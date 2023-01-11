The City of Scott puts on one of the best and biggest Mardi Gras parades in all of Acadiana, but if you're planning to attend this year, you should be aware of a major change. The organizers of the parade have announced that the parade route will undergo some significant changes in 2023. For one, it's basically changing directions entirely. (More on that in a bit.)

SCOTT, LA ・ 4 DAYS AGO