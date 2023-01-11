Boys Wrestling Scores and Summary from Monday, January 10th

Boys Scores

At Griswold

Southwest Iowa 48, Red Oak 18

Southwest Iowa 57, Bedford 12

Southwest Iowa 60, Griswold 18

Red Oak 36, Griswold 18

Red Oak 42, Bedford 12

Griswold 24, Bedford 12

At Missouri Valley

Bishop Heelan 63, Missouri Valley 18

Bishop Heelan 72, Treynor 11

Bishop Heelan 46, West Monona-Whiting 19

West Monona-Whiting 52, Missouri Valley 27

West Monona-Whiting 69, Treynor 12

Missouri Valley 42, Treynor 30

At Mount Ayr

SE Warren/Melcher-Dallas 66, Mount Ayr 6

SE Warren/Melcher-Dallas 54, Audubon 9

Lenox 39, Mount Ayr 6

Lenox 42, Audubon 6

Mount Ayr 24, Audubon 18

At Nodaway Valley

Nodaway Valley/O-M 42, Van Meter 12

Nodaway Valley/O-M 66, Saydel 18

Nodaway Valley/O-M 42, North Polk 33

North Polk 63, Saydel 12

North Polk 48, Van Meter 25

Van Meter 30, Saydel 26

At Perry

Greene County 39, Perry 30

Greene County 54, Coon Rapids-Bayard 15

Perry 60, Coon Rapids-Bayard 18

At Underwood

West Central Valley 47, AHSTW 36

West Central Valley 54, SW Valley 24

West Central Valley 42, Underwood 37

AHSTW 42, Underwood 38

AHSTW 54, SW Valley 27

SW Valley 48, Underwood 30

At Woodbine

Logan-Magnolia 78, Woodbine 3

Logan-Magnolia 54, Westwood 30

Logan-Magnolia 76, CAM 6

Westwood 60, CAM 21

Westwood 60, Woodbine 18

CAM 24, Woodbine 18

Summary

AHSTW

Sawyer Kiesel, Tucker Osbahr, Gatlin Gettler, Dayden Moertl, Kayden Baxter, and Henry Lund all won by fall in a 54-27 win vs SW Valley.

The Vikings beat Underwood 42-38 with pins from Blake Akers and Kolby Weihs.

Tucker Osbahr, Gatlin Gettler, and Henry Lund had pins in a 47-36 loss to West Central Valley.

Audubon

Clay Perry posted an :18 pin in a 24-18 loss to Mount Ayr.

CAM

Owen Hoover won by fall in a 76-6 loss to Logan-Magnolia.

CAM beat Woodbine 24-18 with pins from Gabe Rouse and Owen Hoover.

The Cougars lost 60-21 against Westwood. Tristan Becker, Brian South, and Owen Hoover won by fall. Gabe Rouse won a 9-8 decision.

Griswold

The Tigers went 1-2 at home.

They beat Bedford 24-12 with pins from Ethan Baxter, Isaah Valdivia, and RJ Dishong.

RJ Dishong had a pin in a 36-18 loss to Red Oak.

In a 50-18 loss to Southwest Iowa, RJ Dishong and Isaah Valdivia each won by fall.

Nodaway Valley/O-M

The Wolverines went 3-0 at home with wins against North Polk (42-33), Saydel (66-18), and Van Meter (66-12).

Against North Polk Carmine Shaw, Ashton Honnold, Trenton Warner, Keyin Steeve, and Bradley Gebbie all won by fall.

The Saydel win saw pins from Zackery Gebbie, Carmine Shaw, Brandon Raasch, Charles Rudolf, Ashton Honnold, and Trent Warner.

Carmine Shaw, Colt Slocum, Aidan Kuster, Ashton Honnold, Keyin Steeve, and Zackery Gebbie win by fall against Van Meter.