ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Comments / 4

tyress akiyama
2d ago

predator deserves to be exposed so communities can identity the person before it happens again

Reply
9
Chris Morris
1d ago

Throw the book at him. He could easily have just escaped after being caught. Yknow property crimes, if he was just there to steal (while being terrible) is much more forgivable. But he chose to attack this elderly woman once caught. It speaks a lot about someone’s real criminal mentality if they willing to hurt someone to get what they want.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

CrimeStoppers needs volunteers to help answer tip line calls

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For more than 40 years, volunteers at Honolulu CrimeStoppers have helped catch criminals thanks to the public’s help. Now the nonprofit organization is looking for more people to answer the call to serve the community. Calls to the tip line come into a small office in...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Early morning clash involving over 20 people ends with gunshots in Maili

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have launched a second-degree attempted murder case after a large fight and subsequent shooting in Maili. According to police and EMS, over 20 people were involved in the fight along Mailona and Kulaaupuni Street, near Maili Community Park. Authorities were called our around 3:30 a.m....
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Recovered air ambulance wreckage, crew arrive at Honolulu port

Correction: A previous version of this story had an incorrect location of where the vessel departed. The story has been corrected. HONOLULU (KHON2) — After being recovered during a deep water search, the Hawaii Life Flight air ambulance wreckage and the three crew members on board have arrived in Honolulu. The vessel that transported the […]
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy