Little Caesars Looking to Expand By 50% in Denver By 2025

With 30 locations already in the Denver metro area, Little Caesars is looking to expand its Roman-sandaled footprint in Denver’s capital city.

Per a press release , the “global, family-owned pizza chain” features franchise and company-owned stores in every U.S. state and in 27 countries and territories. Little Caesars hopes to open 15 units by the end of 2024. Though, the pizza giant is working on “deals in motion right now, nothing is set in stone yet.”

“We’re still looking to open 15 stores over the next two years,” communications manager Larisa Zade in an email. “Our ideal candidates are multi-unit franchise owners who are passionate about the restaurant industry.”

Who that may be is not yet finalized, but Little Caesars management indicated that the Mile High City “is perfectly suited for the active, on-the-go Denver community” in the presser. The city’s appeal and ever-expanding population aligns with the Little Caesars development vision.

“Colorado stands out among the top 10 states expected to sustain the highest franchise business growth throughout 2021 per the International Franchise Association Annual Economic Outlook Report,” said Craig Sherwood, former vice president of U.S. Development at Little Caesars. “Growing our brand’s footprint in this capital city is a no-brainer.”

In turn, Little Caesars offers affordable, quick-access round, Detroit-, and Old World-style pizza with sides like wings, garlic and cheesy bread. Pizza fans in greater Denver sans a nearby Little Caesars might not have to wait long to be nearby $5.55 pies.

Keep up with What Now Denver’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .