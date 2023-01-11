Read full article on original website
Officials: Man convicted of setting Volusia County woman on fire, killing her
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The State Attorney's Office said a jury has found a man guilty after a woman was set on fire in August 2017. The victim, Tracy Adams, was on fire as she ran into her DeLand home on Aug. 27, 2017. Her car was also engulfed...
Deputies: Man arrested for shooting driver in leg in Kissimmee
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Deputies made an arrest Thursday in a road rage shooting that sent one man to the hospital. Osceola County Sheriff Marco Lopez says the person of interest they took into custody Wednesday has been arrested and is now facing charges of attempted murder and discharging a firearm from a vehicle.
Man killed in shooting near Orange County jail
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — One man is dead after a shooting that happened close to the Orange County jail and public works building late Wednesday night. The Orange County Sheriff's Office says the shooting happened near the intersection of John Young Parkway and Lalchandani Way close at 9:29 p.m. Later, investigators learned a man in his 20s who had been shot was driven to Kaley Street and Division Avenue.
Deputies: 2 dead after apparent murder-suicide in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting at a home Wednesday afternoon. A six-hour-long standoff involving a domestic-related shooting has come to an end in the Jennifer Estates subdivision in Seminole County. "We are right here. We are not going anywhere. We need...
Orange County sheriff confirms teen shot, injured outside basketball game was not suspects' target
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — It's been five days since deputies descended on Wekiva High School after a teen was shot outside the school's gym during a basketball game. It happened around 9 p.m. Friday as Wekiva played Edgewater High School. Investigators have released few details, but Wednesday, Orange County...
Shooting on Columbia Avenue
A woman was shot on Columbia Avenue around 9:00 p.m. Wednesday. That is when the Orlando Police Department responded to a shooting in the 3600 block of Columbia Avenue. Police say it was a result of a fight that ended in a man shooting a woman. The victim is in stable condition, and the suspect has been arrested.
Sheriff: Person hospitalized after road rage shooting in Kissimmee
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — One person is injured after a shooting in Kissimmee Wednesday. The Osceola County sheriff’s office said shots were fired during a road rage encounter near Boggy Terrace Drive and Simpson Road in a McDonald's parking lot. “There was some type of altercation a little bit...
Orlando Police Department holds graduation for first Creole Citizens Police Academy
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department is working on strengthening it's relationship with the community. Thursday night, they hosted a graduation ceremony for the first Creole Citizens Police Academy. Members graduated from a five-week course in Creole, where they got an inside look at what law enforcement...
Orange County deputies: Woman dies after being found shot in car
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is conducting an investigation after a woman was found shot in a car Thursday night. According to deputies, around 7:17 p.m., a car crash was reported at the 5200 block of North Powers Drive. A woman in her 20s who'd...
Longwood father sentenced for killing 3-year-old daughter says he is 'very jealous' man
LONGWOOD, Fla. — Warning: Details in this story may be disturbing to some. A father accused of killing his three-year-old daughter and slashing the throat of his 12-year-old is heading to prison for the rest of his life. Juan Bravo-Torres, 39, pleaded guilty to murder and attempted murder charges....
Officials: Orange County home catches on fire
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Fire crews responded to a home in Orange County on Wednesday. According to the Orange County Fire Rescue, a home on the 400 block of Elkwood caught on fire. Crews who responded to the scene were able to extinguish the fire and no one was...
Dog in need of new home after nearly 100 days at Orange County shelter
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Bella is in need of a new home. All the adorable dogs and cats at Orange County Animal Services need a new home. But sadly, Bella has the dubious honor of being there the longest. WESH 2's Michelle Meredith hung out with Bella Thursday and...
Seminole County nonprofit surprises one of its young volunteers with car
SANFORD, Fla. — It started with a desire to help just one person and that altruism attracted so much support that the effort grew to serve an entire community. Red Suitcase Ministry is dedicated to helping connect those in need with the resources that can help. The last time...
Florida I-4 expansion projects underway
It doesn't have to be rush hour for Interstate 4 near the attractions and west of Disney to be chocked with traffic. Now, we're learning the state may be considering a big change to the way it plans to expand the I-4 express toll lanes. Drivers along I-4 are seeing...
FWC prepares to help manatees as cold snap approaches
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — For most of us, a cold snap can be inconvenient, but for the manatee population in Central Florida, it can be deadly. It’s been a very difficult few years for them, with their food supply becoming scarce. Last winter was dire, and now, “In...
Crews battle large house fire in Seminole County
Crews were called to battle a large house fire in Seminole County on Tuesday. The fire was reported at a home on Wassum Trail in Chuluota. Video from above the scene showed heavy damage. Officials said one patient was being assessed.
New Smyrna Beach commissioners unanimously vote to halt development in flood zones
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — New Smyrna Beach city commissioners voted Tuesday to place a moratorium on future large-scale developments in flood-prone areas. The unanimous vote stops any future construction projects of 10 acres or more in flood-prone areas for the next six months. The move comes after many...
Orange County officials discuss housing supply
Local leaders spent a lot of time last year talking about affordable housing and how to make sure it's available in Central Florida. The Orange County commissioners addressed this in their first meeting of the year. Last year, they passed the rent control idea to try to stop the huge...
Chilly start Thursday, rain Friday
It’s another chilly start to the day with temps in the 40s & 50s. Although it’s a cold start, this afternoon is going to be beautiful with highs in the mid/upper 70s with sun & clouds. Our next front approaches Central Florida overnight. We’ll be tracking rain & a few storms early tomorrow starting in our NW locations. Rain will continue to move across the area in the morning. As of now, our two models are showing things clearing by lunchtime, although this will likely have to be adjusted if the front moves through a little slower. As of 3:30 AM, the Storm Prediction does not have Central Florida in a severe weather threat.
First Gen Z congressman, Orlando representative to tackle gun violence
Less than two weeks into the New Year, and already the nation has been rocked by nearly two dozen mass shootings, including one last week in Miami Gardens. According to Gun Violence Archive, there have been 23 shootings, leaving 31 people dead and 89 others wounded. In the past decade,...
