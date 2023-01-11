Read full article on original website
Vehicle Crashes into Back Patio of a Home in Broussard
Authorities are on the scene of an accident in Broussard and eyewitnesses tell us that a vehicle has allegedly crashed into the back of a home. A photo sent to us by a listener backs up numerous reports we received around 8 a.m. Thursday morning (Jan. 12) about a crash involving a vehicle that reportedly came to a halt on the back patio of a Broussard home.
Washington Man Dies Following Dump Truck Crash Under Interstate 10 Overpass
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - At the beginning of 2023, an 18-wheeler hauling an excavator caused Interstate 10 at its overpass over Interstate 49 to be shut down as it damaged the overpass. Louisiana DOTD officials have announced a repair plan to fix it. Fortunately, the driver wasn't killed or...
4 Arrested After Deputies Intercept Package Containing Meth Bound for St. Martin Parish Jail
ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KPEL News) - Four people have been arrested after two women took a care package to two men in St. Martinville. The problem? The care package was methamphetamine and other narcotics, and the men are inmates. Bridget Victoriano, 60, of Henderson, and Joelee Myers, 29, of Cecilia...
Franklin Police Respond to Vehicle Crash in Cemetery, Multiple Graves Reportedly Destroyed
Authorities in Franklin are currently on the scene of a vehicle crash that reportedly destroyed multiple graves, according to eyewitnesses. A Facebook update from KWBJ TV 22 confirmed that Sterling Road in Franklin is currently closed to traffic in the curve at the cemetery as investigators look into the incident.
Woman Found Dead in Duson
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - A woman is dead and detectives with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office are trying to figure out who killed her. Around 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, deputies were called out to the 200 block of Stagecoach Lane in Duson. Authorities were told there was an...
St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Rayne, La. Is Called the ‘Wrong Way Cemetery’—Why?
At first glance, you probably don't notice anything unusual about St. Joseph's Cemetery in Rayne, Louisiana but there is something strange about this Louisiana cemetery that makes it one of a kind. To symbolize the beginning and end of life, most cemeteries in the United States face East-West aligning with...
Man Arrested at Gym in Lafayette After Assaulting Female and Police Officer
Lafayette Police have arrested a man after he allegedly punched a female in a gym and then allegedly assaulted a police officer. Police responded to a disturbance early Tuesday morning at Planet Fitness located at 3500 Ambassador Caffery after a man reportedly walked into the gym and demanded the phone from a female inside the facility.
Tragedy after Bicyclist Killed While Riding Down a Road Near Gueydan
A 60-year-old man riding his bicycle at around 7 o'clock Monday night was struck and killed. Officials with Louisiana State Police were called out to investigate the fatal crash that happened on Louisiana Highway 717 near Ellie Benoit Road. Troop I State Police Spokesman Trooper Thomas Gossen says the bicyclist...
Man With Large Gun Allegedly Robs Lafayette Business
Lafayette Crime Stoppers needs your help in identifying the person they say robbed a Lafayette business. According to a Facebook post by Crime Stoppers, "On December 29, 2022 at approximately 11:00 pm the Lafayette Police Department responded to an armed robbery in the 900 block of Ambassador Caffery Pkwy, where a local business was robbed at gunpoint."
Youngsville Police Respond to Body Found on East Milton Avenue
YOUNGSVILLE, La, (KPEL News) - Law enforcement are currently on the scene in Youngsville after the discovery of a body on East Milton Avenue. The Youngsville Police Department is investigating, according to KLFY. The victim's identity has yet to be released, as the family has not yet been notified, according...
Old Dat Dog Building Getting New Tenant + New Discount Store Opening Soon in Lafayette
It's a seemingly never-ending cycle keeping up with the changes in the Lafayette business landscape. But we have information on two new tenants coming to the Hub City. First, we'll start downtown with the former Dat Dog building on the corner of Jefferson St and E Cypress St. The business...
Youngsville Man Arrested in St. Landry Parish with More Than $22,000 Worth of Meth
ST. LANDRY PARISH (KPEL News) - A Youngsville man with more than $20,000 worth of methamphetamines was arrested along I-49 in St. Landry Parish. On December 14, 2022, Johnathan Bourque, 35, of Youngsville was pulled over on I-49 while the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office was conducting criminal patrol, according to Sheriff Bobby Guidroz. Bourque was driving a white GMC Yukon when he was pulled over.
Two People Safely Evacuated After Kitchen Fire in Scott Apartment
SCOTT, La. (KPEL News) - A two-story four-plex had to be evacuated after one of the apartments in the building caught fire on Wednesday morning. According to the Scott Fire Department, around 9:30 a.m., responders were called out on a commercial fire at Marigny Circle in Scott. First arrivals noticed smoke coming from the building and investigated. What they found was a heavy fire in the kitchen/living room area of the apartment of a downstairs unit.
2023 Scott Mardi Gras Parade Route Undergoes Major Changes
The City of Scott puts on one of the best and biggest Mardi Gras parades in all of Acadiana, but if you're planning to attend this year, you should be aware of a major change. The organizers of the parade have announced that the parade route will undergo some significant changes in 2023. For one, it's basically changing directions entirely. (More on that in a bit.)
Multi-Million-Dollar Kumho Tires Distribution Center Coming to St. Mary Parish
Franklin, La is starting 2023 off in a positive way. The new year has Kumho Tires opening a massive 350,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution center in St. Mary Parish. According to bizneworleans.com the Board of directors for Kumho Tires Inc "has approved an agreement with Melis Group LLC" to open a new warehouse and distribution center in Franklin, La.
Traffic Closures Scheduled for Interstate 10 from Lafayette to Louisiana-Texas Border
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - There are some daytime and nighttime traffic closures scheduled to happen along I-10 from Lafayette to the Louisiana-Texas border - one set of closures will happen over the weekend and the other set will begin Monday and last through the month of June. Daytime Lane...
Louisiana Mega Millions Winners – Points of Purchase Confirmed
The Mega Millions multi-state lottery game has once again produced big-money winners in the state of Louisiana. Earlier drawings this month have produced winners in Eunice, New Orleans, Slidell, and other municipalities, large and small across The Bayou State. And while the Mega Millions jackpot of $1.35 billion dollars (estimated)...
Three Men Cited For Illegal Hunting Activity in Iberia Parish
Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement division have cited three men for illegal hunting activities that were alleged to have taken place in Iberia Parish. The crime in question involves hunting migratory game birds over a baited area. According to Louisiana law, it is illegal to...
Lafayette Mom Removed from Library Board Meeting Sparks Backlash
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Tensions were once again high at a library board meeting in Lafayette after a local mother who was critical of the board was made to leave by Lafayette Parish Sheriff's deputies. The woman, who was identified on social media as Melanie Brevis, spoke out strongly...
That Time the UL Pride of Acadiana Marching Band Introduced Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson at the Cajundome
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - February 18, 2013 was one of the coolest nights in the history of the Cajundome!. An arena that has seen so many exciting Ragin' Cajuns and Top 28 High School basketball games - as well as other sporting events - was rockin' that night as WWE Raw was in town and so was Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson! He had just won the WWE Championship the night before against another all-time great WWE performer John Cena and he was ready to celebrate with the Cajun community in Lafayette.
