Police Log: 1-11-23

LYNN

Arrests

Frank Luongo, 71, of 30 North Rd., Bedford, MA, was arrested for trespassing and resisting arrest at 12:12 a.m. Monday.

Deborah Senabaldi, 35, of 81 Broad St, Lynn, was arrested for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon at 12:08 p.m. Monday.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle hit-and-run at 1:10 a.m. Monday at 40 Light St.; at 8:33 p.m. Monday at 139 Chestnut St.

A report of a motor vehicle crash with injuries at 4:51 p.m. Monday on Marion Street.

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 7:03 a.m. Monday at 506 Western Ave.; at 12:00 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Henry Avenue and Washington Steet; at 3:10 p.m. Monday at 237 Broadway; at 4:58 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Burns Street and Western Avenue; at 5:07 p.m. Monday at 9 Broad St.; at 5:27 p.m. Monday at 330 Lynnway; at 8 a.m. Tuesday at 65 Boston St.; at 8:01 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Bennett Street and Commercial Street; at 9:55 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Essex Street; at 10:22 a.m. Tuesday at 63 Essex St.

Assaults

A report of an assault at 11:17 a.m. Monday at 81 Broad St.; at 4:39 p.m. Monday at 35 Riley Way.

A report of an assault and battery with dangerous weapon at 9:40 a.m. Tuesday at 70 Conomo Ave.

Thefts

A report of breaking and entering at 6:48 p.m. Monday at 13 Valley Ave.

A report of larceny at 4:28 a.m. Tuesday at 160 Neptune BLVD.; at 10:22 a.m. Tuesday at 7 Willow St.

Overdoses

A report of overdose at 7:06 p.m. at 76 Gardiner St.

PEABODY

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle hit-and-run at 12:45 p.m. Monday at 50 Warren St.

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 5:32 p.m. Monday at 210 Andover St.; at 5:33 Monday at 312 Lowell St.

Animal Control

A report of two off-leash dogs at 10:23 a.m. Monday.

A report of two off-leash dogs from a neighbor came into the caller’s yard at 3:21 p.m. Monday, caller stated that her dog was attacked at 18 Aberdeen Ave.

Fraud

A report of a credit card and checking account compromised at 10:16 a.m. Monday from a caller at 14 Carol Ann Rd.

A report of a hacked Facebook page and use of a credit card at 2:03 p.m. Monday from a caller at 6 Allens Ln.

SWAMPSCOTT

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 10:56 a.m. Monday at 200 Paradise Rd.

Medical Aid

A request for medical aid at 12:29 p.m. Monday at 19 Lincoln House Ave.

Assaults

A report of a possible assault with a tool at 4:13 p.m. at 6 New Ocean St.

SAUGUS

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 11:55 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Broadway and Lynn Fells Parkway; at 10:07 a.m. Saturday at the Essex Street northeast off-ramp; at 2:20 p.m. Saturday at 164 Main St.; at 5:46 p.m. Sunday in the area of Walnut Street near base of ramp; at 11:02 a.m. Monday at 309 Central St.; at 12:39 p.m. Monday at 36 David Dr.; at 8:14 a.m. Tuesday at 168 Broadway.

A report of a motor vehicle crash with injuries at 14:01 p.m. Friday at 91 Denver St.; at 6:17 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Broadway and Thomas Street; at 1:44 a.m. Sunday at 166 Walnut St.; at 6:14 a.m. Monday at 190-216 Broadway; at 3:49 p.m. Monday at 15 Saville St.; at 4:48 p.m. Monday at 1497 Broadway; at 6:14 a.m. Tuesday at 1500 Broadway.

Fire

A report of a mutual aid fire at 10:35 a.m. Saturday at the location of 13 Valley Ave.

Thefts

A report of shoplifting at 18:33 p.m. Saturday at 1228 Broadway; at 1:05 p.m. Sunday at 1201 Broadway; at 1:17 p.m. Monday at 1201 Broadway.

Prisoner Transport

A report of a prisoner transport at 9:02 a.m. Monday to Lynn District Court; at 11:31 p.m. Monday back to the station from Melrose/Wakefield.

