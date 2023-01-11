ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

NOLA.com

Another LSU player has reportedly entered the NCAA transfer portal

LSU sophomore edge rusher Zavier Carter entered the NCAA transfer portal Thursday, according to multiple reports. Carter would have competed to replace BJ Ojulari as the starting Jack linebacker after appearing in 11 games. He made his first career sack in the Citrus Bowl. A four-star recruit from Atlanta, Carter...
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Our Views: Two innocents dead, a high price to pay for one stolen car

The loss of two innocent teenagers in a collision, with a young college student severely injured, was far too high a price to pay for a police chase on a reported car theft. The families of Brusly High cheerleaders Maggie Dunn, 17, and Caroline Gill, 16, are among the mourners. And there are very legitimate questions about whether and how police should initiate dangerous high-speed chases in the Baton Rouge area.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Tire distribution facility to create 200+ jobs in Franklin

Kumho Tires, a South Korean company will build a warehouse and distribution facility in Franklin that will create more than 200 jobs. St. Mary Parish officials said the 350,000-square-foot warehouse will handle 5 million tires a year. The facility will utilize the container services at the Port of New Orleans, which is the top importer of natural rubber in the U.S.
FRANKLIN, LA
NOLA.com

From the Files of The Farmer

Madisonville-area residents are bemoaning the loss of an old friend, a live oak tree at Theo Dendinger Cemetery, estimated at between 200 and 300 years of age. “There's no way to tell exactly how old it is, but it was a big tree and it had to be at least 200 years old, said Eddie Badeaux, who sits on the cemetery board. Badeaux, 81, said the way the old tree fell is unusual.
MADISONVILLE, LA

