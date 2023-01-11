Read full article on original website
Alton Lavoy “Ponch” Halle
HARTINGTON — Alton Lavoy “Ponch” Halle, 77, Hartington, died Nov. 28, 2022, at his residence. A Celebration of Life service will be held Jan. 14, at 2 p.m., at the Hartington VFW Club. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home, Hartington. Honorary pallbearers will...
Dakota Preston Jacobs
WYNOT — Dakota Preston Jacobs, 23, Wynot, died unexpectedly Dec. 31, 2022, near Newcastle. Private family funeral services were held Jan. 8 at the Wintz Funeral Home, Hartington. Dakota Preston was born March 23, 1999, in Sioux City, Iowa, to Alan John and Maureen Lee (Casey) Jacobs. He grew...
Sandy Hawk
BEEMER — Funeral services for Sandy Hawk, 54, Beemer, were Jan. 7 at the Minnick Funeral Home, West Point. Interment was in the Wisner Cemetery. Visitation was Friday and continued Saturday until the time of the service all at the Minnick Funeral Home, West Point. Sandra Kay Hawk was...
Janice J. Kamrath
LAUREL — Janice J. Kamrath, 82, Laurel, died Jan. 8, 2023, at the Providence Medical Center, Wayne. A Celebration of Life service will be 2 p.m., Jan. 11, at the Evangelical Free Church, Concord, with the Rev. Todd Thelen officiating. Private family burial will be at the Concord Cemetery.
