NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Vote Thursday Would Incentivize TX Power Providers, Power Companies to Avoid Blackouts
The Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUC) is set to vote Thursday on a proposal that is meant to help ensure reliability with the state’s power grid. The measure would also all but guarantee that millions of Texans would see an increase on their electric bill. Governor Greg Abbott...
Comptroller Glenn Hegar Releases Texas Broadband Development Map Identifying Areas Eligible for Funding
(AUSTIN) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced today the release of the Texas Broadband Development Map, which uses data collected from internet service providers (ISPs) to show the availability of various types of high-speed internet access across Texas. The process for creating the map follows the process used by...
CBS Austin
Stakeholders divided in how to spend Texas' record $32.7 billion surplus
AUSTIN, Texas — Following the Texas Comptroller's announcement of an unprecedented $32.7 billion in budget surplus, advocates are already laying early claims on how to spend it. Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts Glenn Hegar made the announcement of a record $188.2 billion in revenue on Monday, warning lawmakers not...
marfapublicradio.org
Natural gas company considering new West Texas-Mexico pipeline
Tulsa-based pipeline company ONEOK is considering building a major new natural gas line through parts of West Texas, designed to export gas from the region to Mexico and then to markets around the world. The company in December announced tentative plans for what it has dubbed the Saguaro Connector Pipeline...
news4sanantonio.com
Popular home feature leads to skyrocketing natural gas bill
SAN ANTONIO – The News 4 Trouble Shooters are keeping a commitment they made after the Texas power crisis nearly two years ago: they’re keeping a close eye on your power bills. A viewer like you at home asked the Trouble Shooters for help after his natural gas...
Gov. Newsom is spreading "disinformation" about Texas. The facts show this isn't true
California Gov. Newsom has stated previously that Texas has high taxes than California. It's a point often made by critics of Texas. However, according to former California legislator and Texas Public Policy Foundation’s Chief National Initiatives Officer, Chuck DeVore, “nothing could be further from the truth.”
easttexasradio.com
Comptroller Sending Out $1.07 Billion
Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced he would send cities, counties, transit systems, and special purpose districts $1.07 billion in local sales tax allocations for January, 7.6 percent more than in January 2022. Texas bases these allocations on sales made in November by businesses reporting monthly tax. Counties compared to 2022...
insideevs.com
Tesla Starts Hiring For Its Lithium Refinery In Texas: Here’s What Jobs Are Available
Tesla produced a record number of vehicles in the fourth quarter of 2022 and closed the year with a massive, 44-percent increase in global electric car manufacturing. So it makes sense for the American EV maker to vertically integrate more of the steps required to make a final product, which will eventually lead to lower costs.
Casinos could get the approval to operate in Texas. Woud you like to see this happen?
Last year Sen. Carol Alvarado, D-Houston, filed Senate Joint Resolution 17, a constitutional amendment to be considered during the 88th Texas legislative session, which, if approved, would allow Texans to vote on the legalization of gambling next November.
KSAT 12
Texas House speaker addresses prospects of anti-LGBTQ bills, gun legislation and casinos
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan said Thursday a select committee he formed in 2021 will address a number of social issues that conservatives are pushing this legislative session.
kjas.com
My five cents..... by Texas State Senator Robert Nichols
I hope you all had a very Merry Christmas and a safe and happy New Year. The new year brings a new legislative session, so I'll be spending time in Austin working on your behalf over the next 140 days. Here are five things happening around your state:. 1. Legislature...
Texas Republicans Look to Usurp Power of Local Prosecutors Who Don’t Pursue Their Voter Fraud Agenda
Under new legislation proposed in Texas, the state’s Republican attorney general could send prosecutors from neighboring counties to investigate suspected cases of voter fraud in the state’s large Democratic counties. The bill is one of at least nine filed in Texas since the November midterm elections that would...
Texas small business owners hope lawmakers will give them a break on property taxes
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Homeowners aren't the only ones pushing Texas lawmakers to give them a break on their property taxes.So are small business owners like Andy Ellard, owner and general manager of Manda Machine Company.The West Dallas business has been family-owned for three generations. Ellard said, "It's just a regressive tax."The company keeps about $100,000 worth of metal in its inventory. "I couldn't make anything and sell anything if I didn't have this inventory to start with. We use these metals to make the parts then sell to the customer." Like other businesses, Manda Machine pays property tax on its inventory and on...
TWC Lowers Taxes for Texas Employers in 2023
AUSTIN – Today, the Texas Workforce Commission ( TWC ) announced the average unemployment insurance (. ) tax rate for all employers will be 1.16% for calendar year (. ) 2023. Last year, the average tax rate was 1.35%. The minimum tax rate is paid by more than 370,000...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Consumers in Houston and across Texas may experience sticker shock after opening their gas bills this month
Gas bills are shockingly high this month, but not because of anything consumers may have done differently in December. There are two main reasons for the higher-than-normal gas bill prices, according to Ed Hirs, an energy fellow at the University of Houston. To start, local gas companies like Center Point...
KVUE
Texas House adopts new rules, including amendment regarding absences
AUSTIN, Texas — Wednesday marked the second day of the 88th Texas legislative session, on which the House adopted its rules package, or HR 4. A lot of the rules are standard procedural measures, but one amendment added to the rules seems to target something Democratic lawmakers did during the last session.
thekatynews.com
Homeowners Have Payment Options For Property Taxes On Appreciating Home Values
Texas homeowners may postpone paying the currently delinquent property taxes due on the appreciating value of their homes by taking advantage of a payment option called “residence homestead tax deferral” and filing a tax deferral affidavit at the Harris Central Appraisal District. This tax relief allows homeowners to...
electrek.co
Tesla secures new 1 million sq ft building in Texas
Tesla has secured a new 1 million square foot building near Brookshire, Texas. It’s not known what it’s for yet, but there’s a rumor that it is for battery storage. Since launching its Gigafactory Texas effort in Austin two years ago and then moving its headquarters at the same location, Tesla has rapidly expanded in the state and has very much become a “Texas company.”
Texas superintendents hoping state's budget surplus will be allocated to school districts
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Dr. Christie Whitbeck is the superintendent for Texas' 8th largest school district. After spending decades in education, the Fort Bend ISD superintendent said she has never seen a more robust Texas Legislature surplus. "Never have we entered a legislative session with this amount of...
KOAT 7
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham proposes $750 tax rebate
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The governor's budget is $9.4 billion and she wants $1 billion to go right back to New Mexicans. This is something House Republicans are on board with. “This is the taxpayers' money. Right? And I think taxpayers have and families have a better idea of how to spend that money than the government,” Rep. Jason Harper from Sandoval County said.
