AHN St. Vincent urgent care temporarily closes in Harborcreek

An Allegheny Health Network (AHN) urgent care in Harborcreek Township has temporarily closed its doors, leaving members of the east side community looking for a new site for walk-in services.

A representative from AHN St. Vincent said that the east side urgent care is temporarily closing due to a nursing shortage. The AHN Express Care East in Harborcreek Township is ceasing operations for the time being.

The medical center has served as a place for local patients with health concerns to visit for walk-ins since it opened in 2019.

Monica Lewis, a representative from AHN, explained the difficult decision saying “as is the case with hospitals and health care systems in the region and across the country, staffing shortages continue to be a challenge and have necessitated the temporary closing of our express care east location.”

In the meantime, the closure leaves little to no convenient options for residents in need, with available services being closer to inner city Erie or on the west side.

Tim May, Harborcreek Township supervisor, told WJET where community members should turn for coverage.

“Residents that are concerned about any health care issues, contact your PCP or something like that. We would, and Harborcreek Township, would hate to see any business close temporarily, and whether it’s a staffing shortage or something like that, we hope they’re able to reopen soon,” said May.

An AHN representative also said that all staff members that were working at the east side urgent care have been relocated to their west location on West Ridge Road. They’ll stay there until the Harborcreek location is back up and running.

There’s no clear timeline as to when the east side urgent care will be open again, so residents impacted should speak to their family physician to make other plans.

