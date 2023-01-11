Read full article on original website
ktalnews.com
Man accused of shooting Houston-area teacher found in Louisiana, police said
SUGAR LAND, Texas (KIAH) — A man suspected of killing a Houston-area teacher last weekend has been arrested in Louisiana, police said. Sugar Land police said Charvas Thompson of Houston was arrested in Shreveport, La., by the Western District of Louisiana Violent Offenders Task Force on Wednesday. They expect Thompson to be transported to the Fort Bend County Jail.
Shreveport Multiple Felon Arrested in Fatal Hit-And-Run
On Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at approximately 06:30 p.m., Shreveport Police patrol officers attempted to stop a 2006 Hyundai sedan at the 3132 eastbound Walker Road exit. As the officer activated lights and sirens to signal for the driver to pull over, the vehicle accelerated rapidly, running a red light at the Walker Road intersection. The vehicle struck a 2017 Chevy Malibu that was legally crossing the intersection.
KTBS
Shreveport man convicted of 2 counts of manslaughter
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man who killed two people following a fight in downtown Shreveport over three years ago has been convicted of two counts of manslaughter. Trevarious Winslow, 27, was initially charged with two counts of second-degree murder in connection with the June 2019 deaths of Lee'Jerryius Traveone Baines and Chasmine Walters.
ktalnews.com
Man found guilty of manslaughter in downtown hookah lounge fatal shooting
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Natchitoches man was found guilty of manslaughter in connection with two deaths at a Shreveport nightspot. In a media release, the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office said the 12-person jury unanimously found 27-year-old Trevarious Winslow responsible for the deaths of 22-year-old Chasmine Walters and 29-year-old Lee’Jerryius Baines on June 9, 2019.
KNOE TV8
Man accused of attempted murder in Farmerville taken into custody
FARMERVILLE, La. (KNOE) - The Farmerville Police Department announced that a man accused of attempted second-degree murder has been arrested by the Western District of Louisiana U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Cotton Valley, La. Jamario Lewis, 38, was arrested on Jan. 12, 2023. FPD says Lewis allegedly shot a...
ktalnews.com
Bossier police searching for runaway teen
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Bossier City Police Department is searching for a runaway teen. BCPD is asking for the public’s help finding 16-year-old Mariah Venious who ran away from her home. Police say Venious left the Cloverdale Apartments, in the 2200 block of Shed Road in Bossier City, on December 31, 2022.
KSLA
Elderly man found dead under suspicious circumstances
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Jan. 12, Shreveport Police Department was called to a house on the 400 block of Washington Street. An elderly man, possibly in his 70s, was found dead by a relative around 12 p.m. Details on the man’s death have not been released by police yet,...
ktalnews.com
Woman's death sparks immediate action by Shreveport City Council
The shooting death of Renata Lewis who was killed by stray bullets had lead city leaders to invest more resources into cameras connected to the Real Time Crime Center. Woman’s death sparks immediate action by Shreveport …. The shooting death of Renata Lewis who was killed by stray bullets...
Officials: 2 arrested, 1 at large after East Texas chase, drugs found in suitcases in car
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people were arrested and officials are still looking for another person after a chase that spanned across two East Texas counties. The Panola County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call around 7:59 a.m. on Thursday about a pursuit that had began in Nacogdoches County and was moving into […]
Three Adults and One Minor Arrested in Louisiana Suspected of Possession of Drugs and Theft After Crashing During a Vehicle Chase
Three Adults and One Minor Arrested in Louisiana Suspected of Possession of Drugs and Theft After Crashing During a Vehicle Chase. Shreveport, Louisiana – Police in Louisiana successfully apprehended four suspects after a vehicle refused to stop during a traffic stop and led police in a chase that ended in a collision with a fire hydrant. Three were captured under a home, and one was apprehended after forcing his way into a residence. Three adults and one minor were charged with crimes related to possession of drugs, theft, and resisting arrest.
ktalnews.com
Salute the Badge: Lifesaving efforts of three Bossier City Police Officers
As gun shots lit up a Bossier City street in December of last year, the efforts of three officers stopped the gunfire from becoming deadly. Salute the Badge: Lifesaving efforts of three Bossier …. As gun shots lit up a Bossier City street in December of last year, the efforts...
ktalnews.com
Salute the Badge: Bossier City officers team up to save teen’s life
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – As gunshots lit up a Bossier City street in December of last year the efforts of three police officers stopped the gunfire from becoming deadly. “He was critical. He was critical,” said Officer Russell Engi as he describes the scene he came upon the night...
ktalnews.com
CPSO: Shreveport man charged with molestation
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man faces charges that he molested a juvenile left in his care, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. CPSO said that 24-year-old Hunter Brown, a resident of the 5000 block of Pinehill Road, was arrested on December 30. The CPSO Criminal...
Shreveport Police Investigation Yields Loads of Drugs and Guns
On January 6th, 2023, members of the Shreveport Police Office of Special Investigations conducted an investigation in the 2300 block of Jamison Street that continued to two storage units in the 5500 block of Jefferson Paige Road. Marcus Thomas (1-22-82) was arrested at the conclusion of the investigation that led...
KTBS
Shreveport man charged with molestation of child he babysat
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man is free on bond following his arrest last month for molestation of a juvenile. Hunter Brown, 24, was arrested Dec. 30. He posted a $250,000 bond on Friday. Caddo Parish sheriff's investigators began looking into Brown after receiving a complaint in early December. Hunter...
q973radio.com
Hard labor sentences for 2 men who shot at Shreveport Police Sergeant
Two Shreveport men pleaded guilty to charges on Monday, January 9, and are facing years of prison time and hard labor after shots were fired at a Shreveport police officer in 2018. According to our news partners at KTAL NBC 6, Rodriguez Smith, 41, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault of...
Coroner Names Shreveport’s Second Murder Victim of 2023
A woman shot and killed on Bond Drive in north Shreveport early Saturday, January 7, 2023, has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Renata Lewis, 42, was shot inside a residence in the 3300 block of Bond, in the Martin Luther King Jr. neighborhood, around 2:40 a.m. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.
KSLA
CPSO: Deputies searching for 22-year-old-man near Vivian
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A reportedly very private 22-year-old man is possibly missing and lost near his home near Vivian. On the morning of Jan. 11, Micah Roberts was reported missing to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) around 8 am. He was last seen leaving his grandparents’ home in the 12000 block of Boyter Lane on Wednesday after 1 a.m., wearing a white shirt and khaki pants.
ktalnews.com
Four arrested after car chase with Shreveport police
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Three adult males and a juvenile were arrested after refusing to stop for police on Monday evening on Greenwood Road and Broadway Avenue. According to the Shreveport Police Department, they attempted to conduct a traffic stop around 5 p.m. The driver refused and led officers on a chase that ended in the 2900 block of Milton Street, where the car crashed into a fire hydrant.
steelcountrybee.com
Hughes springs resident sentenced in Cass County court
A Hughes Springs resident has been sentenced in Cass County court, according to Criminal District Attorney Courtney Shelton. Shelton released ...
