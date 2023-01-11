ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, NC

WRAL

Durham police shoot at stolen SUV, hitting man who fled hit-and-run

DURHAM, N.C. — Two police officers on Thursday shot a man near the Duke Manor Apartments in Durham after tracking him down from a hit-and-run outside a Front Street hotel. Around 3 a.m., officers were conducting patrols at a hotel on Front Street when they noticed a man sleeping in a vehicle. When officers woke him up, he started the car and put it in reverse, in an attempt to flee the scene.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

'I lost everything': Apartment fire in Rocky Mount forces 23 people from homes

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — WRAL News spoke with a Rocky Mount mother who lost everything in a apartment fire that forced more than 20 people of their homes. On Tuesday around 8:10 a.m., firefighters responded to a two-story apartment building at 1213 Niblick Drive, where smoke was coming from the roof. All eight apartments in the building were impacted, and all residents safely evacuated.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
jocoreport.com

Wilson’s Mills PD Arrest Driver Following Brief Pursuit

WILSON’S MILLS – A Clayton man is facing several charges, including driving while impaired, after he reportedly tried to flee from Wilson’s Mills Police. On January 5 around 10:15pm, Chief A.Z. Williams said an officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle on Harrison Road for a driving violation. The vehicle failed to stop and made a left turn onto Fire Department Road, fleeing officers at speeds in excess of 60 mph on Fire Department Road.
CLAYTON, NC
WRAL News

Former Rocky Mount officer charged with selling cocaine

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — A retired Rocky Mount police officer was arrested and charged with selling cocaine, according to the Nash County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff Keith Stone told WRAL News Linc Oshea Brooks was arrested Wednesday. Stone said Brooks had 9.5 ounces of cocaine and resisted arrest. Brooks was...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
cbs17

Nash County deputy faces accused shooter in attempted murder trial

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The trial continued Wednesday for a man accused of shooting at Nash County Sheriff’s Office deputies during a 2021 traffic stop. The deputy injured in the exchange answered questions from the accused shooter while on the stand. Jarred Ford is representing himself in his...
NASH COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

State offering $25,000 for info in 2018 Vance County murder

HENDERSON, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper announced the state is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest from a 2018 murder in Vance County. On the night of Feb. 22, 2018, De’Cedric Tyquon Alston was shot multiple times while driving his vehicle along the 1100 block of Warrenton Road in Henderson. The 22-year-old died at the hospital.
VANCE COUNTY, NC
WITN

Man leads deputies on chase from one I-95 rest area to another

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A foot chase from one I-95 rest area to the next has landed a Forsyth County man in an Eastern Carolina jail. Nash County deputies said around 8:40 a.m. this morning a stolen car from Maryland was reported and that it may be in the southbound rest area. The victim, who is related to the suspect, gave deputies a description of the man who stole the car.
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
DURHAM, NC
DURHAM, NC

