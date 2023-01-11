Read full article on original website
Related
northeastnebraskanews.us
Marguerite Stage
LAUREL — Marguerite Stage, 93 of Laurel, Nebraska died Jan. 7, 2023, at Hillcrest Care Center, Laurel. Memorial Services will be 11 a.m., Jan. 13, at the United Presbyterian Church, Laurel, with Charity Potter officiating. They will also be live streamed at www.facebook.com/WintzRay/ live Burial of her cremated remains will be July 25 at the Laurel cemetery.
northeastnebraskanews.us
Dakota Preston Jacobs
WYNOT — Dakota Preston Jacobs, 23, Wynot, died unexpectedly Dec. 31, 2022, near Newcastle. Private family funeral services were held Jan. 8 at the Wintz Funeral Home, Hartington. Dakota Preston was born March 23, 1999, in Sioux City, Iowa, to Alan John and Maureen Lee (Casey) Jacobs. He grew...
northeastnebraskanews.us
LCC students complete garden shed project
CONCORD — For anyone wondering where the future building contractors are, they don’t have to look far. Some of them were recently found in Concord as Pat Harrington’s Construction Trades class at LCC designed and built a garden shed for Concord resident, Carolyn Alt. The project gave...
northeastnebraskanews.us
McGregor is elected new County Commission Chairman
HARTINGTON — The Cedar County Board of Commissioners welcomed a new member on Jan. 10. Dick Donner replaced Chris Tramp for the position that represents District 1, which covers the northern and western portions of the county. Donner previously served two terms as a commissioner from 1999 to 2007.
Comments / 0