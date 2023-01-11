Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Champaign County Sheriff says he will enforce assault weapon ban
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — With dozens of sheriffs speaking out against the controversial assault weapons ban, at least one central Illinois sheriff said his department will enforce it. Champaign County Sheriff Dustin Heuerman said he won’t weigh in on the constitutionality of a law. “We will always follow the law until if and when a […]
wglt.org
Bloomington man sentenced for machine gun device
A federal judge in Peoria has sentenced a 22-year-old Bloomington man to just under three years in prison for having a "switch" that turned a Glock pistol into a fully automatic weapon. Hospital staff in Bloomington found the conversion device after Javares Hudson went to the emergency room when he...
Central Illinois Proud
Bloomington man spits out illegal gun mod, gets federal prison
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– A Bloomington man has been sentenced to 33 months for possessing a Glock “switch”, an aftermarket attachment that converts handguns into fully automatic machine guns. According to a DOJ press release, 22-year-old Javares Hudson of the 600 block of W. Monroe St., will also...
Central Illinois Proud
Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias visits Bloomington in first week of office
Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias visits Bloomington in first week of office. Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias visits Bloomington …. Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias visits Bloomington in first week of office. Unit 5 Follow-Up @10. 8th annual 365 breakfast fundraiser for Peoria Public …. 8th annual 365 breakfast fundraiser...
Caulkins blasts latest lawmaker pay raises, stresses job should be about public service
(The Center Square) – Illinois state Rep. Dan Caulkins, R-Decatur, says he has no intention of cashing in on the 18% pay raise state lawmakers gave themselves as part of the state’s new $1.7 billion spending plan. “The optics of this are bad and the reality of it is even worse,” Caulkins told The Center Square. “I’m embarrassed by it, and have no desire to benefit from it.” Instead, just...
wglt.org
50+ gunfire incidents in Bloomington-Normal recorded in 2022
There were at least 53 gunfire incidents in Bloomington-Normal in 2022, including five people who were killed and another 12 who were injured, according to police tallies and WGLT reporting. That’s the most shooting incidents in at least four years. 2018 remains the worst year for gun violence in Bloomington-Normal...
Central Illinois Proud
WATCH: Rep. Mark Luft thanked in Illinois House
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Local Illinois State Rep. Mark Luft (R-Pekin) was thanked for his service to Illinois on the House floor Tuesday. As part of the 102nd general assembly’s House Resolution 1065, Rep. Ryan Spain (R-Peoria) thanked Luft for his service to his district and all of Illinois.
wmay.com
Buscher Wants Tighter Controls On Forgiving City Debt
A candidate for Springfield mayor wants to require City Council approval before debts to the city can be forgiven. City Treasurer Misty Buscher’s proposal would require aldermen to sign off before any debt of $10,000 or more could be forgiven. Buscher says as treasurer, she has seen debts as large as $240,000 being wiped off the books, and says the practice is unfair to taxpayers.
wsiu.org
Terri Bryant named to the Illinois Senate leadership team
As the 103rd General Assembly begins its work in Springfield, State Senator Terri Bryant of Murphysboro has been named the Assistant Republican Leader for the Illinois Senate Republican Caucus. She says one of her jobs will be to try to half what she calls "super liberal" legislation. "As my mentor...
Several longtime lawmakers leaving Springfield
The 103rd General Assembly is sworn in today, but the bigger story might be who's leaving. Why it matters: Retirements and elections are driving the departure of several longtime important lawmakers, including:. Jim Durkin: The Republican had already stepped down as House minority leader after the November election. But right...
Crime Stoppers looking to solve Springfield battery, robbery
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help in their attempt to assist Springfield Police in solving an aggravated battery and robbery that happened last week. The crime happened near 11th Street and South Grand Avenue around 2:13 a.m. on Jan. 7. Officials said the victim was approached by […]
wlds.com
Two LifeStar EMS Workers Arrested For First-Degree Murder in Springfield Patient’s Death
Two LifeStar EMS workers in Springfield have been charged with first-degree murder of a person in their care. In a press conference today, Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright said that 35 year old Earl L. Moore was in the care of two Lifestar EMS workers after they were called to a home in Springfield last month. 50 year old Peter Cadigan and 44 year old Peggy J. Finley have each been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in Moore’s death. The citations for Finley and Cadigan were filed by the Illinois State Police.
foxillinois.com
Man robbed in Springfield near 11th and South Grand
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Sangamon County Crime Stoppers is seeking information from the public about an aggravated battery, robbery, and theft that occurred near 11th and South Grand. The Springfield Police Department says around 2:13 a.m. on Jan. 7, the victim m was walking when they were approached by...
rockrivercurrent.com
From red-light cameras to pension relief: Here are 10 ways Rockford wants help from Springfield in ’23
ROCKFORD — City Council members want Rockford to have the authority to decide for itself whether to install red-light cameras. They also want more funding from the state for police training, lead line replacement and for Goodwill’s Excel Center, a tuition-free adult charter school. Those requests are part...
taylorvilledailynews.com
Decatur Man Arrested For Taylorville Break-In
A Decatur man was arrested in Charleston after a Taylorville break-in. On January 8th, 2023 at 4:36 AM, police received a call from a citizen that someone was pounding on their door when they heard a crashing noise. Taylorville Police responded to a house on the 1300 block of Market Street. Officers noticed that the door had been kicked in. Police secured the residence and saw the garage door was open.
Central Illinois Proud
UPDATE– Creve Coeur bequested life-saving Narcan
CREVE COEUR, Ill. (WMBD)– Creve Coeur is feeling the effects of the opiate crisis hard as it has been adapting to a surge of overdoses. According to the Creve Coeur Fire Dept. Facebook, they have administered 80 mg of Narcan in 60 hours to prevent death from opiate overdose. For reference, a single dose of Narcan is between 2-4 mg.
25newsnow.com
Bloomington Police sergeants and lieutenants get higher pay under new union contract
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Bloomington Police sergeants and lieutenants will receive pay raises, and they’ll have to submit to random drug and alcohol testing each year under terms of a new, four-year union contract. The deal approved unanimously Monday night by the Bloomington City Council calls for the...
WAND TV
Springfield crews called to hazmat fire at Solomon Color
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield firefighters were called out for a hazmat fire at Solomon Color Thursday morning. The Springfield Fire Department responded to Solomon Color at 4050 Color Plant Rd. around 7:30 a.m. for an automatic alarm. Crews found a small fire that was put out by the sprinkler...
One of the 10 Best Bowls of Chili in the US is in Illinois
The restaurant that made the list is located in central Illinois and has been around for over 75 years, and they are famously known for its delicious bowls of chili. A website called thedailymeal.com created a list called These 25 Restaurants Serve The Best Chili in America, and The Chili Parlor in Springfield, Illinois ranks 8th on the list. What makes the chili at The Chili Parlor one of the ten best chilis in the USA? On the site they say...
wlds.com
Car Goes Into a Home on Hazlett Road West of Springfield
Emergency crews responded to a building strike at a residence on the northwest side of Springfield last night. WICS Newschannel 20 reports that shortly after 10:30 a vehicle was driven into an occupied home in the 2000 block of Hazlett Road about a mile west of Springfield, in between the city and Bradfordton just off Old Jacksonville Road.
Comments / 1