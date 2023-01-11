ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Draper dog park closes as city faces heavy flooding

DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — A dog park in Draper has closed as residents deal with heavy flooding in parts of the city. Officials said warmer temperatures and steady rain melted a significant amount of snow that contributed to the flooding. Some residents are facing flooding in their homes, and...
Animal sanctuary near Park City struggling with this winter's heavy snowfall

PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — An animal sanctuary near Park City is struggling with this winter season’s heavy snowfall. “This winter has been exceptionally challenging,” said Lauren Lockey, co-founder of Sage Mountain in Summit County. “Not only in terms of the amount of snow, but also once you start getting a lot of the wind.”
Questions on who to blame arise as water continues to flow into Draper homes

DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — As water continues to flow inside some Draper homes, questions begin to be raised on who's to blame. At least three homeowners dug through the cement to find water just below the surface and used temporary pumps to send that water into shower drains. Otherwise, their basement floors would still be underwater.
Did you feel that? 2.8 earthquake shakes Wasatch Front

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Wasatch Front was shaken up by a low-magnitude 2.8 earthquake late Tuesday night, leaving many Utahns asking one another: “Did you feel that?”. The earthquake’s epicenter was located on the other side of the mountain in Morgan County, about 18 miles...
Eagle Mountain Residents Raise Concerns Over City Development Proposal

Eagle Mountain Residents Raise Concerns Over City Development Proposal. Eagle Mountain Residents Raise Concerns Over City …. Eagle Mountain Residents Raise Concerns Over City Development Proposal. Jan. 12, 2022 — 10 p.m.: Remembering Lisa Presley, …. Lisa Presley has died at 54 after being hospitalized for cardiac arrest. A...
