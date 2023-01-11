ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Insane price of beer at Byron Bay Beach Hotel sees patron slugged $19.40 for a pint of Peroni

By Antoinette Milienos For Daily Mail Australia
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Thirsty Australians are unleashing on a Byron Bay pub after a local was slugged with a massive bill for a few beers with mates, with one imported pint costing $19.40.

Byron Bay was once a laid-back hippie haven but an influx of Hollywood celebrities and successful businessmen has transformed the region into a paradise for the rich.

The northern NSW coastal town is now an internationally acclaimed holiday hotspot and locals are being priced out as its popularity increases.

One local shared a receipt from a night out in December, which was posted by the popular Lords of Byron Bay Instagram account.

The receipt shows they visited the Beach Hotel Byron Bay on December 28 and were charged $58.20 for three pints of Peroni on tap.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23ZJzZ_0kANcSfm00

The patron had in total three pints of Peroni - costing $19.40 each - and one pint of Stone and Wood for $17.40, making a total of $75.60 for a few drinks at the pub.

Lords of Byron Bay urged their followers to 'caption this', with many locals expressing their outrage.

'$20 for a pint, you're taking the piss,' one person wrote.

'This is taking the piss and SHAME on the Beach Hotel. Our friends created that pub with Hoges and this is so rank,' another person commented.

'It’s basically a pathetic piss take to sun. Not to mention on visitors to Byron just wanting a good time or mum and dad with the kids.

'This is Bundjalung jugunbae country not a piss take playground for the rich and privileged.'

A third person chimed: 'Isn’t it Byronic, don’t you think?'

Others labelled the price 'daylight robbery', with one user claiming the only difference between the hotel and Ned Kelly is that the infamous robber wore a mask.

The Lords of Byron Bay social labels the coastal town as an 'exploited paradise' and uses their social media accounts to document good and bad experiences.

It comes after the buzzing holiday destination reported a significant downturn in property values, despite locals reeling from the rising cost of living.

House prices in Byron Bay dropped by 20.5 per cent down to $2.3million, according to CoreLogic's annual Best of the Best report.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zKsbH_0kANcSfm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YbGMZ_0kANcSfm00

In 2019, the popular beach pub, dubbed 'The Beachy', sold for a record-breaking $100million.

The Beach Hotel, located on Main Beach, was snapped up by investment bank Moelis Australia on Monday.

Billionaire Merivale CEO Justin Hemmes and the wealthy Laundy family reportedly showed interest in the hotel, along with over 100 enquiries world-wide.

The hotel boasts 25 luxury boutique hotel rooms, a swimming pool and spacious beer gardens.

Previous owners Impact Investment Group sold the pub after a 'number of unsolicited approaches' for the property.

Crocodile Dundee producer John 'Strop' Cornell - comedian Paul Hogan's best mate - built the beach-front hotel in 1990, which cost $9million.

THE 'WHO'S WHO' OF BYRON BAY

While several big name stars call Byron Bay home permanently, the trendy seaside suburb has also become somewhat of a revolving door, with an endless stream of A-listers and local celebs spotted in the region.

The Hemsworth Clan:

Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky arguably started the 'Hollywood 2.0' craze.

The 37-year-old Thor star relocated to the area from Los Angeles in 2014 with his wife of 10 years, Elsa Pataky, and their three young children.

They now reside in a $20million mega-mansion in the area, situated on 4.2 hectares. The home boasts six bedrooms, a game room, gym, steam room, media room and a 50-metre rooftop infinity pool.

Chris' younger brother Liam soon made the leap as well, dividing his time between Byron and Malibu during his marriage to Miley Cyrus before making the move more permanent in 2020.

Matt Damon:

Matt Damon is thought to own a holiday home in Byron Bay.

The actor says he is thrilled to be spending time Down Under as he joins the cast of Thor: Love and Thunder.

'I'm so excited that my family and I will be able to call Australia home for the next few months,' Damon, 50, said.

Zac Efron:

Efron hunkered down in Byron during the global coronavirus crisis.

The Hollywood hunk started dating a local waitress, who he has reportedly since separated from.

After selling his Los Angeles property, he made the move in 2021 to the beachy haven of Byron Bay. He lives a pretty transient lifestyle and is often spotted living out of his van.

Nicole Kidman:

Nicole Kidman, 53, has been living in Byron Bay on-and-off with her husband Keith Urban and their two daughters since filming for her new show began earlier this year.

Nine Perfect Strangers is based on Liane Moriarty's best-selling novel of the same name.

It stars several A-listers including Melissa McCarthy, Samara Weaving, Luke Evans and Bobby Cannavale.

In July, Nicole told the Daily Telegraph she's 'thrilled' to be able to bring the $100 million production and hundreds of jobs to the local film industry after it was sent crashing down by the coronavirus pandemic.

'It is a great opportunity for me to give back to the community that nurtured me through so much of my career,' she said.

Elyse Knowles:

Elyse Knowles bought a $2.3million beach house in Byron Bay in early 2020 after more than a year of renting in the coastal town with her boyfriend, Josh Barker.

Their new 1960s built property is located in the old part of Byron Bay town, just a short walk from the main beach and surrounded by tranquil greenery.

Last year, Elyse told Daily Mail Australia that the couple moved to Byron Bay from Melbourne while chasing a more sustainable lifestyle for themselves.

'Everyone always smiles and always say hello. That was one of the first things I noticed living [in Byron].'

'The community is more environmentally conscious. It is conversations that people have every single day… talking about the ocean and the marine life.

The couple are now expecting their first child.

