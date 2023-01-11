Read full article on original website
Marguerite Stage
LAUREL — Marguerite Stage, 93 of Laurel, Nebraska died Jan. 7, 2023, at Hillcrest Care Center, Laurel. Memorial Services will be 11 a.m., Jan. 13, at the United Presbyterian Church, Laurel, with Charity Potter officiating. They will also be live streamed at www.facebook.com/WintzRay/ live Burial of her cremated remains will be July 25 at the Laurel cemetery.
Alton Lavoy “Ponch” Halle
HARTINGTON — Alton Lavoy “Ponch” Halle, 77, Hartington, died Nov. 28, 2022, at his residence. A Celebration of Life service will be held Jan. 14, at 2 p.m., at the Hartington VFW Club. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home, Hartington. Honorary pallbearers will...
Sandy Hawk
BEEMER — Funeral services for Sandy Hawk, 54, Beemer, were Jan. 7 at the Minnick Funeral Home, West Point. Interment was in the Wisner Cemetery. Visitation was Friday and continued Saturday until the time of the service all at the Minnick Funeral Home, West Point. Sandra Kay Hawk was...
Janice J. Kamrath
LAUREL — Janice J. Kamrath, 82, Laurel, died Jan. 8, 2023, at the Providence Medical Center, Wayne. A Celebration of Life service will be 2 p.m., Jan. 11, at the Evangelical Free Church, Concord, with the Rev. Todd Thelen officiating. Private family burial will be at the Concord Cemetery.
Area man is recognized for his conservation efforts
COLERIDGE — Bob Hansen could call himself a professional volunteer. In the past nine years, the Coleridge man has racked up more than 1,100 hours of volunteer work to help protect the area’s natural resources. All of his efforts in conservation work lead to his nomination and then receipt of the Nebraska Natural Legacy Project Conservation Award.
LCC students complete garden shed project
CONCORD — For anyone wondering where the future building contractors are, they don’t have to look far. Some of them were recently found in Concord as Pat Harrington’s Construction Trades class at LCC designed and built a garden shed for Concord resident, Carolyn Alt. The project gave...
