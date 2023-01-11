ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Heat reportedly eyeing trade for son of franchise great

Two-and-a-half decades after the father was racking up accolades for them, the Miami Heat may now be bringing in the son. Bleacher Report’s Adam Borai reported on Wednesday that the Heat have had initial conversations with the Dallas Mavericks on a trade involving veteran swingman Tim Hardaway Jr. Miami has until the Feb. 9 trade... The post Heat reportedly eyeing trade for son of franchise great appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MIAMI, FL
hoopsrumors.com

Heat’s Dedmon Ejected, May Face Additional Discipline Following Sideline Incident

With only nine players active for the Heat on Tuesday night, center Dewayne Dedmon had an opportunity to rejoin the rotation, but his night didn’t last long. After being subbed out of the game less than three minutes into the second quarter, Dedmon got into an argument on the sidelines with head coach Erik Spoelstra and assistant Caron Butler, per Anthony Chiang of The Miami Herald (subscription required).
MIAMI, FL
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Athlon Sports

Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead

A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young.  Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old.  Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
People

Miami Heat Suspends Dewayne Dedmon for 1 Game After Sideline Conduct Was 'Detrimental to the Team'

In a statement shared via Twitter on Wednesday, the Miami Heat announced that it is suspending Dewayne Dedmon after he threw what appeared to be a massage gun on the court amid a heated exchange The Miami Heat has decided to bench center Dewayne Dedmon after his actions following his coach's decision to substitute him during a game. The NBA team announced Dedmon's suspension Wednesday, sharing a statement via Twitter. "The Miami HEAT have, in consultation with the NBA, suspended Dewayne Dedmon for one game without pay...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Chicago

Bulls' Derrick Jones Jr. Stays Ready for Rotational Role

How Jones Jr. stays ready for rotational role originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Javonte Green’s surgical procedure on his right knee has opened the door for Derrick Jones Jr. to land in the regular rotation for weeks. Jones Jr. has drawn the dreaded “Did Not Play---Coach’s Designation” five...
CHICAGO, IL
Post Register

Siakam scores 35, Raptors beat Hornets for 3rd straight win

TORONTO (AP) — Pascal Siakam scored 35 points, Scottie Barnes added 21 and the Toronto Raptors have won three consecutive games for the first time this season, beating the Charlotte Hornets 124-114 on Thursday night. Gary Trent Jr. scored 19 points and O.G. Anunoby had 15 as the Raptors...

Comments / 0

Community Policy