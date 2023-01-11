Read full article on original website
Cocaine seized from truck belonging to retired police officer, home searched
Durham police shoot at stolen SUV, hitting man who fled hit-and-run
DURHAM, N.C. — Two police officers on Thursday shot a man near the Duke Manor Apartments in Durham after tracking him down from a hit-and-run outside a Front Street hotel. Around 3 a.m., officers were conducting patrols at a hotel on Front Street when they noticed a man sleeping in a vehicle. When officers woke him up, he started the car and put it in reverse, in an attempt to flee the scene.
Man, 31, killed in hit-and-run on I-440 in Raleigh; police searching for driver
RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh police identified the man killed in a hit-and-run on Interstate 440 near Poole Road early Thursday morning. Police said Craig Mekeithen Jr., 31, was walking on the shoulder of I-440 near the center median. A car hit him and fled the scene, police said. Mekeithen...
'I lost everything': Apartment fire in Rocky Mount forces 23 people from homes
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — WRAL News spoke with a Rocky Mount mother who lost everything in a apartment fire that forced more than 20 people of their homes. On Tuesday around 8:10 a.m., firefighters responded to a two-story apartment building at 1213 Niblick Drive, where smoke was coming from the roof. All eight apartments in the building were impacted, and all residents safely evacuated.
Wilson’s Mills PD Arrest Driver Following Brief Pursuit
WILSON’S MILLS – A Clayton man is facing several charges, including driving while impaired, after he reportedly tried to flee from Wilson’s Mills Police. On January 5 around 10:15pm, Chief A.Z. Williams said an officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle on Harrison Road for a driving violation. The vehicle failed to stop and made a left turn onto Fire Department Road, fleeing officers at speeds in excess of 60 mph on Fire Department Road.
8 families lose homes, belongings in apartment fire
Former Rocky Mount officer charged with selling cocaine
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — A retired Rocky Mount police officer was arrested and charged with selling cocaine, according to the Nash County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff Keith Stone told WRAL News Linc Oshea Brooks was arrested Wednesday. Stone said Brooks had 9.5 ounces of cocaine and resisted arrest. Brooks was...
Nash County deputy faces accused shooter in attempted murder trial
NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The trial continued Wednesday for a man accused of shooting at Nash County Sheriff’s Office deputies during a 2021 traffic stop. The deputy injured in the exchange answered questions from the accused shooter while on the stand. Jarred Ford is representing himself in his...
After 14 adoptions fall through, 'Ronald' may finally move out of SPCA of Wake County
RALEIGH, N.C. — The SPCA of Wake County is sharing a feel-good story with the community after one animal's hope for a home took a positive turn following a prolonged stretch of bad luck. Ronald, a 1-year-old mixed breed dog, suddenly has a massive outpouring of families who want...
State offering $25,000 for info in 2018 Vance County murder
HENDERSON, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper announced the state is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest from a 2018 murder in Vance County. On the night of Feb. 22, 2018, De’Cedric Tyquon Alston was shot multiple times while driving his vehicle along the 1100 block of Warrenton Road in Henderson. The 22-year-old died at the hospital.
Box trucks crash in Knightdale, spilling contents onto roadway
KNIGHTDALE, N.C. — Two box trucks were involved in a crash Thursday, with one truck spilling its contents all over the ground. The crash was reported before 8:45 a.m. near the intersection of Bethlehem Road and Old Faison Road in Knightdale. Sky 5 flew over the scene at 9...
Man leads deputies on chase from one I-95 rest area to another
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A foot chase from one I-95 rest area to the next has landed a Forsyth County man in an Eastern Carolina jail. Nash County deputies said around 8:40 a.m. this morning a stolen car from Maryland was reported and that it may be in the southbound rest area. The victim, who is related to the suspect, gave deputies a description of the man who stole the car.
Durham police shoot, injure man
A shooting that happened early Thursday morning in Durham is currently being investigated. The SBI is assisting the Durham Police Department with the investigation. A shooting that happened early Thursday morning in Durham is currently being investigated. The SBI is assisting the Durham Police Department with the investigation. Reporter: Sarah...
'Not enough:' Teen driver charged with hitting, killing 23-year-old could face only 60 days in jail
WAKE FOREST, N.C. — The family of a 23-year-old woman tragically killed in a crash in Wake Forest is speaking out about their loss. Kaitlyn Corona died on scene after investigators say a 17-year-old boy ran a red light on Capital Boulevard near Purnell Road Saturday morning. Family says...
‘I’m gonna die’: Nash County deputy recalls partner’s shooting during testimony
NASHVILLE, N.C.(WNCN) — “I gotta move. I’m gonna die.” That’s what Nash County Sheriff’s Deputy Shelby Smith said was running through her head when she said a Florida man fired his gun at her and her partner. Smith took the stand to testify against Jarred Ford and while police footage captured the encounter, it failed […]
Police: 2 people shot at; driver crashes stolen car at American Tobacco Campus in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — Police officers on Tuesday responded to a report of shots fired at American Tobacco Campus. Shortly after 10:30 a.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to a call of shots fired in the 300 block of Blackwell Street. K9 officers were at the scene along with the Durham County Sheriff's Office.
Flowers Plantation reveals plans for new development amidst population surge in Johnston County
Waterfront District at Flowers Plantation, will be built along N.C. 42 and will feature retail shops, restaurants, a hotel and as many as 300 homes.
Durham police shoot, injure man after tracking him down from a hit-and-run
'They tried to rip him apart': Knightdale woman, her small dog attacked by pit bulls
The pit bull attack had neighbors in the Covington Cross community coming out of their homes and calling the police for help.
Raleigh company CEO died in Virginia plane crash; other victim also from NC, police say
Two people are dead as the result of a plane crash in Suffolk Saturday afternoon, Virginia State Police said.
