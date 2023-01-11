Read full article on original website
Governor Cooper offering $25,000 reward for information on murder of NC 18-year-old
Governor Roy Cooper announced that North Carolina is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information about a 2017 murder in Greensboro.
cbs17
Man found dead in Chapel Hill; 2nd shooting death in town this week
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in Chapel Hill. Chapel Hill police said officers responded to a report of a shooting at about 2:30 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of North Heritage Circle. They discovered a man dead...
Man found dead in Chapel Hill homicide
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Chapel Hill police are looking into a homicide on Thursday afternoon. Officers responded to the 600 block of North Heritage Circle around 2:30 p.m.. They found a man's body. Investigators do not believe the area is under any threat. Police did not have details surrounding...
State offering $25,000 for info in 2018 Vance County murder
HENDERSON, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper announced the state is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest from a 2018 murder in Vance County. On the night of Feb. 22, 2018, De’Cedric Tyquon Alston was shot multiple times while driving his vehicle along the 1100 block of Warrenton Road in Henderson. The 22-year-old died at the hospital.
wfmynews2.com
'They were executed:' State details evidence in Orange County double murders
ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina Superior Court judge denied bond for Issiah Ross. He’s accused of killing two teenagers in Orange County, including a teenager from the Triad. Ross is accused of killing 18-year-old Devin Clark of Alamance County and 14-year-old Lyric Woods in September. Prosecutors...
chapelboro.com
Orange County Prosecutors Share More Details in Woods-Clark Murder Case
Editor’s Note: This story contains details that some readers may consider graphic or disturbing. Additionally, the story has been updated to better reflect the prosecution’s recounting of witness testimony, which included Ross’ detailing of the story. A previous edition of this article said Clark was struck and killed when the gun went off, but the witness claims Ross said he shot Clark.
cbs17
Juvenile arrested for shooting into Raleigh building, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department arrested a juvenile on Thursday for their role in a shooting that took place last month. On Dec. 12, shortly after 9 p.m., police said the suspect shot into an occupied business in the 200 block of South East Street near Moore Square in downtown Raleigh.
NC man charged after stepchildren beaten for not doing chores correctly, sheriff says
A Burlington man has been charged with felony child abuse after beating his stepchildren for not doing chores correctly, the Alamance County Sheriff's Office said.
alamancenews.com
Duke Health beginning work on 3-story medical office bldg. in Mebane
The Duke University Health System, long-established in the Triangle region, is expanding its footprint in the Triad, as clearing and grading has begun in order to make way for a three-story, 58,764-square foot medical office building – “Building 1,” as it is termed based on preliminary plans submitted to the city – at 480 Gregory Poole Lane in Mebane.
WRAL
Assistant DA: Teen charged with murders of Devin Clark, Lyric Woods shot them as they were running away
ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. — Issiah Mehki Ross, who was charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of Lyric Woods and Devin Clark, appeared in court Tuesday as a judge denied bond and more details were released surrounding the nature of the shooting. Orange County...
WRAL
Durham police shoot, injure man
A shooting that happened early Thursday morning in Durham is currently being investigated. The SBI is assisting the Durham Police Department with the investigation. A shooting that happened early Thursday morning in Durham is currently being investigated. The SBI is assisting the Durham Police Department with the investigation. Reporter: Sarah...
Raleigh police chief addresses increase in crime, access to firearms
RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson spoke publicly Wednesday afternoon about violent crime stats in the fourth quarter of 2022. Speaking at the Raleigh Police Department Southwest District, Patterson said the number of teenager suspects involved in violent crimes is of particular concern. In the last three months, Patterson said about 30 aggravated assaults have been connected to juveniles who gained access to firearms.
WXII 12
Teen tried as an adult for first-degree murders of Lyric Woods, Devin Clark
ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. — The teenager accused of killing Lyric Woods and Devin Clark was in court Tuesday afternoon, police say. Issiah Ross, 17, was scheduled to have a bond hearing in Orange County. Ross is charged with first-degree murder in 14-year-old Woods and 18-year-old Clark's deaths. Their bodies...
Violent new year: Chapel Hill police investigate 3 shootings in 4 days
The new year just started and Chapel Hill police are already investigating three shootings in four days – two of them deadly. The latest latest shooting was at a Chapel Ridge an apartment complex that houses many UNC students. It's also close to this bus stop which a lot of students take to class.
jocoreport.com
Clayton Man Arrested For Decade Old Statutory Rape
LAYTON – The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 61 year-old Clayton man. Harold McLeod of High Chapperal Drive, was arrested January 5 following an investigation into an alleged sexual assault. The victim, who is now an adult, recently reported she was assaulted in 2012 when she...
Real estate scam weasels more than $30K from Durham man who thought he bought long-time dream
CAVEAT EMPTOR: Looking to buy a new home? Don't let this real estate scam fool you.
WRAL
Mother reacts after bond hearing in connection with murders of Lyric Woods, Devin Clark in Orange County
Tiffany Concepcion, the mother of Devin Clark, talked with WRAL after an emotional court appearance for the 18-year-old charged in the murders of Clark and Lyric Woods. Tiffany Concepcion, the mother of Devin Clark, talked with WRAL after an emotional court appearance for the 18-year-old charged in the murders of Clark and Lyric Woods.
Flowers Plantation reveals plans for new development amidst population surge in Johnston County
Waterfront District at Flowers Plantation, will be built along N.C. 42 and will feature retail shops, restaurants, a hotel and as many as 300 homes.
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Hot Dogs in North Carolina
- This article will give some great suggestions if you love hot dogs and North Carolina. We've included the best hot dog spots in Charlotte, Greenville, Winterville, and Raleigh. Check out our picks for the best hot dogs in the state, and then get ready to start planning your next trip! There are so many great hot dog spots in North Carolina that we've only listed a handful of them!
cbs17
Pedestrian identified in fatal interstate hit-and-run in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A pedestrian hit and killed in Raleigh on Thursday morning has been identified by Raleigh police. Lt. Jason Borneo said Craig Mckeithen Jr., 31, was walking on the shoulder of I-440 eastbound near the center median when he was struck. The collision took place near Poole Road at approximately 2:45 a.m.
