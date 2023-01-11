Read full article on original website
Hoops Notebook: Getting Over the Hump, Kouma’s Screens and Newton Searching for Rhythm
STILLWATER — Fresh off back-to-back down-to-the-wire losses, the Cowboys have to get back in the saddle this weekend for a trip to Waco. Oklahoma State plays Baylor at 5 p.m. Saturday in the Ferrell Center. The Cowboys held their midweek media availability Thursday. Here are three things that stood out.
Daily Bullets (Jan. 12): Mike Boynton Lands Big Time Recruit, Cowgirls Win in Waco
Thanks for stopping by – here’s your daily dose of Oklahoma State sports news. • OSU landed the second-best player available for the 2023 basketball recruiting class yesterday, the third-highest ranked recruit Mike Boynton has landed. Here he talks about why he committed to the Pokes. • Reallly...
OSU Defensive Coordinator Derek Mason set to take Sabbatical From Coaching in College
Derek Mason appears to be a one-and-done at Oklahoma State serving as the team’s defensive coordinator. Mason announced on social media on Thursday that he will be taking a sabbatical from coaching in college following the expiration of his contract with OSU, which was just a one-year deal. Mason says he made the decision because of the non-stop grind of the last few decades.
Five Thoughts on Oklahoma State’s 65-57 Loss to No. 11 Kansas State
MANHATTAN, Kansas — For a second straight game, the Cowboys took a Top 15 team to the wire, but for a second straight game, the Cowboys faltered in crunch time. Oklahoma State fell to Kansas State 65-57 on Tuesday in the Little Apple. Here are five thoughts from the game.
Eric Dailey Talks Oklahoma State Commitment: ‘We’re Going to Have a Good Time in Stillwater’
Oklahoma State landed a big fish on Wednesday when four-star 2023 forward Eric Dailey committed to the Cowboys over Memphis and going the pro route. The ceremony was streamed on YouTube by 247Sports and included a quick interview following Dailey and his parents unveiling their OSU garb. Dailey credited relationships...
Former Oklahoma State Wide Receiver John Paul Richardson Commits to TCU
Yet another former Cowboy is landing elsewhere in the Big 12. Former Oklahoma State wide receiver John Paul Richardson announced on Wednesday that he is headed to TCU. In a tweeted statement, Richardson gave plenty of credit to Oklahoma State, his teammates and especially the fans before committing to the CFP Playoff runner-up.
Four-Star Forward Eric Dailey Jr. Commits to Oklahoma State
The Cowboys have secured the commitment of one of the top remaining players in the 2023 class. Eric Dailey Jr., a 6-foot-7 guard at IMG Academy in Florida, announced his commitment to Oklahoma State on Wednesday. Dailey is the No. 51 player in the 2023 recruiting class, and before committing to OSU, he was the second-highest-rated uncommitted prospect left in the class.
Video: Boynton, Cowboys Recap Loss to Kansas State
MANHATTAN, Kansas — The Oklahoma State basketball team fell to No. 11 Kansas State 65-57 on Tuesday in the Sunflower State. After the game, Mike Boynton, Kalib Boone and Caleb Asberry met with reporters to discuss the game. (Sorry about the audio, the acoustics weren’t great).
Former Oklahoma State Wide Receiver Stephon Johnson Jr. Commits to Houston
Another former Cowboy has found a home in the Big 12, at least as it will look next season. Outgoing freshman wide receiver Stephon Johnson Jr. announced Tuesday that he is headed to Houston to play for the Cougars under former OSU offensive coordinator and WVU head coach Dana Holgorsen. Houston is set to join the Big 12 next season.
PFB Podcast Ep. 502: OSU Lands Portal QB, Hoops Loses in Manhattan
Carson Cunningham and Colby Powell analyze incoming transfer QB Alan Bowman and the latest portal news. Also, they discuss OSU basketball’s loss at Kansas State. You know what helps the show and helps us make more shows? When you rate us on Apple Podcasts or subscribe to our pod: Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | SoundCloud.
