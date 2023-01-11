Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania witness catches black triangle-shaped object crossing skyRoger MarshConshohocken, PA
This Famous Joint In Philadelphia Arguably Offers The Best Steak And Signature DishesMadocPhiladelphia, PA
Fast-growing food chain opening another new location in Pennsylvania this weekKristen WaltersBroomall, PA
Additional secret documents are discovered by lawyers in Biden's garage in Wilmington.Mario DonevskiWilmington, DE
Ivy League Universities face allegations of running a 'dark-money, revolving-door nightmare' with foreign entitiesEdy ZooPhiladelphia, PA
NBA Fans Reacted To A Picture Of Tracy McGrady Staring At Rachel Nichols: "T-Mac Was Ready To Risk It All"
A picture of Tracy McGrady staring at Rachel Nichols went viral, and fans were quick to troll the NBA legend.
Former NBA Star Allen Iverson Signs Deal With Authentic Brands Group
Authentic Brands Group has made a deal with basketball great Allen Iverson to develop opportunities in the entertainment, endorsement and strategic partnership space, per Deadline. Iverson’s outspoken nature earned him the nickname The Answer, which became the theme of his longstanding relationship with Reebok, which Authentic acquired a year ago. Iverson is in the 26th year of his lifetime partnership with the brand, and they want to step it up. Spanning 14 seasons and seven All-NBA teams, Iverson had a long-term tenure with the NBA. He is regarded as one of the best scorers in NBA history, is an 11-time NBA all-star, won Most Valuable...
Heat reportedly eyeing trade for son of franchise great
Two-and-a-half decades after the father was racking up accolades for them, the Miami Heat may now be bringing in the son. Bleacher Report’s Adam Borai reported on Wednesday that the Heat have had initial conversations with the Dallas Mavericks on a trade involving veteran swingman Tim Hardaway Jr. Miami has until the Feb. 9 trade... The post Heat reportedly eyeing trade for son of franchise great appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Lakers And Bucks Have Reportedly "Inquired" About This Knicks Player
According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers are among the teams that have "inquired" about New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish.
Murray, Jokic lead charge as Nuggets beat Lakers at Ball Arena
Nikola Jokic needed only five shots on his way to a league-leading 11th triple-double of the season. How's that for efficient."A truly selfless superstar," Denver coach Michael Malone said.Jokic finished with 14 points — a perfect 5 of 5 from the floor, 3 of 3 from the line — grabbed 11 rebounds and dished out 16 assists as the Nuggets beat the Los Angeles Lakers 122-109 on Monday night in a game where LeBron James sat out due to a sore left ankle."I know a lot of players that if they took five shots in 35 minutes would be (mad)...
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Rumor: The Pacers center most likely to be traded, and it’s not Myles Turner
Led by star guard Tyrese Haliburton, the Indiana Pacers have surprised a lot of folks this season. A team that many once saw as a rebuilding squad currently owns a 23-19 record, good enough for the seventh-best in the loaded Eastern Conference. With the halfway point of the season here,...
Jordan Clarkson duplicates Kobe Bryant’s feat in 60-point farewell game with performance vs Cavs
The Utah Jazz welcomed Donovan Mitchell in his return to Salt Lake City Tuesday night — and then handed the Cleveland Cavaliers a 116-114 defeat, thanks to a huge clutch performance from Jordan Clarkson. The Jazz shooting guard unloaded nine points with just two minutes remaining in regulation to...
NBA Champion Out For Season After Surgery
Last season, the Golden State Warriors defeated the Boston Celtics for the NBA Championship. It was the fourth NBA Championship for the Golden State Warriors since 2015, the most for any team during that time. However, for one player it was his first championship.
BREAKING: Brooklyn Nets Waive A Player On Thursday
Before Thursday's game against the Boston Celtics, the Brooklyn Nets waived Alondes Williams.
Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 7-word reaction to 7-point, Draymond Green-esque double-double vs. Hawks
Giannis Antetokounmpo entered the Milwaukee Bucks’ Wednesday night clash against the Atlanta Hawks averaging 31.7 points per night, good for third in the league behind only Luka Doncic and Joel Embiid. Thus, no one would have expected, barring an unforeseen injury, that Antetokounmpo would only score seven points on the night. Something must have gone wrong for Giannis to score only that many points.
Yardbarker
Mavs vs. Clippers Injury Updates: Paul George OUT; Will Luka Doncic, Kawhi Leonard Play?
However, the rekindling of this rivalry could be missing some juice, as both teams are coming into this matchup a little beat up. On the Mavs' side, Dorian Finney-Smith (adductor strain), Josh Green (elbow sprain) and Maxi Kleber (hamstring tear) will all remain out. Dallas has been without that trio of key contributors for about a month now, but the hope is that Finney-Smith and Green are close to returning. Kleber, on the other hand, is likely out for the rest of the season, although the Mavs haven't come out and officially said that yet.
Sixers’ main 2023 trade deadline focus will annoy fans
The Philadelphia 76ers have been playing some of their best basketball of the season recently. With the 2023 NBA trade deadline less than a month away, the Sixers will be one of many teams looking to get upgrades for their roster. They aren’t planning to go willy-nilly with moves ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline, though.
Steve Kerr jumps on grenade after Steph Curry, Warriors get blown out by Suns
The Golden State Warriors’ 125-113 loss to the Phoenix Suns, it bears stressing, wasn’t even as close as that double-digit deficit suggests. The defending champions trailed by 17 in the first half and were down 92-65 with 2:25 left in the third quarter, thoroughly out-classed by the Suns despite finally getting Steph Curry back and […] The post Steve Kerr jumps on grenade after Steph Curry, Warriors get blown out by Suns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: The Pistons player not named Bojan Bogdanovic drawing trade interest from ‘playoff-caliber teams’
For months, the Detroit Pistons have been in involved in a plethora of trade talks involving their veteran players, the most notable of which is veteran sharpshooter Bojan Bogdanovic. Bogdanovic has drawn strong interest on the trade market from teams with playoff aspirations, with the Milwaukee Bucks, Dallas Mavericks, Cleveland Cavaliers, and the Los Angeles […] The post RUMOR: The Pistons player not named Bojan Bogdanovic drawing trade interest from ‘playoff-caliber teams’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
De’Aaron Fox drops truth bomb after kicking Luka Doncic, Mavs out of 4th place
How about those Sacramento Kings? With their 135-113 win at home Wednesday night over the Houston Rockets, De’Aaron Fox and the Kings climb up the notch in the Western Conference standings, displacing Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks for fourth place. It feels good for Kings fans to see their team seemingly cobble up a […] The post De’Aaron Fox drops truth bomb after kicking Luka Doncic, Mavs out of 4th place appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Luka Doncic rescues Mavs twice with stone-cold triples to force 2OT vs. LeBron James, Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers have been playing much better in recent weeks despite the absence of Anthony Davis, and the Dallas Mavericks discovered that firsthand. For much of the game, the Lakers, led by LeBron James, have been trying to dig themselves out of their first-quarter hole, and they did just that. With only a few seconds left in the payoff period, the Lakers were in position to hand Luka Doncic and the Mavs their second loss in Los Angeles in three nights.
Eagles wives, girlfriends set social media ablaze with elite party video
The pre-game coin toss hadn’t even occurred yet. That didn’t prevent a group of Philadelphia Eagles wives and girlfriends from partying like they knew the final score of the 2022-2023 regular-season finale. The Birds got it done! By defeating the New York Giants, they earned the NFC East’s...
Joel Embiid, Doc Rivers address what doomed Sixers vs. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder
PHILADELPHIA — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder busted the Philadelphia 76ers’ strong defense. In an embarrassing 133-114 loss, the Sixers got demolished despite an efficient scoring night from Joel Embiid. Gilgeous-Alexander scored 37 points on 10-16 shooting from the field and 16-16 shooting from the free-throw...
