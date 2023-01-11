Boys Wrestling Scores and Summary from Monday, January 10th
Boys Scores
At Griswold
Southwest Iowa 48, Red Oak 18
Southwest Iowa 57, Bedford 12
Southwest Iowa 60, Griswold 18
Red Oak 36, Griswold 18
Red Oak 42, Bedford 12
Griswold 24, Bedford 12
At Missouri Valley
Bishop Heelan 63, Missouri Valley 18
Bishop Heelan 72, Treynor 11
Bishop Heelan 46, West Monona-Whiting 19
West Monona-Whiting 52, Missouri Valley 27
West Monona-Whiting 69, Treynor 12
Missouri Valley 42, Treynor 30
At Mount Ayr
SE Warren/Melcher-Dallas 66, Mount Ayr 6
SE Warren/Melcher-Dallas 54, Audubon 9
Lenox 39, Mount Ayr 6
Lenox 42, Audubon 6
Mount Ayr 24, Audubon 18
At Nodaway Valley
Nodaway Valley/O-M 42, Van Meter 12
Nodaway Valley/O-M 66, Saydel 18
Nodaway Valley/O-M 42, North Polk 33
North Polk 63, Saydel 12
North Polk 48, Van Meter 25
Van Meter 30, Saydel 26
At Perry
Greene County 39, Perry 30
Greene County 54, Coon Rapids-Bayard 15
Perry 60, Coon Rapids-Bayard 18
At Underwood
West Central Valley 47, AHSTW 36
West Central Valley 54, SW Valley 24
West Central Valley 42, Underwood 37
AHSTW 42, Underwood 38
AHSTW 54, SW Valley 27
SW Valley 48, Underwood 30
At Woodbine
Logan-Magnolia 78, Woodbine 3
Logan-Magnolia 54, Westwood 30
Logan-Magnolia 76, CAM 6
Westwood 60, CAM 21
Westwood 60, Woodbine 18
CAM 24, Woodbine 18
Summary
AHSTW
Sawyer Kiesel, Tucker Osbahr, Gatlin Gettler, Dayden Moertl, Kayden Baxter, and Henry Lund all won by fall in a 54-27 win vs SW Valley.
The Vikings beat Underwood 42-38 with pins from Blake Akers and Kolby Weihs.
Tucker Osbahr, Gatlin Gettler, and Henry Lund had pins in a 47-36 loss to West Central Valley.
Audubon
Clay Perry posted an :18 pin in a 24-18 loss to Mount Ayr.
CAM
Owen Hoover won by fall in a 76-6 loss to Logan-Magnolia.
CAM beat Woodbine 24-18 with pins from Gabe Rouse and Owen Hoover.
The Cougars lost 60-21 against Westwood. Tristan Becker, Brian South, and Owen Hoover won by fall. Gabe Rouse won a 9-8 decision.
Griswold
The Tigers went 1-2 at home.
They beat Bedford 24-12 with pins from Ethan Baxter, Isaah Valdivia, and RJ Dishong.
RJ Dishong had a pin in a 36-18 loss to Red Oak.
In a 50-18 loss to Southwest Iowa, RJ Dishong and Isaah Valdivia each won by fall.
Nodaway Valley/O-M
The Wolverines went 3-0 at home with wins against North Polk (42-33), Saydel (66-18), and Van Meter (66-12).
Against North Polk Carmine Shaw, Ashton Honnold, Trenton Warner, Keyin Steeve, and Bradley Gebbie all won by fall.
The Saydel win saw pins from Zackery Gebbie, Carmine Shaw, Brandon Raasch, Charles Rudolf, Ashton Honnold, and Trent Warner.
Carmine Shaw, Colt Slocum, Aidan Kuster, Ashton Honnold, Keyin Steeve, and Zackery Gebbie win by fall against Van Meter.
