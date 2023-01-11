Insane price of beer at Byron Bay Beach Hotel sees patron slugged $19.40 for a pint of Peroni

Thirsty Australians are unleashing on a Byron Bay pub after a local was slugged with a massive bill for a few beers with mates, with one imported pint costing $19.40.

Byron Bay was once a laid-back hippie haven but an influx of Hollywood celebrities and successful businessmen has transformed the region into a paradise for the rich.

The northern NSW coastal town is now an internationally acclaimed holiday hotspot and locals are being priced out as its popularity increases.

One local shared a receipt from a night out in December, which was posted by the popular Lords of Byron Bay Instagram account.

The receipt shows they visited the Beach Hotel Byron Bay on December 28 and were charged $58.20 for three pints of Peroni on tap.

The patron had in total three pints of Peroni - costing $19.40 each - and one pint of Stone and Wood for $17.40, making a total of $75.60 for a few drinks at the pub.

Lords of Byron Bay urged their followers to 'caption this', with many locals expressing their outrage.

'$20 for a pint, you're taking the piss,' one person wrote.

'This is taking the piss and SHAME on the Beach Hotel. Our friends created that pub with Hoges and this is so rank,' another person commented.

'It’s basically a pathetic piss take to sun. Not to mention on visitors to Byron just wanting a good time or mum and dad with the kids.

'This is Bundjalung jugunbae country not a piss take playground for the rich and privileged.'

A third person chimed: 'Isn’t it Byronic, don’t you think?'

Others labelled the price 'daylight robbery', with one user claiming the only difference between the hotel and Ned Kelly is that the infamous robber wore a mask.

The Lords of Byron Bay social labels the coastal town as an 'exploited paradise' and uses their social media accounts to document good and bad experiences.

It comes after the buzzing holiday destination reported a significant downturn in property values, despite locals reeling from the rising cost of living.

House prices in Byron Bay dropped by 20.5 per cent down to $2.3million, according to CoreLogic's annual Best of the Best report.

In 2019, the popular beach pub, dubbed 'The Beachy', sold for a record-breaking $100million.

The Beach Hotel, located on Main Beach, was snapped up by investment bank Moelis Australia on Monday.

Billionaire Merivale CEO Justin Hemmes and the wealthy Laundy family reportedly showed interest in the hotel, along with over 100 enquiries world-wide.

The hotel boasts 25 luxury boutique hotel rooms, a swimming pool and spacious beer gardens.

Previous owners Impact Investment Group sold the pub after a 'number of unsolicited approaches' for the property.

Crocodile Dundee producer John 'Strop' Cornell - comedian Paul Hogan's best mate - built the beach-front hotel in 1990, which cost $9million.

THE 'WHO'S WHO' OF BYRON BAY

While several big name stars call Byron Bay home permanently, the trendy seaside suburb has also become somewhat of a revolving door, with an endless stream of A-listers and local celebs spotted in the region.

The Hemsworth Clan:

Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky arguably started the 'Hollywood 2.0' craze.

The 37-year-old Thor star relocated to the area from Los Angeles in 2014 with his wife of 10 years, Elsa Pataky, and their three young children.

They now reside in a $20million mega-mansion in the area, situated on 4.2 hectares. The home boasts six bedrooms, a game room, gym, steam room, media room and a 50-metre rooftop infinity pool.

Chris' younger brother Liam soon made the leap as well, dividing his time between Byron and Malibu during his marriage to Miley Cyrus before making the move more permanent in 2020.

Matt Damon:

Matt Damon is thought to own a holiday home in Byron Bay.

The actor says he is thrilled to be spending time Down Under as he joins the cast of Thor: Love and Thunder.

'I'm so excited that my family and I will be able to call Australia home for the next few months,' Damon, 50, said.

Zac Efron:

Efron hunkered down in Byron during the global coronavirus crisis.

The Hollywood hunk started dating a local waitress, who he has reportedly since separated from.

After selling his Los Angeles property, he made the move in 2021 to the beachy haven of Byron Bay. He lives a pretty transient lifestyle and is often spotted living out of his van.

Nicole Kidman:

Nicole Kidman, 53, has been living in Byron Bay on-and-off with her husband Keith Urban and their two daughters since filming for her new show began earlier this year.

Nine Perfect Strangers is based on Liane Moriarty's best-selling novel of the same name.

It stars several A-listers including Melissa McCarthy, Samara Weaving, Luke Evans and Bobby Cannavale.

In July, Nicole told the Daily Telegraph she's 'thrilled' to be able to bring the $100 million production and hundreds of jobs to the local film industry after it was sent crashing down by the coronavirus pandemic.

'It is a great opportunity for me to give back to the community that nurtured me through so much of my career,' she said.

Elyse Knowles:

Elyse Knowles bought a $2.3million beach house in Byron Bay in early 2020 after more than a year of renting in the coastal town with her boyfriend, Josh Barker.

Their new 1960s built property is located in the old part of Byron Bay town, just a short walk from the main beach and surrounded by tranquil greenery.

Last year, Elyse told Daily Mail Australia that the couple moved to Byron Bay from Melbourne while chasing a more sustainable lifestyle for themselves.

'Everyone always smiles and always say hello. That was one of the first things I noticed living [in Byron].'

'The community is more environmentally conscious. It is conversations that people have every single day… talking about the ocean and the marine life.

The couple are now expecting their first child.

Carrie Bickmore:

The television presenter and radio host owns a $3million holiday home in Byron Bay.

She recently took her daughter to the holiday town to celebrate the new year.

Isabel Lucas:

Isabel Lucas first purchased a home in Byron Bay in 2016, but the Australian actress has lived on-and-off in the region for the better part of a decade.

She has been spotted at protests against 5G towers in the area and has contributed to the belief that Byron Bay is the 'anti vax' capital of Australia.

While filming her feature film Bosch & Rockit in Byron Bay earlier this year, she 'opted out' of Covid testing, after previously admitting she 'doesn't trust' the past of vaccination.

Natalie Portman:

Hollywood actress Natalie Portman was spotted on several occasions holidaying in Byron Bay ahead of filming Thor: Love and Thunder.

She seemed to relish 'living like the locals' for her short stay, visiting the beaches and buying clothes from local stores.