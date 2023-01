COLUMBIA — South Carolina women's basketball begins a week of revenge games with their second consecutive road matchup against coach Kyra Elzy and Kentucky. The Gamecocks (16-0, 4-0 SEC) have a score to settle when they face the Wildcats (8-8, 0-4) in Lexington on Thursday (7 p.m., SEC Network): Kentucky beat South Carolina 64-62 in the SEC championship game last season, delivering the Gamecocks just their second loss en route to the 2022 national championship. South Carolina holds a narrow 37-35 lead in the all-time series and has won 15 of the last 17 meetings with Kentucky.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 23 HOURS AGO