Lynn, MA

Police Log: 1-11-23

By Daily Item Staff
 2 days ago
All address information, particularly arrests, reflect police records. In the event of a perceived inaccuracy, it is the sole responsibility of the concerned party to contact the relevant police department and have the department issue a notice of correction to the Daily Item. Corrections or clarifications will not be made without express notice of change from the arresting police department.

LYNN

Arrests

Frank Luongo, 71, of 30 North Rd., Bedford, MA, was arrested for trespassing and resisting arrest at 12:12 a.m. Monday.

Deborah Senabaldi, 35, of 81 Broad St, Lynn, was arrested for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon at 12:08 p.m. Monday.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle hit-and-run at 1:10 a.m. Monday at 40 Light St.; at 8:33 p.m. Monday at 139 Chestnut St.

A report of a motor vehicle crash with injuries at 4:51 p.m. Monday on Marion Street.

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 7:03 a.m. Monday at 506 Western Ave.; at 12:00 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Henry Avenue and Washington Steet; at 3:10 p.m. Monday at 237 Broadway; at 4:58 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Burns Street and Western Avenue; at 5:07 p.m. Monday at 9 Broad St.; at 5:27 p.m. Monday at 330 Lynnway; at 8 a.m. Tuesday at 65 Boston St.; at 8:01 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Bennett Street and Commercial Street; at 9:55 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Essex Street; at 10:22 a.m. Tuesday at 63 Essex St.

Assaults

A report of an assault at 11:17 a.m. Monday at 81 Broad St.;  at 4:39 p.m. Monday at 35 Riley Way.

A report of an assault and battery with dangerous weapon at 9:40 a.m. Tuesday at 70 Conomo Ave.

Thefts

A report of breaking and entering at 6:48 p.m. Monday at 13 Valley Ave.

A report of larceny at 4:28 a.m. Tuesday at 160 Neptune BLVD.; at 10:22 a.m. Tuesday at 7 Willow St.

Overdoses

A report of  overdose at 7:06 p.m. at 76 Gardiner St.

PEABODY

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle hit-and-run at 12:45 p.m. Monday at 50 Warren St.

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 5:32 p.m. Monday at 210 Andover St.; at 5:33 Monday at 312 Lowell St.

Animal Control

A report of two off-leash dogs at 10:23 a.m. Monday.

A report of two off-leash dogs from a neighbor came into the caller’s yard at 3:21 p.m. Monday, caller stated that her dog was attacked at 18 Aberdeen Ave.

Fraud

A report of a credit card and checking account compromised at 10:16 a.m. Monday from a caller at 14 Carol Ann Rd.

A report of a hacked Facebook page and use of a credit card at 2:03 p.m. Monday from a caller at 6 Allens Ln.

SWAMPSCOTT

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 10:56 a.m. Monday at 200 Paradise Rd.

Medical Aid

A request for medical aid at 12:29 p.m. Monday at 19 Lincoln House Ave.

Assaults

A report of a possible assault with a tool at 4:13 p.m. at 6 New Ocean St.

SAUGUS

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 11:55 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Broadway and Lynn Fells Parkway; at 10:07 a.m. Saturday at the Essex Street northeast off-ramp; at 2:20 p.m. Saturday at 164 Main St.; at 5:46 p.m. Sunday in the area of Walnut Street near base of ramp; at 11:02 a.m. Monday at 309 Central St.; at 12:39 p.m. Monday at 36 David Dr.; at 8:14 a.m. Tuesday at 168 Broadway.

A report of a motor vehicle crash with injuries at 14:01 p.m. Friday at 91 Denver St.; at 6:17 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Broadway and Thomas Street; at 1:44 a.m. Sunday at 166 Walnut St.; at 6:14 a.m. Monday at 190-216 Broadway; at 3:49 p.m. Monday at 15 Saville St.; at 4:48 p.m. Monday at 1497 Broadway; at 6:14 a.m. Tuesday at 1500 Broadway.

Fire

A report of a mutual aid fire at 10:35 a.m. Saturday at the location of 13 Valley Ave.

Thefts

A report of shoplifting at 18:33 p.m. Saturday at 1228 Broadway; at 1:05 p.m. Sunday at 1201 Broadway; at 1:17 p.m. Monday at 1201 Broadway.

Prisoner Transport

A report of a prisoner transport at 9:02 a.m. Monday to Lynn District Court; at 11:31 p.m. Monday back to the station from Melrose/Wakefield.