Carrie Bickmore:

The television presenter and radio host owns a $3million holiday home in Byron Bay.

She recently took her daughter to the holiday town to celebrate the new year.

Isabel Lucas:

Isabel Lucas first purchased a home in Byron Bay in 2016, but the Australian actress has lived on-and-off in the region for the better part of a decade.

She has been spotted at protests against 5G towers in the area and has contributed to the belief that Byron Bay is the 'anti vax' capital of Australia.

While filming her feature film Bosch & Rockit in Byron Bay earlier this year, she 'opted out' of Covid testing, after previously admitting she 'doesn't trust' the past of vaccination.

Natalie Portman:

Hollywood actress Natalie Portman was spotted on several occasions holidaying in Byron Bay ahead of filming Thor: Love and Thunder.

She seemed to relish 'living like the locals' for her short stay, visiting the beaches and buying clothes from local stores.

Comments / 0

Related
Ceebla Cuud

The Woman With the Largest Lips in the World

A self-proclaimed “Balkan Barbie,” 24-year-old Andrea Ivanova has spent the better part of her adulthood cultivating this image. She claims to have the “largest lips in the world” after 26 lip injections and is not through with her quest to achieve this goal.
Robb Report

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi Just Dropped $70 Million on a Santa Barbara Compound

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi recently added yet another multimillion-dollar property to their real estate portfolio—and this time, it set a record. The couple’s newest California compound cost them a whopping $70 million, making it the most expensive deal in the history of Santa Barbara County.  DeGeneres and de Rossi’s side-by-side properties sit atop an oceanside bluff in Carpinteria and total about 10 acres. The two adjacent parcels are divided into a three-and-a-half-acre Tuscan-inspired farmhouse and a larger landscaped lot with open lawns and a small lake, reported Dirt. Together they dropped $41.7 million on the mansion and another $28.2 million on the mostly...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
RadarOnline

Billionaire Oprah Shocked To Discover $100 Is Too Expensive To Spend On A Christmas Gift

Mogul Oprah Winfrey, whose net worth is estimated to be $2.5 billion, was shocked to discover that $100 is too much for some people to spend on a single Christmas gift, RadarOnline.com has learned. Oprah, 68, was left speechless when a photographer approached the star and sought out her wisdom on gift giving. The photographer who captured the viral clip can be heard on the video, asking the former talk show host for a "favorite gift" idea to get his mother for Christmas, who was "not doing well."Drenched in designer duds, Oprah turned to the camera and seemed eager to...
Robb Report

Matthew McConaughey Is Leaving Behind the Bourbon He Created With Wild Turkey

Everything comes to an end, whether it’s The Walking Dead, human existence or a celebrity-booze brand collaboration. And we have some news to share regarding the latter—the partnership between Matthew McConaughey and Wild Turkey will end on December 31, 2022, although the fruits of this relationship, Longbranch Bourbon, will continue along its whiskey journey. Longbranch launched in 2018, two years after McConaughey was named creative director at the Wild Turkey Distillery. As a nod to his Texas roots, this eight-year-old bourbon is filtered through mesquite charcoal to give it a bit of a smoky finish while still retaining those familiar Wild...
TEXAS STATE
Talking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: ‘Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party’

Multi-Platinum selling superstar Miley Cyrus rang in the new year by hosting a star-studded evening for her second annual NBC live special, Miley’s New Years Eve Party. Boy did they have a time lol! The show was co-hosted by country legend Dolly Parton. Miley Cyrus performed a medley of...
New York Post

Influencer shamed for baring booty at family ski resort: ‘Charge her’

A blond beauty has been dress-coded on the slopes of a ski resort after she bared her booty in front of stunned children. The uninhibited influencer — who has not been publicly identified — was caught on camera being told off by a staff member at the family-friendly Big Sky resort in Montana over the weekend. In the footage, which was posted on the Instagram account @influencersinthewild, the scantily-clad skier was seen with her pants down, exposing her derriere in a black G-string onesie. “The mountain ranger had to go over and ask her to stop because there were kids...
MONTANA STATE
bravotv.com

We Have an Update on Fredrik Eklund’s Marriage to Derek Kaplan

While reflecting on 2022, Fredrik commemorated a milestone in his marriage to Derek Kaplan. Fredrik Eklund closes real estate deals with a high leg kick, and he’s closing out 2022 with just as much flair. The Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles and Million Dollar Listing New York alum reflected...
TEXAS STATE
HOLAUSA

Katie Holmes & Suri Cruise spotted at the airport

Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise are back in New York. The two were spotted at Newark airport, in New Jersey, following a Holiday getaway. RELATED: Suri Cruise’s top fashion moments of 2022 Katie Holmes and Bobby Wooten III have reportedly called it quits ...
NEWARK, NJ
DoYouRemember?

Marie Osmond Looks Completely Different In Recent Photo

Marie Osmond completely changed up her look for the new year! Marie recently shared a photo of herself and her husband Steve Craig at Disney World. In the photo, fans noticed that Marie traded in her signature brunette locks for a fun blonde hairstyle. Marie and Steve appear to be...
Time Out Global

Five films that capture the essence of summer

In need of something to watch? ACMI film curator Reece Goodwin has shared his top picks for films that capture the essence of summer. The hot, sultry days of summer are back and what better way to cool off than in the shade of a cinema with a film classic? Luckily for you, ACMI film curator Reece Goodwin has saved us the trouble of picking and has revealed his top five films that capture the dreamy dog days of summer.
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

721K+
Followers
74K+
Post
355M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy