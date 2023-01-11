Read full article on original website
Heat Center Ejected After Throwing Massage Gun During Altercation With Erik Spoelstra
Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon threw a fit on the bench by throwing a massage gun onto the court while arguing with Erik Spoelstra.
Heat reportedly eyeing trade for son of franchise great
Two-and-a-half decades after the father was racking up accolades for them, the Miami Heat may now be bringing in the son. Bleacher Report’s Adam Borai reported on Wednesday that the Heat have had initial conversations with the Dallas Mavericks on a trade involving veteran swingman Tim Hardaway Jr. Miami has until the Feb. 9 trade... The post Heat reportedly eyeing trade for son of franchise great appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Phoenix Suns Reportedly Interested In Charlotte Hornets Player
According to Shams Charania, the Phoenix Suns have an interest in Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels.
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra’s honest outlook on ‘adding another piece’ amid Miami trade rumors
The Miami Heat have not been a very good team this season. They’re far from the worst team in the East, but it’s also true that they have failed to live up to the expectations many had of them before the start of the season — at least not yet.
Heat’s Dedmon Ejected, May Face Additional Discipline Following Sideline Incident
With only nine players active for the Heat on Tuesday night, center Dewayne Dedmon had an opportunity to rejoin the rotation, but his night didn’t last long. After being subbed out of the game less than three minutes into the second quarter, Dedmon got into an argument on the sidelines with head coach Erik Spoelstra and assistant Caron Butler, per Anthony Chiang of The Miami Herald (subscription required).
Michael Jordan's Daughter Jasmine Said She Dated A Girl When She Was In College: "I Dated A Women's Basketball Player."
Michael Jordan's daughter Jasmine revealed that she dated a women's basketball player during her time in college.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead
A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young. Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old. Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
NFL World Reacts To The Colts' Jeff Saturday Announcement
The Indianapolis Colts finished to a dismal 4-12-1 record in 2022. It was the sort of season GM Chris Ballard would like to forget, but not before situating his team's head coaching role. Interim head coach Jeff Saturday, who replaced Frank Reich during the season, offered a quote Monday ...
NBA Odds: Thunder vs. Heat prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/10/2023
The Oklahoma City Thunder (18-22) visit the Miami Heat (21-20) on Tuesday night. Action tips off at 7:30 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Thunder-Heat prediction and pick. Oklahoma City has won three of its last four games but still sits in 13th place in...
Paul Finebaum names B1G program best positioned to become the 'next Georgia'
Paul Finebaum believes there is one program out of the B1G that is actually well-positioned to become the “next Georgia.” By that, he means there is one program that has the firepower and resources to go on a run of national titles in the future. Appearing on ESPN’s...
TNT drops national TV coverage of Chicago Bulls-Charlotte Hornets game on January 26
TNT is pulling the plug on its live national broadcast of the Chicago Bulls-Charlotte Hornets game scheduled for January 26.
Miami's Dewayne Dedmon suspended for one game after ejection for tossing massage gun on the court vs. Thunder
Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon will be suspended for one game, following his ejection from Tuesday night's win over the Oklahoma City Thunder, per The Athletic. It what was one of the strangest ejections you'll ever see, which unfolded after a heated discussion with Miami's coaching staff in the second quarter.
Miami Heat Suspends Dewayne Dedmon for 1 Game After Sideline Conduct Was 'Detrimental to the Team'
In a statement shared via Twitter on Wednesday, the Miami Heat announced that it is suspending Dewayne Dedmon after he threw what appeared to be a massage gun on the court amid a heated exchange The Miami Heat has decided to bench center Dewayne Dedmon after his actions following his coach's decision to substitute him during a game. The NBA team announced Dedmon's suspension Wednesday, sharing a statement via Twitter. "The Miami HEAT have, in consultation with the NBA, suspended Dewayne Dedmon for one game without pay...
BREAKING: Miami Heat Player Suspended For Thursday’s Game
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Dewayne Dedmon has been suspended for Thursday’s game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat.
Thunder Outshoot Heat But Lose in Miami
The Miami Heat set an NBA record by going 40-for-40 at the free throw line and used a 6-0 run to end the game to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 112-111 on Tuesday night at FTX Arena in Miami, Florida.
WATCH: Heat center Dewayne Dedmon earns one of the strangest ejections you'll ever see
Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon isn't a name you read in the headlines too often, but he'll be getting plenty of the wrong kind of attention in the coming days after he earned one of the strangest ejections you'll ever see during Tuesday night's win over the Thunder. Early in...
Miami Heat will get by Dewayne Dedmon fiasco but he has to be smarter
The Miami Heat did it again. Surely matriculated all around the sports news and information landscape by now, to anyone who cares that much anyway, Dewayne Dedmon of the Miami Heat was the latest guy to cause a disturbance on the sideline. Harkening back to LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and...
Bulls' Derrick Jones Jr. Stays Ready for Rotational Role
How Jones Jr. stays ready for rotational role originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Javonte Green’s surgical procedure on his right knee has opened the door for Derrick Jones Jr. to land in the regular rotation for weeks. Jones Jr. has drawn the dreaded “Did Not Play---Coach’s Designation” five...
Siakam scores 35, Raptors beat Hornets for 3rd straight win
TORONTO (AP) — Pascal Siakam scored 35 points, Scottie Barnes added 21 and the Toronto Raptors have won three consecutive games for the first time this season, beating the Charlotte Hornets 124-114 on Thursday night. Gary Trent Jr. scored 19 points and O.G. Anunoby had 15 as the Raptors...
