opencampusmedia.org
This rural Minnesota county is hoping for ‘brain gain’ with new residents
Welcome to Mile Markers, a bimonthly newsletter about rural higher education. I’m Nick Fouriezos, an Open Campus national reporter who grew up at the crossroads of suburban Atlanta and the foothills of Appalachia. Sign up for the newsletter. A bimonthly newsletter about the role of colleges in rural America....
valleynewslive.com
Fargo Public Schools looking to purchase 75 acres of land from Sanford
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Public Schools are preparing to purchase 75 acres of land from Sanford North. This is all set before the upcoming school board meeting on Tuesday. The plan was set in motion in late November, with the idea of setting the land aside...
wdayradionow.com
Fargo City Commission to hold executive session over issues with local business
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo City Commission is holding an executive session in their chambers at City Hall Wednesday at noon. The move is to consult city attorneys regarding a pending lawsuit involving SouthTown Pourhouse. This stemming from what the city calls a failure to meet the 50/50 food and liquor distribution requirements to operate with a liquor license.
kvrr.com
WATCH: Norman Co. Sheriff Thornton honored for three decades of service
ADA, Minn. (KVRR) – Norman County Sheriff Jeremy Thornton is remembered for giving three decades of service with law enforcement and always being there for friends and family. Thornton was eulogized by classmates including Moorhead Deputy Police Chief Tory Jacobson. They remembered him for holding their school’s high jump...
valleynewslive.com
Fire scare at Sandy’s Donuts in West Fargo
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It was a close call for one of the area’s favorite local donut shops. The West Fargo Fire Department was called for a possible fire at Sandy’s Donuts around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. One of the rooftop units at the production facility...
kvrr.com
Cost of Eggs Soaring Across the Region
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A lingering bird flu combined with higher labor prices have driven up the price of eggs. Consumers across the country have seen a spike in egg prices. According to the U.S. Department of Labor Statistics, the average price of a dozen eggs has skyrocketed to over $4.25 in December. More than twice the year before. Fargo-Moorhead area egg prices are reaching nearly $6 a dozen.
valleynewslive.com
House fire in North Moorhead
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A man and his dog were able to escape a house fire in north Moorhead. A call came in just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11 regarding a fire in the basement of a home on the 6400 block of 1st St. in north Moorhead.
valleynewslive.com
North Fargo road closure
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A road will be closed in North Fargo today. Eastbound 2nd Avenue North will be closed to through traffic between Broadway and 5th Street this morning, for crane work on the roof of a building. That is the area on the South side of...
Times-Online
Benefit for Pat Malec to be held Jan. 28
A benefit fundraiser will be held for Pat Malec on Saturday, January 28th at the Valley City Eagles Club. Malec is battling metastatic breast cancer. Her and husband, Don are lifelong residents of Valley City and are both members of the Eagles Club.
kvrr.com
West Fargo daycare provider charged with 9 felonies
WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A West Fargo woman is charged with nine felonies following a lengthy investigation into abuse and neglect at her in-home daycare. Cass County State’s Attorneys Office says 42 -year-old Miranda Sorlie is accused of neglecting four children under her care between January 2020 and last May.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Nationwide "NOTAM" system outage impacts flight operations at Fargo's Hector International Airport
(Fargo, ND) -- The nationwide network outage that grounded flights around the country Wednesday morning also impacted flights at Fargo's Hector International Airport. "This morning I think we had about seven commercial flights that were delayed with passengers departing to Minneapolis, Chicago, Dallas, Denver and so forth, and of course they missed connections and had to rebuild connections for them," said Shawn Dobberstein, Executive Director of the Fargo Airport Authority.
newsdakota.com
NDSU Extension Offering ‘Corn Getting It Right’ Virtually
(NewsDakota.com/NDSU) – Farmers and crop advisers have an opportunity to receive corn production information during a virtual Getting it Right meeting that North Dakota State University (NDSU) Extension is conducting from 8:30 a.m. to noon CST on Jan. 24. Meeting co-chairs are NDSU Extension cropping systems specialists, Greg Endres,...
kvrr.com
Three People Arrested After Overnight Pursuit Through Fargo and West Fargo
WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The driver of a vehicle that fled from police in Fargo and West Fargo is arrested after getting stuck in a ditch in West Fargo around 5:30 this morning. Police took 37-year-old Delano Minor of West Fargo into custody for fleeing and driving under...
WATCH: Minnesota Butcher Shop Forced To Close Following Deer 'Ordeal'
'It was a pretty terrifying experience overall,' the owner said.
lakesarearadio.net
Ottertail Man who Drowned in Otter Tail Lake Identified
OTTERTAIL, Minn. (KFGO) – An Ottertail man has been identified as the person who drown over the weekend in Otter Tail Lake. 64-year-old Scott Simdorn died after he and two other people were pulled from the northeast side of the lake Saturday night. They were on an ATV and snowmobiles. Simdorn was taken to the hospital in Perham where he died.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Dr. Colin Irvine selected as next President of Concordia College
(Moorhead, MN) -- Concordia College announced Wednesday that Dr. Colin Irvine has been chosen as the next president of the college. “Colin is the perfect person to lead Concordia in the coming years as the landscape of higher education changes and evolves,” said Mary Ranum, chair of the Board of Regents. “He has a deep understanding of and commitment to the mission, vision, and values of Concordia College and Lutheran higher education.”
kvrr.com
Five Former Moorhead Mayors Attend Swearing In Ceremony
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — Five former Moorhead mayors attend the swearing in of Mayor Shelly Carlson and newly and re-elected council members. The election winners were all sworn in by Seventh Judicial District Judge Johnathan Judd, a former mayor of Moorhead. Other former mayors included Wayne Ingersoll, Morrie Lanning,...
newsdakota.com
Barnes County Injury Accident
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Shortly after 9 am on Thursday, the North Dakota Highway Patrol responded to a rollover accident on interstate 94, 15 miles west of Valley City. According to the Highway Patrol, a Ford Ranger driven by a 65-year-old Bismarck man was traveling westbound on Interstate...
kvrr.com
“His dedication was second to none” Norman Co. ready to say goodbye to Sheriff Thornton
ADA, Minn. (KVRR) – Norman County is mourning the sudden loss of Sheriff Jeremy Thornton who died after a battle with pancreatic cancer at age 53. “It will be impossible to replace Sheriff Thornton,” Norman County Chief Deputy Ben Fall said. It’s a sudden loss that Norman County...
kfgo.com
Pickup breaks through ice on Minn. lake, driver escapes
LEECH LAKE, Minn. – A vehicle went through the ice on Leech Lake in Minnesota Friday morning. The Cass County Sheriff’s office said a pick-up with a plow was traveling on a plowed roadway on the lake when a large crack formed, and the vehicle went through the ice.
