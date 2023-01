LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Aliyah Boston had 21 points and 11 rebounds, Zia Cooke scored 10 of her 20 points during a second-quarter rally and top-ranked South Carolina pulled away in the fourth quarter to rout Kentucky 95-66. After battling back to win at Mississippi State on Sunday, the Gamecocks overcame another road challenge from the Wildcats to retain a share of first place in the Southeastern Conference. Kentucky’s 14-1 run provided a 31-21 lead midway through the second quarter before South Carolina quickly seized momentum and eventually pulled away with 64% shooting.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 1 HOUR AGO