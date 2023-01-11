ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Man forces his way into Brooklyn business, stabs woman several times: NYPD

By Jonathan Rizk
PIX11
PIX11
 2 days ago

DOWNTOWN, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police launched a search Tuesday for a man who threw a chair into the front door of a Brooklyn business and then stabbed a woman he knew multiple times, according to the NYPD.

Rakien Figueroa broke into the business on Adams Street around 8 a.m., police said. He stabbed the woman, 39, all over her body before leaving the business, according to the NYPD. The victim was taken to a hospital and was described by police as stable.

Figueroa remained on the loose, as of Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM , or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Comments / 29

Danielle Tarulli
1d ago

thats him in both pics one is a mug shot from years ago. I dated him before my current boyfriend boy did I dodge a bullet

Reply(4)
12
spring right
1d ago

They need to get him quickly so sick, cowardly act, Some people can not take rejection,smh

Reply(1)
11
Saphire P.
1d ago

So many Cowards in males! And So many females stay in abusive relationships until they are killed! When a man raises his voice to me, that's a sign I don't like because I'll raise my voice back so it escalates to worst! I'm allergic to drama relationships so I remove myself instantly!!

Reply
3
 

PIX11

Armed crew robs customers at an internet cafe in Brooklyn: police

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Two armed men and their accomplices brazenly robbed several customers at an internet cafe in Brooklyn early Wednesday, according to police and surveillance video. The four thieves took $200 from the register and stole five customers’ cellphones at the cafe on 59th Street in Sunset Park at around 2 a.m., […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

Broad daylight Bronx drive-by shooting turns into street gunfight

NEW YORK, NY – A gunfight erupted in the streets of the Bronx on Sunday when the intended target of a drive-by shooter returned fire. The shooting took place at the intersection of West 169th Street and Shakespeare Avenue at around 2:25 pm. According to police, a passenger in a dark-colored Toyota sedan fired shots from the rear passenger window. Another man who was in the street at the time of the shooting pulled a gun and began firing at the car. The vehicle fled the scene and the suspect who returned fire also fled the scene. Now, police are The post Broad daylight Bronx drive-by shooting turns into street gunfight appeared first on Shore News Network.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Stealing shoes after a fight is a trophy in Manhattan

HAMILTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — Three suspects seen in this NYPD-issued photo are all wanted for a brutal beating and robbery, according to police. The victim is a 16-year-old boy, and his attackers left him unconscious on the sidewalk and then stole his Jordan sneakers, NYPD said. Nina heard about the Saturday night assault in […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Man with head trauma found dead in his Brooklyn apartment: NYPD

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A Brooklyn man was found dead in his bed Wednesday and his death has been deemed a homicide, police said. James Hudley, 53, was unconscious and lying face down on a bed when cops found him in his Hinsdale Street home at around 11:15 a.m., according to the NYPD. Hudley had apparently […]
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

Chair-Thrower Stabs Woman at Downtown Brooklyn Restaurant: Cops

A man allegedly used a chair to smash his way into a downtown Brooklyn restaurant where his 39-year-old ex-girlfriend works, then stabbed her repeatedly before fleeing the scene a day ago, authorities say. The frenzied attack at Cava, on Adams Street, happened in broad daylight, just before 8 a.m. Tuesday.
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

Brooklyn man shot multiple times, killed

NEW YORK, NY – A Brooklyn man was shot and killed Thursday night in the area of East 56th Street and Church Avenue. The shooting was reported at around 9:30 pm when 911 received a call of a shooting. When police arrived, they found 36-year-old Philson Andrews with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso and right arm. He was transported by EMS to NYC Health & Hospitals/ Kings County, where he was pronounced deceased. No arrests have been made, and no suspects have been identified. The post Brooklyn man shot multiple times, killed appeared first on Shore News Network.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg offers sweetheart plea deal to suspect in brutal anti-Semitic attack

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office is offering a sweetheart plea deal to a suspect charged in the brutal anti-Semitic beating of a Jewish man in Midtown, prosecutors confirmed. Waseem Awawdeh — who defiantly said “I would do it again” after his arrest in the cowardly assault on Joseph Borgen near a pro-Israel rally — has received a six-month plea deal offer from the controversial prosecutor. That would be a slap on the wrist compared to the up to seven years he would face if convicted of the charges, including attempted assault as a hate crime, at trial. Awawdeh, 24, was part of a gang of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: 4 suspects sold undercover NYPD officers 50 guns in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - Four suspects have been charged with trafficking more than 50 guns in Brooklyn - some sold steps from churches and schools. The feds say the suspects were part of a major gun trafficking ring in Brooklyn. A NYCHA development in the Canarsi section of Brooklyn was quiet Wednesday, but according to prosecutors it was the favorite marketplace of a local gun trafficking gang that sold guns and drugs to undercover cops. "The defendants sold the NYPD undercover officer over 50 guns," said Brooklyn U.S. attorney Breon Peace. Prosecutors said two of the defendants bought the guns in Virginia. They were then...
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

Man arrested for three rapes in New York City including two children

NEW YORK, NY – 27-year-old Andres Portilla of Queens has been charged with three accounts of rape and a host of other related charges in connection with three known incidents that occurred dating back to September. Portilla’s first victim was a 15-year-old girl who was raped in the area of 85th Street and 31st Avenue in Jackson Heights. On December 16, Portilla was identified as the suspect in an attack on a second 15-year-old girl near a playground in the area of Yellowstone Boulevard and 62nd Avenue. She was also raped. The third known attack occurred on New Year’s Day The post Man arrested for three rapes in New York City including two children appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Second suspect arrested for murder of 32-year-old New York City man

NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department had previously arrested and charged Garry Bowen, 27, for the December 6, 2020 murder of 32-year-old Alex Neal. On Wednesday, detectives with the NYPD’s 32nd Precinct announced a second arrest in the shooting. 28-year-old Rahmel Hurt was also charged with murder. According to police, at the time, Neal was shot in front of 2175 7th Avenue in Harlem. When police arrived, he was unresponsive, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to NYC Health and Hospitals / Harlem where he was pronounced dead. The post Second suspect arrested for murder of 32-year-old New York City man appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
