Lafayette, LA

Talk Radio 960am

Vehicle Crashes into Back Patio of a Home in Broussard

Authorities are on the scene of an accident in Broussard and eyewitnesses tell us that a vehicle has allegedly crashed into the back of a home. A photo sent to us by a listener backs up numerous reports we received around 8 a.m. Thursday morning (Jan. 12) about a crash involving a vehicle that reportedly came to a halt on the back patio of a Broussard home.
BROUSSARD, LA
Talk Radio 960am

Woman Found Dead in Duson

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - A woman is dead and detectives with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office are trying to figure out who killed her. Around 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, deputies were called out to the 200 block of Stagecoach Lane in Duson. Authorities were told there was an...
DUSON, LA
Talk Radio 960am

Man With Large Gun Allegedly Robs Lafayette Business

Lafayette Crime Stoppers needs your help in identifying the person they say robbed a Lafayette business. According to a Facebook post by Crime Stoppers, "On December 29, 2022 at approximately 11:00 pm the Lafayette Police Department responded to an armed robbery in the 900 block of Ambassador Caffery Pkwy, where a local business was robbed at gunpoint."
LAFAYETTE, LA
Talk Radio 960am

Youngsville Man Arrested in St. Landry Parish with More Than $22,000 Worth of Meth

ST. LANDRY PARISH (KPEL News) - A Youngsville man with more than $20,000 worth of methamphetamines was arrested along I-49 in St. Landry Parish. On December 14, 2022, Johnathan Bourque, 35, of Youngsville was pulled over on I-49 while the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office was conducting criminal patrol, according to Sheriff Bobby Guidroz. Bourque was driving a white GMC Yukon when he was pulled over.
YOUNGSVILLE, LA
Talk Radio 960am

Two People Safely Evacuated After Kitchen Fire in Scott Apartment

SCOTT, La. (KPEL News) - A two-story four-plex had to be evacuated after one of the apartments in the building caught fire on Wednesday morning. According to the Scott Fire Department, around 9:30 a.m., responders were called out on a commercial fire at Marigny Circle in Scott. First arrivals noticed smoke coming from the building and investigated. What they found was a heavy fire in the kitchen/living room area of the apartment of a downstairs unit.
SCOTT, LA
Talk Radio 960am

2023 Scott Mardi Gras Parade Route Undergoes Major Changes

The City of Scott puts on one of the best and biggest Mardi Gras parades in all of Acadiana, but if you're planning to attend this year, you should be aware of a major change. The organizers of the parade have announced that the parade route will undergo some significant changes in 2023. For one, it's basically changing directions entirely. (More on that in a bit.)
SCOTT, LA
Talk Radio 960am

That Time the UL Pride of Acadiana Marching Band Introduced Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson at the Cajundome

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - February 18, 2013 was one of the coolest nights in the history of the Cajundome!. An arena that has seen so many exciting Ragin' Cajuns and Top 28 High School basketball games - as well as other sporting events - was rockin' that night as WWE Raw was in town and so was Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson! He had just won the WWE Championship the night before against another all-time great WWE performer John Cena and he was ready to celebrate with the Cajun community in Lafayette.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Talk 960AM has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

