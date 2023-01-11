Man forces his way into Brooklyn business, stabs woman several times: NYPD

DOWNTOWN, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police launched a search Tuesday for a man who threw a chair into the front door of a Brooklyn business and then stabbed a woman he knew multiple times, according to the NYPD.

Rakien Figueroa broke into the business on Adams Street around 8 a.m., police said. He stabbed the woman, 39, all over her body before leaving the business, according to the NYPD. The victim was taken to a hospital and was described by police as stable.

Figueroa remained on the loose, as of Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM , or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.