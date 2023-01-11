Read full article on original website
Bill filed in Ark. Legislature seeks to classify drag shows the same as escort agencies
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas Sen. Gary Stubblefield, R-District 26, filed a bill Monday that would classify drag performances as part of the "adult-oriented business," along with escort agencies and other businesses. SB43 would amend current Arkansas law concerning the definition of "adult-oriented business" to include a drag performance...
Bill restricts local government from implementing rent control, opponents say already prohibited
A bill to prohibit local governments from enacting rent control on private property was critiqued in a hearing as redundant in Montana law and out of touch with the needs of Montana families. The Deputy Director and Legal Counsel for the Montana League of Cities and Towns Thomas Jodoin testified in opposition to the bill […] The post Bill restricts local government from implementing rent control, opponents say already prohibited appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Bar liability over accidents from overconsumption would be reduced under proposed legislation
Bars would face less civil liability for accidents resulting from overdrinking under a bill heard Tuesday morning. As it stands now, under what is known as “dram shop law,” establishments selling or distributing alcoholic beverages can be fined damages, if the consumer was less than 21 years-old, was visibly intoxicated or if the establishment in some way coerced alcohol consumption.
Ask a Stoner: What Happened to the Quality of Medical Marijuana?
Dear Stoner: Medical weed used to be the good stuff, but now I feel like it's on par with the recreational side, at best. Most of the time, the selection and quality are worse. What happened?. Brenda. Dear Brenda: Capitalism happened. Medical marijuana in Colorado isn't dead, but it almost...
Where will marijuana be legal in 2023?
After voters in several states approved recreational marijuana in 2022, the U.S. heads into the new year with nearly half of states having full legalization.
California Democrats bring back concealed carry bill in renewed push for gun safety
Lawmakers are also bringing back bills to limit solitary confinement use and decriminalize psychedelic drugs.
Sanders to freeze state hires and government regulations on first day as Arkansas governor
(The Center Square) - Newly sworn-in Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in her inaugural address Tuesday that she was signing an executive order to freeze new state hires and government regulations. "We are limiting the growth of government before government limits the growth of individual liberty," she said on the steps of the Arkansas State Capitol in Little Rock. Sanders also said she would sign an executive order "preventing...
SNAP Benefits: Can You Use EBT Card/Food Stamps To Purchase Hot Food?
SNAP gives eligible low-income households extra food-purchasing assistance to supplement food budgets. Funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and administered at the state level, SNAP benefits can only be used to purchase eligible items. Food Stamps: What Is the Maximum SNAP EBT Benefit for 2023?. Find Out: How To...
‘See you in court,’ Illinois Senate President says as chamber passes gun ban
(The Center Square) – The Illinois Senate late Monday passed a bill that seeks to ban the future sale of certain semi-automatic guns and magazines with various capacities despite threats of a lawsuit that the measure is unconstitutional. ‘We’ll see you in court,’ Senate President Don Harmon, D-Oak Park,...
Washington lawmakers introduce 3 bills on firearm purchases
Washington Gov. Inslee said that over 800 Washingtonians die from gun-related injuries each year.
Lawmaker proposes allowing medical uses of psilocybin in Virginia
A Virginia Democrat is proposing to make psilocybin, the hallucinogenic substance found in "magic mushrooms," available for medical purposes and reduce possession of the psychedelic drug from a felony to a misdemeanor.
Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority
The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
Nashville lawmakers to file bill on legalizing recreational cannabis
Currently, Tennessee has no cannabis access, recreationally or medically.
Dozens of new state bills show "startling evolution" of anti-trans legislation
Demonstrators carry signs in support of trans-children and gender affirmation treatments during a rally outside of Boston Childrens Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts, on September 18, 2022. (JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images) This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel...
Oregon Supreme Court rules unanimous jury requirement applies to older cases
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Supreme Court ruled Friday that the requirement of unanimous jury verdicts in serious criminal cases applies to older cases, as well as those still on appeal, Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum announced. "In doing so, the court acknowledged that Oregon law had not been clear...
House Dems introduce legalized recreational pot bill, Gov. Walz says he's "ready to sign it into law"
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- DFL lawmakers in Minnesota say this will be the year recreational marijuana is legalized. House Democrats introduced a bill Thursday morning that would allow 21-year-olds to buy, sell and use marijuana. It would also automatically expunge low-level cannabis convictions."Our bill will create a safe, well-regulated, legal marketplace where Minnesotans can grow, buy and sell cannabis if they choose to do so," Rep. Zack Stephenson, DFL-Coon Rapids, said.The bill will likely take months to pass, because there's a long vetting process. Gov. Tim Walz says he'll be ready when it gets to his desk. RELATED: Jesse Ventura says Gov. Walz...
Florida bill would prohibit financial institutions from tracking gun and ammo purchases
The Florida Arms and Ammo Act would prohibit financial institutions and payment processors from separately categorizing gun and ammo purchases in the state.
Omaha state senator introduces state-wide police oversight bill
OMAHA, Neb. — State Sen. Terrell McKinney wants to reform law enforcement statewide. . His bill, introduced in the Nebraska Legislature Wednesday, would create a civilian oversight committee in Omaha and Lincoln. "It creates a municipal police oversight committee with investigative powers to investigate issues...
Sen. Thune hosts Farm Bill roundtable with SD producers
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As John Thune begins his fourth term as South Dakota’s U.S. Senator, he says one of his top priorities this year will be helping to craft the 2023 farm bill. “With these high prices also comes very, very volatile times,” Dave Ellens with...
Bills aimed at speeding up construction in Montana see little opposition in Senate committee
An open lot, surrounded by new construction and new homes, in the Ironwood subdivision of Billings. (Photo by Darrell Ehrlick of the Daily Montanan) Two bills that aim to reduce the time it takes for land use and certain construction project decisions to be made at the local level breezed through their first committee hearing Wednesday without significant opposition.
