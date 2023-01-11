ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Sportico

Former NBA Star Allen Iverson Signs Deal With Authentic Brands Group

Authentic Brands Group has made a deal with basketball great Allen Iverson to develop opportunities in the entertainment, endorsement and strategic partnership space, per Deadline. Iverson’s outspoken nature earned him the nickname The Answer, which became the theme of his longstanding relationship with Reebok, which Authentic acquired a year ago. Iverson is in the 26th year of his lifetime partnership with the brand, and they want to step it up. Spanning 14 seasons and seven All-NBA teams, Iverson had a long-term tenure with the NBA. He is regarded as one of the best scorers in NBA history, is an 11-time NBA all-star, won Most Valuable...
VIRGINIA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Heat reportedly eyeing trade for son of franchise great

Two-and-a-half decades after the father was racking up accolades for them, the Miami Heat may now be bringing in the son. Bleacher Report’s Adam Borai reported on Wednesday that the Heat have had initial conversations with the Dallas Mavericks on a trade involving veteran swingman Tim Hardaway Jr. Miami has until the Feb. 9 trade... The post Heat reportedly eyeing trade for son of franchise great appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Denver

Murray, Jokic lead charge as Nuggets beat Lakers at Ball Arena

Nikola Jokic needed only five shots on his way to a league-leading 11th triple-double of the season. How's that for efficient."A truly selfless superstar," Denver coach Michael Malone said.Jokic finished with 14 points — a perfect 5 of 5 from the floor, 3 of 3 from the line — grabbed 11 rebounds and dished out 16 assists as the Nuggets beat the Los Angeles Lakers 122-109 on Monday night in a game where LeBron James sat out due to a sore left ankle."I know a lot of players that if they took five shots in 35 minutes would be (mad)...
DENVER, CO
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OnlyHomers

NBA Champion Out For Season After Surgery

Last season, the Golden State Warriors defeated the Boston Celtics for the NBA Championship. It was the fourth NBA Championship for the Golden State Warriors since 2015, the most for any team during that time. However, for one player it was his first championship.
ClutchPoints

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 7-word reaction to 7-point, Draymond Green-esque double-double vs. Hawks

Giannis Antetokounmpo entered the Milwaukee Bucks’ Wednesday night clash against the Atlanta Hawks averaging 31.7 points per night, good for third in the league behind only Luka Doncic and Joel Embiid. Thus, no one would have expected, barring an unforeseen injury, that Antetokounmpo would only score seven points on the night. Something must have gone wrong for Giannis to score only that many points.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Mavs vs. Clippers Injury Updates: Paul George OUT; Will Luka Doncic, Kawhi Leonard Play?

However, the rekindling of this rivalry could be missing some juice, as both teams are coming into this matchup a little beat up. On the Mavs' side, Dorian Finney-Smith (adductor strain), Josh Green (elbow sprain) and Maxi Kleber (hamstring tear) will all remain out. Dallas has been without that trio of key contributors for about a month now, but the hope is that Finney-Smith and Green are close to returning. Kleber, on the other hand, is likely out for the rest of the season, although the Mavs haven't come out and officially said that yet.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Sixers’ main 2023 trade deadline focus will annoy fans

The Philadelphia 76ers have been playing some of their best basketball of the season recently. With the 2023 NBA trade deadline less than a month away, the Sixers will be one of many teams looking to get upgrades for their roster. They aren’t planning to go willy-nilly with moves ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline, though.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Steve Kerr jumps on grenade after Steph Curry, Warriors get blown out by Suns

The Golden State Warriors’ 125-113 loss to the Phoenix Suns, it bears stressing, wasn’t even as close as that double-digit deficit suggests. The defending champions trailed by 17 in the first half and were down 92-65 with 2:25 left in the third quarter, thoroughly out-classed by the Suns despite finally getting Steph Curry back and […] The post Steve Kerr jumps on grenade after Steph Curry, Warriors get blown out by Suns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHOENIX, AZ
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: The Pistons player not named Bojan Bogdanovic drawing trade interest from ‘playoff-caliber teams’

For months, the Detroit Pistons have been in involved in a plethora of trade talks involving their veteran players, the most notable of which is veteran sharpshooter Bojan Bogdanovic. Bogdanovic has drawn strong interest on the trade market from teams with playoff aspirations, with the Milwaukee Bucks, Dallas Mavericks, Cleveland Cavaliers, and the Los Angeles […] The post RUMOR: The Pistons player not named Bojan Bogdanovic drawing trade interest from ‘playoff-caliber teams’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DETROIT, MI
ClutchPoints

De’Aaron Fox drops truth bomb after kicking Luka Doncic, Mavs out of 4th place

How about those Sacramento Kings? With their 135-113 win at home Wednesday night over the Houston Rockets, De’Aaron Fox and the Kings climb up the notch in the Western Conference standings, displacing Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks for fourth place. It feels good for Kings fans to see their team seemingly cobble up a […] The post De’Aaron Fox drops truth bomb after kicking Luka Doncic, Mavs out of 4th place appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ClutchPoints

Luka Doncic rescues Mavs twice with stone-cold triples to force 2OT vs. LeBron James, Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers have been playing much better in recent weeks despite the absence of Anthony Davis, and the Dallas Mavericks discovered that firsthand. For much of the game, the Lakers, led by LeBron James, have been trying to dig themselves out of their first-quarter hole, and they did just that. With only a few seconds left in the payoff period, the Lakers were in position to hand Luka Doncic and the Mavs their second loss in Los Angeles in three nights.
LOS ANGELES, CA
