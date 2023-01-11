ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

CBS Austin

Stakeholders divided in how to spend Texas' record $32.7 billion surplus

AUSTIN, Texas — Following the Texas Comptroller's announcement of an unprecedented $32.7 billion in budget surplus, advocates are already laying early claims on how to spend it. Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts Glenn Hegar made the announcement of a record $188.2 billion in revenue on Monday, warning lawmakers not...
marfapublicradio.org

Natural gas company considering new West Texas-Mexico pipeline

Tulsa-based pipeline company ONEOK is considering building a major new natural gas line through parts of West Texas, designed to export gas from the region to Mexico and then to markets around the world. The company in December announced tentative plans for what it has dubbed the Saguaro Connector Pipeline...
HUDSPETH COUNTY, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Popular home feature leads to skyrocketing natural gas bill

SAN ANTONIO – The News 4 Trouble Shooters are keeping a commitment they made after the Texas power crisis nearly two years ago: they’re keeping a close eye on your power bills. A viewer like you at home asked the Trouble Shooters for help after his natural gas...
easttexasradio.com

Comptroller Sending Out $1.07 Billion

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced he would send cities, counties, transit systems, and special purpose districts $1.07 billion in local sales tax allocations for January, 7.6 percent more than in January 2022. Texas bases these allocations on sales made in November by businesses reporting monthly tax. Counties compared to 2022...
kjas.com

My five cents..... by Texas State Senator Robert Nichols

I hope you all had a very Merry Christmas and a safe and happy New Year. The new year brings a new legislative session, so I'll be spending time in Austin working on your behalf over the next 140 days. Here are five things happening around your state:. 1. Legislature...
CBS DFW

Texas small business owners hope lawmakers will give them a break on property taxes

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Homeowners aren't the only ones pushing Texas lawmakers to give them a break on their property taxes.So are small business owners like Andy Ellard, owner and general manager of Manda Machine Company.The West Dallas business has been family-owned for three generations. Ellard said, "It's just a regressive tax."The company keeps about $100,000 worth of metal in its inventory. "I couldn't make anything and sell anything if I didn't have this inventory to start with. We use these metals to make the parts then sell to the customer." Like other businesses, Manda Machine pays property tax on its inventory and on...
Focus Daily News

TWC Lowers Taxes for Texas Employers in 2023

AUSTIN – Today, the Texas Workforce Commission ( TWC ) announced the average unemployment insurance (. ) tax rate for all employers will be 1.16% for calendar year (. ) 2023. Last year, the average tax rate was 1.35%. The minimum tax rate is paid by more than 370,000...
KVUE

Texas House adopts new rules, including amendment regarding absences

AUSTIN, Texas — Wednesday marked the second day of the 88th Texas legislative session, on which the House adopted its rules package, or HR 4. A lot of the rules are standard procedural measures, but one amendment added to the rules seems to target something Democratic lawmakers did during the last session.
thekatynews.com

Homeowners Have Payment Options For Property Taxes On Appreciating Home Values

Texas homeowners may postpone paying the currently delinquent property taxes due on the appreciating value of their homes by taking advantage of a payment option called “residence homestead tax deferral” and filing a tax deferral affidavit at the Harris Central Appraisal District. This tax relief allows homeowners to...
electrek.co

Tesla secures new 1 million sq ft building in Texas

Tesla has secured a new 1 million square foot building near Brookshire, Texas. It’s not known what it’s for yet, but there’s a rumor that it is for battery storage. Since launching its Gigafactory Texas effort in Austin two years ago and then moving its headquarters at the same location, Tesla has rapidly expanded in the state and has very much become a “Texas company.”
BROOKSHIRE, TX
KOAT 7

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham proposes $750 tax rebate

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The governor's budget is $9.4 billion and she wants $1 billion to go right back to New Mexicans. This is something House Republicans are on board with. “This is the taxpayers' money. Right? And I think taxpayers have and families have a better idea of how to spend that money than the government,” Rep. Jason Harper from Sandoval County said.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Focus Daily News

Locally owned and operated Focus Daily News is the largest suburban newspaper in Texas. It is the official paper of record for DeSoto, Duncanville, Cedar Hill, Hutchins, Lancaster and Glenn Heights, Texas. The newspaper is dedicated to the southern suburbs of the Dallas/Ft. Worth Metroplex.

 https://www.focusdailynews.com/

