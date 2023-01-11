ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

OSU Defensive Coordinator Derek Mason set to take Sabbatical From Coaching in College

Derek Mason appears to be a one-and-done at Oklahoma State serving as the team’s defensive coordinator. Mason announced on social media on Thursday that he will be taking a sabbatical from coaching in college following the expiration of his contract with OSU, which was just a one-year deal. Mason says he made the decision because of the non-stop grind of the last few decades.
Former Oklahoma State Wide Receiver John Paul Richardson Commits to TCU

Yet another former Cowboy is landing elsewhere in the Big 12. Former Oklahoma State wide receiver John Paul Richardson announced on Wednesday that he is headed to TCU. In a tweeted statement, Richardson gave plenty of credit to Oklahoma State, his teammates and especially the fans before committing to the CFP Playoff runner-up.
Four-Star Forward Eric Dailey Jr. Commits to Oklahoma State

The Cowboys have secured the commitment of one of the top remaining players in the 2023 class. Eric Dailey Jr., a 6-foot-7 guard at IMG Academy in Florida, announced his commitment to Oklahoma State on Wednesday. Dailey is the No. 51 player in the 2023 recruiting class, and before committing to OSU, he was the second-highest-rated uncommitted prospect left in the class.
Video: Boynton, Cowboys Recap Loss to Kansas State

MANHATTAN, Kansas — The Oklahoma State basketball team fell to No. 11 Kansas State 65-57 on Tuesday in the Sunflower State. After the game, Mike Boynton, Kalib Boone and Caleb Asberry met with reporters to discuss the game. (Sorry about the audio, the acoustics weren’t great).
Former Oklahoma State Wide Receiver Stephon Johnson Jr. Commits to Houston

Another former Cowboy has found a home in the Big 12, at least as it will look next season. Outgoing freshman wide receiver Stephon Johnson Jr. announced Tuesday that he is headed to Houston to play for the Cougars under former OSU offensive coordinator and WVU head coach Dana Holgorsen. Houston is set to join the Big 12 next season.
PFB Podcast Ep. 502: OSU Lands Portal QB, Hoops Loses in Manhattan

Carson Cunningham and Colby Powell analyze incoming transfer QB Alan Bowman and the latest portal news. Also, they discuss OSU basketball’s loss at Kansas State. You know what helps the show and helps us make more shows? When you rate us on Apple Podcasts or subscribe to our pod: Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | SoundCloud.
