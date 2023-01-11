ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

WESH

Deputies: Man arrested for shooting driver in leg in Kissimmee

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Deputies made an arrest Thursday in a road rage shooting that sent one man to the hospital. Osceola County Sheriff Marco Lopez says the person of interest they took into custody Wednesday has been arrested and is now facing charges of attempted murder and discharging a firearm from a vehicle.
KISSIMMEE, FL
WESH

Man killed in shooting near Orange County jail

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — One man is dead after a shooting that happened close to the Orange County jail and public works building late Wednesday night. The Orange County Sheriff's Office says the shooting happened near the intersection of John Young Parkway and Lalchandani Way close at 9:29 p.m. Later, investigators learned a man in his 20s who had been shot was driven to Kaley Street and Division Avenue.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Deputies: 2 dead after apparent murder-suicide in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting at a home Wednesday afternoon. A six-hour-long standoff involving a domestic-related shooting has come to an end in the Jennifer Estates subdivision in Seminole County. "We are right here. We are not going anywhere. We need...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Shooting on Columbia Avenue

A woman was shot on Columbia Avenue around 9:00 p.m. Wednesday. That is when the Orlando Police Department responded to a shooting in the 3600 block of Columbia Avenue. Police say it was a result of a fight that ended in a man shooting a woman. The victim is in stable condition, and the suspect has been arrested.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Sheriff: Person hospitalized after road rage shooting in Kissimmee

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — One person is injured after a shooting in Kissimmee Wednesday. The Osceola County sheriff’s office said shots were fired during a road rage encounter near Boggy Terrace Drive and Simpson Road in a McDonald's parking lot. “There was some type of altercation a little bit...
KISSIMMEE, FL
WESH

Orange County deputies: Woman dies after being found shot in car

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is conducting an investigation after a woman was found shot in a car Thursday night. According to deputies, around 7:17 p.m., a car crash was reported at the 5200 block of North Powers Drive. A woman in her 20s who'd...
WESH

Officials: Orange County home catches on fire

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Fire crews responded to a home in Orange County on Wednesday. According to the Orange County Fire Rescue, a home on the 400 block of Elkwood caught on fire. Crews who responded to the scene were able to extinguish the fire and no one was...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Florida I-4 expansion projects underway

It doesn't have to be rush hour for Interstate 4 near the attractions and west of Disney to be chocked with traffic. Now, we're learning the state may be considering a big change to the way it plans to expand the I-4 express toll lanes. Drivers along I-4 are seeing...
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

FWC prepares to help manatees as cold snap approaches

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — For most of us, a cold snap can be inconvenient, but for the manatee population in Central Florida, it can be deadly. It’s been a very difficult few years for them, with their food supply becoming scarce. Last winter was dire, and now, “In...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WESH

Orange County officials discuss housing supply

Local leaders spent a lot of time last year talking about affordable housing and how to make sure it's available in Central Florida. The Orange County commissioners addressed this in their first meeting of the year. Last year, they passed the rent control idea to try to stop the huge...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Chilly start Thursday, rain Friday

It’s another chilly start to the day with temps in the 40s & 50s. Although it’s a cold start, this afternoon is going to be beautiful with highs in the mid/upper 70s with sun & clouds. Our next front approaches Central Florida overnight. We’ll be tracking rain & a few storms early tomorrow starting in our NW locations. Rain will continue to move across the area in the morning. As of now, our two models are showing things clearing by lunchtime, although this will likely have to be adjusted if the front moves through a little slower. As of 3:30 AM, the Storm Prediction does not have Central Florida in a severe weather threat.
ORLANDO, FL

