It’s another chilly start to the day with temps in the 40s & 50s. Although it’s a cold start, this afternoon is going to be beautiful with highs in the mid/upper 70s with sun & clouds. Our next front approaches Central Florida overnight. We’ll be tracking rain & a few storms early tomorrow starting in our NW locations. Rain will continue to move across the area in the morning. As of now, our two models are showing things clearing by lunchtime, although this will likely have to be adjusted if the front moves through a little slower. As of 3:30 AM, the Storm Prediction does not have Central Florida in a severe weather threat.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 21 HOURS AGO