LAUREL — Marguerite Stage, 93 of Laurel, Nebraska died Jan. 7, 2023, at Hillcrest Care Center, Laurel. Memorial Services will be 11 a.m., Jan. 13, at the United Presbyterian Church, Laurel, with Charity Potter officiating. They will also be live streamed at www.facebook.com/WintzRay/ live Burial of her cremated remains will be July 25 at the Laurel cemetery.

LAUREL, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO