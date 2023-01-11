ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Griswold, IA

Boys Wrestling Scores and Summary from Monday, January 10th

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GpAvb_0kANaA6M00

Boys Scores

At Griswold

Southwest Iowa 48, Red Oak 18

Southwest Iowa 57, Bedford 12

Southwest Iowa 60, Griswold 18

Red Oak 36, Griswold 18

Red Oak 42, Bedford 12

Griswold 24, Bedford 12

At Missouri Valley

Bishop Heelan 63, Missouri Valley 18

Bishop Heelan 72, Treynor 11

Bishop Heelan 46, West Monona-Whiting 19

West Monona-Whiting 52, Missouri Valley 27

West Monona-Whiting 69, Treynor 12

Missouri Valley 42, Treynor 30

At Mount Ayr

SE Warren/Melcher-Dallas 66, Mount Ayr 6

SE Warren/Melcher-Dallas 54, Audubon 9

Lenox 39, Mount Ayr 6

Lenox 42, Audubon 6

Mount Ayr 24, Audubon 18

At Nodaway Valley

Nodaway Valley/O-M 42, Van Meter 12

Nodaway Valley/O-M 66, Saydel 18

Nodaway Valley/O-M 42, North Polk 33

North Polk 63, Saydel 12

North Polk 48, Van Meter 25

Van Meter 30, Saydel 26

At Perry

Greene County 39, Perry 30

Greene County 54, Coon Rapids-Bayard 15

Perry 60, Coon Rapids-Bayard 18

At Underwood

West Central Valley 47, AHSTW 36

West Central Valley 54, SW Valley 24

West Central Valley 42, Underwood 37

AHSTW 42, Underwood 38

AHSTW 54, SW Valley 27

SW Valley 48, Underwood 30

At Woodbine

Logan-Magnolia 78, Woodbine 3

Logan-Magnolia 54, Westwood 30

Logan-Magnolia 76, CAM 6

Westwood 60, CAM 21

Westwood 60, Woodbine 18

CAM 24, Woodbine 18

Summary

AHSTW

Sawyer Kiesel, Tucker Osbahr, Gatlin Gettler, Dayden Moertl, Kayden Baxter, and Henry Lund all won by fall in a 54-27 win vs SW Valley.

The Vikings beat Underwood 42-38 with pins from Blake Akers and Kolby Weihs.

Tucker Osbahr, Gatlin Gettler, and Henry Lund had pins in a 47-36 loss to West Central Valley.

Audubon

Clay Perry posted an :18 pin in a 24-18 loss to Mount Ayr.

CAM

Owen Hoover won by fall in a 76-6 loss to Logan-Magnolia.

CAM beat Woodbine 24-18 with pins from Gabe Rouse and Owen Hoover.

The Cougars lost 60-21 against Westwood. Tristan Becker, Brian South, and Owen Hoover won by fall. Gabe Rouse won a 9-8 decision.

Griswold

The Tigers went 1-2 at home.

They beat Bedford 24-12 with pins from Ethan Baxter, Isaah Valdivia, and RJ Dishong.

RJ Dishong had a pin in a 36-18 loss to Red Oak.

In a 50-18 loss to Southwest Iowa, RJ Dishong and Isaah Valdivia each won by fall.

Nodaway Valley/O-M

The Wolverines went 3-0 at home with wins against North Polk (42-33), Saydel (66-18), and Van Meter (66-12).

Against North Polk Carmine Shaw, Ashton Honnold, Trenton Warner, Keyin Steeve, and Bradley Gebbie all won by fall.

The Saydel win saw pins from Zackery Gebbie, Carmine Shaw, Brandon Raasch, Charles Rudolf, Ashton Honnold, and Trent Warner.

Carmine Shaw, Colt Slocum, Aidan Kuster, Ashton Honnold, Keyin Steeve, and Zackery Gebbie win by fall against Van Meter.

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Audubon girls pick up first win and now prep for Tri-Center

(Audubon) A 50-42 decision over Missouri Valley on Monday gave the Audubon girls basketball team their first win of the season. The Wheelers got 15 points apiece from Sienna Albertsen and Audrey Jensen. “We probably played our best game offensively. We distributed the ball really well. I thought we passed it much better to the open person who got good looks and they made them. A lot of good things happen in the game of basketball when you are putting the ball through the hoop.”
AUDUBON, IA
Western Iowa Today

AHSTW boys still undefeated heading into 2nd round of WIC competition

(Avoca) The AHSTW boys basketball team improved to 11-0 with Tuesday’s 74-34 win over Riverside. Next up for the Vikings is a trip to 7-2 Underwood on Friday. The Eagles played them tough in the first encounter. AHSTW came out on top 66-55 and head coach GG Harris expects another tough test. “Just as tough or tougher. We have to go to their place and it’s always really tough to play there. They are incredibly athletic, they are well coached, and they get better as the year progresses. We know we are going to get everything from them and some more this time around. They like to mix it up defensively. We know that they can guard really well. Their offense continues to improve.”
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic’s Twelve Three Points Baskets Leads to 74-51 Win over Clarinda in Boy’s Hoops

(Atlantic) Atlantic knocked down 12 three-point shots, and the Trojans topped Clarinda 74-51 in a Hawkeye Ten Conference Boy’s basketball game at Atlantic on Tuesday night. Colton Rasmussen scored 24 points, and Carter Pellett finished the night with 23 points. Rasmussen knocked down six three-point baskets, and Pellett splashed in five from long-range. Jackson McLaren scored eight points, Michael Hotze, five, Kinnick Juhl and Caden Andersen four points, and Nolan Waters and Jayden Proehl finished the game with three.
CLARINDA, IA
Western Iowa Today

Mila Crees Obituary

Newborn Mila Crees, of Harlan, Iowa, passed away January 10, 2023. All services are private. Pauley Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include her parents, Travis and Elle Crees of Harlan, IA; maternal grandparents, Rob and Tami Kloewer of Harlan, IA; paternal grandparents, Dan and Natalie Crees of Harlan, IA; maternal great-grandmothers, Jan Kloewer of Harlan, IA, Marie Pibal of Ankeny,IA, Betty Jo Royal of Harlan, IA; paternal great-grandparents, Dan and Jean Bieker of Harlan, IA, Joan Crees Lauritsen of Harlan, IA, aunts, uncles, other family and many special friends.
HARLAN, IA
Western Iowa Today

Adair County Supervisors Meeting Recap

(Adair Co) The Adair County Board of Supervisors this morning approved the resignation of Kathy Rohrig from the Health Board. The board then approved Ryan Frost as her replacement. In other action, the Supervisors approved 28E agreements with the City of Greenfield for Fuel and salt/sand. Engineer Nick Kauffman presented...
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Bridge on Pella Road in Cass County to open soon

(Cass Co) Cass County Engineer Trent Wolken told the Board of Supervisors this morning that the bridge on Pella Road should open this week. The bridge, about one quarter of a mile east of 765th Street, suffered a partial structural collapse under the weight of a crane in September. Wolken said the beams arrived for the deck last week and he shared pictures of the progress with the board. Wolken said it has cost about $120,000 in labor and materials to replace what fell in. The Supervisors asked Wolken if he has made any progress with the insurance company and Wolken said he is working with MidAmerican Energy.
CASS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Edward Leinen Obituary

Mass of Christian Burial for 73 year old Edward Leinen, of Des Moines, Iowa, will be held Friday, January 13, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary Our Lady of Fatima in Portsmouth, Iowa. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Portsmouth. Visitation is Friday, January 13 from...
DES MOINES, IA
kmaland.com

KMAland superintendent charged with OWI

(Creston) -- The superintendent of the Sidney, South Page and East Mills School Districts faces OWI charges following an arrest over the weekend. According to a Creston Police report published in the Creston News Advertiser, 58-year-old Timothy Hood of Creston was arrested early Sunday morning at the Union County Law Enforcement Center on a charge of OWI, first offense. Police say officers stopped a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado on Highway 34 shortly after 11:30 Saturday evening after it was observed making a right turn from the left turn lane. Contact was made with Hood, whom authorities allege had the odor of alcoholic beverages on his breath, with bloodshot, watery eyes and impaired balance. Hood also allegedly made statements about consuming alcohol that evening. Hood reportedly consented to the HGN test, which he failed, and refused all other field sobriety testing.
CRESTON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Montgomery County man cited for Failure to Yield in Mills County accident

(Glenwood) An accident in Mills County on Saturday resulted in multiple people being injured. The Sheriff’s Office says 67-year-old Leslie Smith, of Red Oak, was driving a 2002 Ford and proceeded from a stopped position in front of 64-year-old Daniel Clark, of Papillion, NE. Clark was westbound in a 2022 Mazda on Bunge Avenue at 10:07 a.m. near 189th Street. Both Clark and a passenger were transported to Mercy Hospital for their injuries.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Walnut Woman Wins $30,000 Prize On Ticket From Husband

(Clive) A Walnut woman won $30,000 on a scratch ticket she received from her husband as a Christmas gift. April Miller, 43, won the big prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Merry Money” scratch game. Her husband, Rory, purchased the ticket at Kum & Go in Walnut and slipped it into his wife’s stocking.
WALNUT, IA
Western Iowa Today

One person transported to the hospital following an accident in Red Oak

(Montgomery Co) An Elliott woman was transported to the hospital following a two-vehicle accident in Red Oak Wednesday afternoon. The Red Oak Police Department says Tammy Glasgo, of Elliott, was driving a 1997 Honda Accord and stopped at the stoplight at Broadway and Cherry Street. Brent Davis was driving a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado and stopped behind the Honda. Davis began to move forward when he noticed the vehicles in the turn lane moving and struck the rear of the Honda while Glasgo was waiting for the green light.
RED OAK, IA
Western Iowa Today

Glenwood Police Report

(Glenwood) The Glenwood Police Department arrested 35-year-old Jessie Harman, of Glenwood, on Friday for Child Endangerment. Bond was set at $2,000 cash or surety. Jose Ibarra Carrillo, 41, of Glenwood, was arrested Sunday for OWI 2nd Offense. Carrillo posted the $2,000 cash or surety bond.
GLENWOOD, IA
northwestmoinfo.com

Clearfield Resident Waives Extradition After Arrest in Harrison County

BETHANY, MO – The Clearfield resident who was wanted in connection with a missing child from Mount Ayr late last week has waived extradition after her arrest in Harrison County. Fifty-four year old Michelle Grady was arrested after Iowa authorities issued an Endangered Person Advisory for 3-year old Fallon...
HARRISON COUNTY, MO
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
21K+
Followers
24K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy