an opportunity to earn significant playing time following starter Elijah Mitchell's Week 1 injury, but he wound up falling behind undrafted rookie Jordan Mason and practice-squad veteran Tevin Coleman on the depth chart at multiple points throughout the year. The third-round pick didn't show enough as a pure runner in limited opportunities, and he didn't profile as a pass-catcher out of college. Davis-Price will have to fight for his spot on the active roster with San Francisco in 2023 after a lackluster start to his career.
Bengals' Tee Higgins: Not seen at practice
Higgins doesn't appear to be practicing Wednesday, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports. Higgins dealt with a concussion, toe injury and an ankle sprain in the first half of the season and a hamstring injury for the first three weeks of December. The Bengals' practice report Wednesday should reveal if Higgins' absence is due to an aggravation of the hamstring injury or something else.
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Remains out Friday
Ingram (toe) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Pistons, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports. The Pelicans recently expressed hope that Ingram would be able to return during the team's current five-game road trip, but Monday's game in Cleveland will be his final chance to do so before the team returns home to face the Heat on Wednesday. He hasn't suited up since Nov. 25, so it seems likely that he'll face a minutes restriction once he's cleared to return.
Ja Morant gifts gear to Grizzlies fan who had signed ball stolen
Ja Morant reached out to a young Grizzlies fan whose prized basketball was stolen at Monday's game against San Antonio, invited her to Wednesday's rematch and gifted her with a jersey and Ja 1 Nike shoes.
Bucks' Joe Ingles: Won't play Thursday
Ingles is out for Thursday's game versus the Heat due to left knee injury management. Ingles is likely sitting out Thursday's back-to-back for rest. Pat Connaughton, Jordan Nwora and MarJon Beauchamp are candidates to see extended minutes in his absence. Ingles should be good to go for Saturday's rematch with the Heat.
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Questionable to return
Murray exited Wednesday's contest against the Suns with a left ankle sprain and is questionable to return. Murray managed to score 16 points and dish out six assists across 25 minutes before leaving the hardwood. With the Nuggets up by a wide margin, Murray shouldn't be needed for the rest of the contest even if he is healthy enough to return. Bones Hyland will likely pick up a couple more minutes Wednesday if Murray stays sidelined.
Pacers' Myles Turner: Late scratch Wednesday
Turner will not play in Wednesday's matchup with the Knicks due to back spasms. Turner was slated to play and was listed in the starting lineup but will not suit up Wednesday due to back spasms. James Johnson will take his place in the starting five while Isaiah Jackson and Goga Bitadze are candidates to see more action with Aaron Nesmith (illness) and Oshae Brissett (hamstring) both sidelined. Turner's next chance to play will come Friday against Atlanta.
Franz Wagner has 29 points, Magic hold off Blazers 109-106
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Franz Wagner scored 29 points, Wendell Carter Jr. added 20 points and 10 rebounds and the Orlando Magic beat the Portland Trail Blazers 109-106 on Tuesday night. Damian Lillard had 30 points for the Blazers, who lost their fourth straight. The Magic led 19 points...
